If you were to survey the state of style as a whole, you could ascertain that quiet luxury has become so oversaturated that it's slowly losing its luster. That's apparent in the spring/summer runway shows, which leaned into maximalist-coded visuals by embracing—insert dramatic pause—color. It's no secret that neutrals have reigned supreme over the last few seasons, as many cultural institutions have championed demure options like Cloud Dancer and Mocha Mousse as the year's biggest color trends. While we'll never fully nix our neutrals, there are only so many times you can see a new runway collection filled with no color before it starts falling flat. We needed change, people! Spring color trends offer us that opportunity, as many of the shades found at Fendi, Prada, Tory Burch, Loewe, and Ferragamo are a far cry from boring.
It seemed that creative directors were committed to serving us every shade of the rainbow, from tomato red to burnt tangerine, rivaling the vibrancy of a packet of Skittles. But where designers were really cooking this season was in styling clashing shades together. The result is a series of runway collections that serve as a master class on how to style color, and these colors are already popping up in the real world and the new-arrivals sections at our favorite retailers. With so many spring color trends already on shelves, we figured it it the right time to break down which ones you should incorporate into your closet next season. Ahead, we're sharing the seven best color trends to buy at Nordstrom, Zara, J.Crew, H&M, Shopbop, and & Other Stories. Minimalists, be warned: These finds may convert you into a fan of color.
Citrus Yellow
Goodbye, bland color palettes! Spring is all about expanding one's taste buds, or at least, that's what we can infer from the overwhelming presence of citrus yellow in the collections. The groundwork for this spunkier shade coming back into style was laid a few seasons back with the revival of butter yellow. Since then, we've slowly seen creative designers give in to their cravings for something different by dialing up the vibrancy of this shade every season—the most recent iteration being the lemon-yellow versions in the runway shows of Jacquemus, Alaïa, Fendi, and many others. Citrus can already excite the senses more than a color like Mocha Mousse (no shade intended), but designers made it even more delectable by applying a squeeze of lemon to classic silhouettes. Trench coats, pencil skirts… The list goes on. It's the permission slip we've needed to put our neutrals on the back burner.