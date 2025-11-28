There’s a reason you’ve been seeing Khaite bags on nearly every corner of Manhattan. The brand has quietly shaped the entire minimal handbag movement that’s taken over our handbag shelves, so it feels only fair to give credit where it’s due. Their bags don’t scream “designer,” but they do give that subtle nod—the kind where someone stylish across the room clocks it and instantly gets you.
After years of admiring them from afar (and spotting them on just about every woman whose style I save to my Pinterest boards), I finally headed to the SoHo flagship to see what the hype was really about. I told myself I’d try “just a few,” but within 10 minutes I had a full dressing-room lineup and light decision paralysis. From the everyday shoulder bag that genuinely fits everything to the tiny top-handle that is pure fantasy, here’s my honest take on the Khaite bags that are truly worth investing in.
The Blake Bag
My Review:
The Blake Bag might as well be the definition of what Khaite is. This minimal, beautifully contoured crossbody exudes luxury simply based on the craftsmanship and design. Newly launched this fall and designed with the modern New York woman in mind, this is the bag that does it all. And by it all, I mean you can wear it as a crossbody, clutch or shoulder bag—the opportunities are endless. The hardware design on the flap closure feels architectural, while the elongated strap gives it a clean, uninterrupted line. What impressed me most was how quietly functional it is — lightweight, fits more than meets the eye, structured enough to hold its shape, and discreetly polished thanks to its glossy enamel hardware. It’s the type of everyday bag that adds intention to even the simplest outfit.
Colors: 7
Materials: 100% calfskin
What It Could Fit: A small book to read in the park.
Khaite
Blake Crossbody Bag in Oxblood Leather
The Lotus Bag
My Review:
The Lotus is a study in sculptural design. Its softly folded base creates a pleated effect that feels organic and artistic without veering into impracticality. In person, the tote reads even more elevated than its online images and I couldn’t help fall in love with how the different materials and colorways made each style feel different — the leather is buttery, the structure holds beautifully, and the silhouette feels both directional and timeless. It’s ideal for someone who wants a statement bag but refuses to compromise on function. And the “small” size sure fits a lot.
Colors: 11
Materials: 100% calfskin
What It Could Fit: A change of clothes and a water bottle for post-pilates.
Khaite
Mini Lotus Tote in Natural Python-Embossed Leather
The Cate Bag
My Review:
Keep in mind Khaite is designed to be the ultimate New York City girl bag, so when you associate each style with neighborhoods, you can think of this one as having the Upper East Side effect. The Cate is the quintessential top-handle — polished, architectural, and quietly commanding. The leather was exceptionally smooth in person, giving the bag a glossy finish that catches the light at every corner. The structured handle is also quite the luxe touch. Holding this bag made me feel like I was transported into a 1960s wardrobe in the best way. It’s the kind of piece you could throw on over a casual weekend fit and immediately feel put together.
Colors: 11
Materials: 100% calfskin
What It Could Fit: A light cardigan.
Khaite
Cate Bag in Black Leather
The Elena Bag
My Review:
I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect going out bag that could also double for a more elegant soiree and I think we have a winner. The studs ultimately signal that whoever owns this item is an it-girl but the pebbled leather takes it to a whole other level. The silhouette itself is slim and elongated, making it ideal for evening, but the craftsmanship is sturdy enough for daytime wear. It’s a piece that photographs beautifully but looks even better IRL.
Colors: 2
Materials: 100% calfskin and 100% palladium-plated brass
What It Could Fit: Your digital camera for a night out.
Khaite
Elena Bag in Black Leather With Studs
The Kye Bag
My Review:
East/West bags still remain supreme in the fashion world and this one is no exception. The patent leather gives it a lacquered finish that reads modern and refined with its structured form allowing it to hold small essentials without collapsing. It’s the perfect upgrade for someone who already owns the basics and wants something visually striking.
Colors: 5
Materials: 100% calfskin
What It Could Fit: The perfect lip combo.
Khaite
Kye Shoulder Bag in Oxblood Crackle Patent Leather
The Simona Bag
My Review:
If you saw the way this midnight blue calf hair bag looks under the lights of the sales floor, you would be in awe. It’s something that a photograph could never translate. The Simona is arguably Khaite’s most recognizable bag — and seeing it up close is a must. It’s the definition of a quiet luxury staple.
Colors: 14
Materials: 100% calfskin
What It Could Fit: A mini notebook or smaller planner.
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag in Midnight Haircalf
The Lori Bag
My Review:
I call this one a younger version of the Kye Bag. While the Kye would be found perusing Belemens uptown, the Lori might be found amongst the 20-somethings in SoHo. It’s sleek, compact, and impossibly chic. Its elongated shape feels distinctly ’90s, but the crackle patent finish makes it stand out amongst the rest of the Khaite collection. It’s the kind of evening bag that transitions seamlessly into daytime with a tailored coat styled with crisp denim.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.