With Jeans, Dresses or Skirts, Fashion People Are Using This Styling Trick to Make Every Outfit an 11/10
Like many fashion editors, I use fashion month as a temperature check for the trends set to ripple through the seasons ahead.
Whilst the runways provide an excellent guide, I often find my best new-season inspiration comes straight from the show attendees. Although we’re still in the early days of the current fashion month cycle, I've already spotted a new styling trick in Copenhagen and New York that's seriously caught my attention.
Elevating the humble belt into a striking accessory, I've spotted so many fashion insiders layering their belts in ways that I haven't seen since the early Noughts. Doubling—and even tripling and quadrupling—up on their belts, discerning dressers are cinching their outfits with multiple belts right now, and it seems the look is becoming widespread.
Creating a strong point of interest and a dramatic silhouette, this thoughtful accessorising is some of the most impactful I've seen in a while. Of course, belts have always been a wardrobe staple—just as practical as they are chic—but in recent months, interest has peaked.
From sleek skinny designs that wrap around elegant ensembles to Western-inspired pieces that lean into fashion’s playful side, belts are proving their versatility beyond your denim collection. No longer confined to the loops of our jeans, belts are taking centre stage—cinching in blazers, coats, and capes to statement-making effect. And no trend embodies this shift quite like belt layering.
It may seem like this trend appeared overnight, but its roots have been growing for a while. Miu Miu, always ahead of the curve, made layered belts a key feature of its spring/summer 2025 collection, maintaining the brand's eclectic aesthetic whilst sparking an interesting styling trick in the process. Stacked on top of dresses, wound around skirts and cinched over swimsuits, this playful trend permeated the Italian brand's collection, adding dimension to the already assorted collection.
I love this trend for its easy impact, but the best thing about it is that it doesn't have to cost a penny. Simply rifle through your belts and layer up whatever you can find—in my opinion, the more varied, the better.
While you might have toyed with the look when you were in your teens (am I the only one who went through a skater phase?), there's no denying that, going by these references, the trend is being interpreted in a much chicer way than it was circa 2003.
If you're yet to build up your belt collection or looking for a little inspiration, read on to discover our edit of the best belts to buy right now below.
SHOP BELTS TO LAYER:
Style this over an oversized blazer or wear it looped through your favourite jeans.
The studded belt trend is taking off this season.
Chloé's gold chain belt is a fashion person's favourite.
Style this with a simple LBD to instantly elevate your look.
This comes in five different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
The leopard-print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
