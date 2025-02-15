Like many fashion editors, I use fashion month as a temperature check for the trends set to ripple through the seasons ahead.

Whilst the runways provide an excellent guide, I often find my best new-season inspiration comes straight from the show attendees. Although we’re still in the early days of the current fashion month cycle, I've already spotted a new styling trick in Copenhagen and New York that's seriously caught my attention.

Elevating the humble belt into a striking accessory, I've spotted so many fashion insiders layering their belts in ways that I haven't seen since the early Noughts. Doubling—and even tripling and quadrupling—up on their belts, discerning dressers are cinching their outfits with multiple belts right now, and it seems the look is becoming widespread.

Creating a strong point of interest and a dramatic silhouette, this thoughtful accessorising is some of the most impactful I've seen in a while. Of course, belts have always been a wardrobe staple—just as practical as they are chic—but in recent months, interest has peaked.

From sleek skinny designs that wrap around elegant ensembles to Western-inspired pieces that lean into fashion’s playful side, belts are proving their versatility beyond your denim collection. No longer confined to the loops of our jeans, belts are taking centre stage—cinching in blazers, coats, and capes to statement-making effect. And no trend embodies this shift quite like belt layering.

It may seem like this trend appeared overnight, but its roots have been growing for a while. Miu Miu, always ahead of the curve, made layered belts a key feature of its spring/summer 2025 collection, maintaining the brand's eclectic aesthetic whilst sparking an interesting styling trick in the process. Stacked on top of dresses, wound around skirts and cinched over swimsuits, this playful trend permeated the Italian brand's collection, adding dimension to the already assorted collection.

Model wears layered belts on the Miu Miu S/S 25 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I love this trend for its easy impact, but the best thing about it is that it doesn't have to cost a penny. Simply rifle through your belts and layer up whatever you can find—in my opinion, the more varied, the better.

While you might have toyed with the look when you were in your teens (am I the only one who went through a skater phase?), there's no denying that, going by these references, the trend is being interpreted in a much chicer way than it was circa 2003.

If you're yet to build up your belt collection or looking for a little inspiration, read on to discover our edit of the best belts to buy right now below.

SHOP BELTS TO LAYER:

H&M Western-Inspired Belt £15 SHOP NOW Style this over an oversized blazer or wear it looped through your favourite jeans.

Mango Thin-Ring Belt £18 SHOP NOW The light-brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti Studded Nappa Leather Belt £60 SHOP NOW The studded belt trend is taking off this season.

Chloé Gold-Tone Belt £590 SHOP NOW Chloé's gold chain belt is a fashion person's favourite.

Arket Horsebit Buckle Leather Belt £67 SHOP NOW Style this on its own or layer it up with your other favourites.

Reformation X Clare Waight Keller Coco Mariner Belt £898 SHOP NOW Style this with a simple LBD to instantly elevate your look.

Toteme Glossed-Leather Belt £290 SHOP NOW This wrap-around belt gives a layered effect with no extra effort.

Mango Buckle Sash Belt £26 SHOP NOW These thick leather sash belts are really having a moment this spring.

H&M Metal Chain Belt £28 SHOP NOW I love the dainty finish of this metal chain belt.

Déhanche Hollyhock Leather Belt £250 SHOP NOW This comes in five different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.