The Dark Denim Trend Making a Comeback This Autumn—Five Ways Elite Dressers are Wearing it Now

Few wardrobe pieces prove to be a real touchstone of the trends, cultural mood and taste levels of a particular moment in time like denim does. Denim, and in turn, jeans, has long been the backbone of many people's wardrobes, and has evolved from a workwear necessity to a full-blown fashion status symbol. Successfully navigating microtrends, fads and changing sartorial needs over the years, denim jeans have become the fabric and staple item that we all turn to, on an almost daily basis, for weekends, workdays and evening looks, too.
We are all well-accustomed to classic light blue denim, and its soft, sometimes washed-out and whiskered hue. White denim is also popular, but best saved for the days when coffee is out of sight and mind. Likewise, black jeans are a tried and tested option, and are suited to monochromatic dressers and those who want to add a bit of practicality to their after-dark 'fits. There is a gap here, however, and this is where I have seen indigo jeans emerge as a breakout trend, which dips into the quiet luxury mood of fashion today, with a pared-back, everyday simplicity which evokes a chic and wealth-whispering allure.
Indigo jeans, as well as dark blue and navy styles, first rose to popularity in the 1990s. Heritage labels such as Levi's, Evisu, True Religion, Guess, Diesel and Calvin Klein were the denim brands du jour, aided by a dizzy mix of celebrity influence, streetwear trends, musical tastes and teen culture, and many of them championed indigo, selvedge and dark denim styles. Like many 90s influences (see slip dresses, baby tees and barely there strappy-heeled shoes), dark indigo denim jeans have come back around once more, but are now being viewed through a contemporary, and I would argue to say, quiet luxury lens.
Denim expert Kelly Harrington wears a double indigo denim outfit, paired with black leather ballet flats and a shoulder bag.
A great alternative to classic blue and black styles, indigo jeans are on the rise for good reason this autumn. "Dark indigo denim is a timeless classic that's both smart and casual, making it perfect for day to night wear," notes Harrington. "Indigo is incredibly versatile—these jeans are often unwashed, allowing you to create personalized fades and whiskers that reflect your unique wear patterns." The more you wear indigo denim, the more it will fit your shape and develop a well-loved patina. Any tips and tricks for how to wear them? "I style them several ways," mentions Harrington. "With a matching denim jacket for a coordinated look, or paired with dressier tops for elevated casual wear. I personally love pairing my dark denim with a classic shirt and a pair of flats or kitten heels".
Scroll on now to see how the fash-pack of today is bringing this trend back from the archive, and where to bag yourself a pair now.
1. Sweatshirt + Indigo Jeans + Suede Bag
Style notes: Wide-leg jeans and a tee will always be a great, staple combo. Now that the temperature has dipped, reaching for a sweatshirt, too, is a sheer necessity. A deep shade of blue denim grounds autumnal shades of caramel, mocha, olive and chocolate, so take notes from Monikh and play with tones as seen in nature. A suede bag and luxe flip-flops give this look a casual finish, which is spot on for weekends spent grabbing coffee or brunch in your neighborhood.
ENTIRE STUDIOS
Box Round-Neck Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
ENTIRE STUDIOS make some of the best sweatshirts in the game, and their colourways are always on trend.
ARKET
Lily Signature T-Shirt
It doesn't come better than ARKET basics. Their t-shirts pair well with denim too.
Whistles
Dark Denim Cotton Wide Leg Pleat Trouser
Whistles have given indigo denim a comfortable spin with this soft, wide-leg drawstring pair. Perfect for off-duty days.
Free People
Genesis Packable Sport Sandals
These might be the last few weeks you can rock the sandals, but alas, these packable beauties are a great investment for next summer, too.
COS
Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Suede
This suede clutch is comes in a delicious shade of caramel, and will fit just enough daytime essentials your weekend looks.
2. Striped T-shirt + Indigo Jeans + Loafers
Style notes: Go perfectly Parisienne with a dark wash, straight-leg pair of jeans, partnered with a Breton tee, loafers and a bucket bag. This look has stood the test of time (thank you, Jane Birkin!) and is still extremely timeless. The indigo denim works here as it eschews trends in favour of a classic feel, which Abisola Omole models here, marvelously.
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Everyday Fit Top
At this price, grab this long sleeve tee in all shades for your autumn wardrobe. M&S Collection always delivers.
Levi
Cinch Baggy Lightweight Jeans
I predict this new Levi's style will de-throne the cult 'Ribcage' style. The dark wash is so chic, and the loose fit gives all-day comfort.
DUNE LONDON
Leather Slip On Ruched Toe Loafers
Dune's new loafers look so luxe, but at a wallet-friendly price.
Sezane
Gary Bag - Smooth Chocolate
The Gary bag is the new bucket bag to know. So polished, so Parisienne.
3. Blazer + Indigo Jeans + Leather Accessories
Style notes: Proving indigo denim can work for the office too, Alexis Foreman partners hers with a blazer, blouse and heeled pointy boots for a look that means business. The jeans bring an otherwise stuffy look into the here and now. Keep accessories paired back and black for minimalism
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop blazers are a cool-girl staple. Throw over jeans for day-time polish.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Satin Shirt
This shirt comes in more shades than just this chocolate tone, but this is a fave.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY jeans are what all the style-set are wearing. This utility-style pair will level-up even a simple look.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots
High-shine and a kitten heel—thank you, Mango! A great staple boot for when you want to add a little bit of glamour.
LEMAIRE
Medium Croissant Leather Shoulder Bag
LEMAIRE'S Croissant bag is a cult-classic. The black patent version is spot-on for minimal dressers.
4. Denim Jacket + Indigo Jeans + Mesh Flats
Style notes: If in doubt, double denim will never fail you. What's key about Marianne Smyth's look here, is that the jacket and jeans are in the exact same wash. This gives the look real intention and direction, and gives room for you to play with accessories in a fun way, if you wish. Loads of brand make denim sets, so keep your eyes peeled for matching separates if you want to achieve something similar. I love a one-and-done look like this, which is great for days when you can't decide what to wear, but still want to feel polished and cool.
Reformation
Rhodes Denim Jacket
The deep indigo wash of this jacket is just perfection.
MANGO
Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top
Looking for a fresh white tank top? Mango have got you.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These jeans match the aforementioned jacket. Double denim never looked so chic!
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh, White
I have these in brown and butter yellow. The white version is next on the list!
Lucy Williams Knot Small Hoop Earrings
If your into mixing your metals, the next Lucy Williams x MISSOMA collection will tickle your fancy.
5. Long Coat + Indigo Jeans + Heeled Boots
Style notes: Indigo denim also pairs well with cool tones too, as proved here by Div Ravindran. Navy tones, charcoal grey, and icy blue are a chic colour palette to toy with, and for something to throw it off, a burgundy leather boot helps draw the eye down. Go long with the jeans, for them to puddle just enough around the ankles.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pinstripe Double Faced Wool Overcoat
Equestrian chic! This Polo Ralph Lauren coat is the most perfect shade of navy, and the pinstripe gives it a subtle suiting detail.
Nobodys Child
White Long Sleeve High Neck Jersey Top
I have tried and tested this top, in white and black, too. They are so warm and make for great base layers to your autumn outfits.
Reiss
Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Dark Blue
REISS denim is one to watch—they have a great range of silhouettes and washes, as well as regular and petite fits, too. This flared pair give a 70s nod. Obsessed!
JOSEPH
Heeled Patent Leather Ankle Boots
The most perfect shade of burgundy! The square toe and block heel give these boots a contemporary shape.
LOEWE
Puzzle Edge Bag
This icy blue Puzzle bag from Loewe will give your look a cool, luxe touch.
& Other Stories
Wool Triangle Scarf
Drape a triangle scarf over your blazer, coat or jacket to keep the chill at bay. This & Other Stories one is made from 100% wool and will keep you super toasty.