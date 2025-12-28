A Brat Wedding to the 'New' Chanel: These are the 10 Biggest Fashion Moments of 2025

And that's a wrap on 2025! (Well, almost). As we're approaching the end of another wonderfully fabulous year for fashion, at Who What Wear UK, we've all been discussing and debating the biggest moments of the last 12 months. The good, the bad and the Labubus, there have been viral bootleg jeans, tour wardrobes, another Met Gala to decode as well as snippets into the new Devil Wears Pradafilm.
And it wasn't just the fashion world that was particularly momentous and stylish: in music, both Lily Allen and Sabrina Carpenter have served look upon look for their press and concert tour for their respective albums, West End Girl and Short n' Sweet as well as Man's Best Friend. Of course, speaking about music and big moments, let's not forget Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. People were left talking about the cut of Lamar's jeans more than they wee his performance. Our verdict? Well, we've been wearing bootleg cut denim ever since, so go figure.
Before we get right into the 10 biggest moments in fashion of 2025, see how much you were paying attention this year, with our big fat fashion quiz of the year. Good luck!
Take the Big Fat Fashion Quiz of the Year
10 Biggest Fashion Moments of the Year
1. The Devil Wears Prada 2
We couldn't speak about fashion moments this year, without speaking The Devil Wears Prada 2. With the preview teasing just enough to wet our appetites, as well as that iconic moment they attended Milan Fashion Week in September in full character to film a scene from the upcoming film, it's safe to say we we're hooked.
2. A Very Brat Wedding
Singer Charli XCX married her finacé, George Daniels, who is the drummer in the 1975, in September in Sicily. After a very chic legal ceremony in London, the couple invited all their friends to the Mediterranean for a weekend wedding of Aperol Spritz and 365 partying. From Alex Consani to Gabbriette, Emily Ratajkowski and Amelia Dimoldenberg, every cool person you follow was there. Did we have FOMO? What do you think?
3. Labubu Mania
If you've got through this year without knowing what a Labubu is, then you may have taken your digital detox too far. Pop Mart's furry toy monster doll, with its very mischievous "ugly-cute" face became a huge hit not only with Gen Alpha and Gen Z, but millennials around the world. An example of the genius of 'blind box' items, not knowing which character you were buying when purchasing drove excitement, and as such, sales. Everyone from your niece to Dua Lipa, Marc Jacobs and Rhianna had a Labubu hanging off their handbag this year.
4. Sabrina Carpenter's Tourdrobe
Sabrina Carpenter's sensational album Man's Best Friend toured this year, and with it were some beyond fabulous looks from the pop princess. From pink bedazzled mini dresses to vintage-inspired custom corsets, the outfits she served were spoken about almost as much as the album itself. We're super fans, can you tell?
5. Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Debut
Of all the creative director debuts during fashion month in September, none impressed quite like Matthieu Blazy's first collection for Chanel. From feathered skirts to a contemporary take on the classic tweed suit, Blazy managed to keep the house's heritage whilst bringing into the future. It was met with much praise, and high anticipation for his future looks.
6. Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl Bootcut Jeans
Kendrick Lamar's appearance at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show generated significant buzz for his fashion choices, particularly his jeans. He wore Celine Homme bootcut jeans, specifically theMarco Jeans in Dark Union Wash Denim by Hedi Slimane. They were a low-waisted, loose-fitting, bootcut (or flared) silhouette, thus proving the comeback of Y2K style, and became a major talking point online and reportedly sold out quickly after the performance.
7. Grace Wales Bonner Becomes Hermès Menswear Creative Director
Although as mentioned there were numerous new leaderships announced at luxury brands this year, none meant more to us, and the industry, than the announcement of Grace Wales Bonner's appointment at Hermès menswear, which had made her the first Black woman to lead design for a major luxury house. Succeeding Véronique Nichanian, her first collection will be January 2027, where she will bring her signature tailoring and craftsmanship to the French designer.
8. Jonathan Bailey's Feet
It's been a big year for Jonathan Bailey. He was named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2025, released multiple major movies, and went viral for his... wait for it... feet. In June 2025, Bailey wore flip-flops to the Jurassic World Rebirth photocall in London, which caused much debate online. But these weren't just any flip-flops, they were The Row's Dune sandals, which were subsequently named the "hottest fashion item in the world" by the Lyst Index for Q2 2025.
9. Lily Allen's West End Girl Winter
Lily Allen has had quite a year. Her confessional break-up album West End Girl was released this autumn, and the world has been in a 'West End Girl Winter' ever since. A far cry from Brat Summer 2024, this vibe shift is all about female vulnerability and self-reflection. Of course, her outfits have been just as stuck in our minds as her songs.
10. The Met Ball Men
The first Monday in May, aka The Met Gala in New York City provides some of the best looks of the entire year. This year the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and celebrated Black Dandyism. The surprise of the evening was that critics and the general consensus online, was that the best dressed were the male guests. From Colman Domingo to Bad Bunny and Lewis Hamilton, the men served!
