The Dark Denim Trend Making a Comeback This Autumn—Five Ways Elite Dressers are Wearing it Now

Forget blue, black, and even white jeans. Scroll on to see how fashion people wear indigo denim styles this autumn— plus, where to get your hands on a pair.

@monikh; @alexisforeman; @divrav wearing indigo denim jeans outfits.
(Image credit: @monikh; @alexisforeman; @divrav)
Few wardrobe pieces prove to be a real touchstone of the trends, cultural mood and taste levels of a particular moment in time like denim does. Denim, and in turn, jeans, has long been the backbone of many people's wardrobes, and has evolved from a workwear necessity to a full-blown fashion status symbol. Successfully navigating microtrends, fads and changing sartorial needs over the years, denim jeans have become the fabric and staple item that we all turn to, on an almost daily basis, for weekends, workdays and evening looks, too.

We are all well-accustomed to classic light blue denim, and its soft, sometimes washed-out and whiskered hue. White denim is also popular, but best saved for the days when coffee is out of sight and mind. Likewise, black jeans are a tried and tested option, and are suited to monochromatic dressers and those who want to add a bit of practicality to their after-dark 'fits. There is a gap here, however, and this is where I have seen indigo jeans emerge as a breakout trend, which dips into the quiet luxury mood of fashion today, with a pared-back, everyday simplicity which evokes a chic and wealth-whispering allure.

Indigo jeans, as well as dark blue and navy styles, first rose to popularity in the 1990s. Heritage labels such as Levi's, Evisu, True Religion, Guess, Diesel and Calvin Klein were the denim brands du jour, aided by a dizzy mix of celebrity influence, streetwear trends, musical tastes and teen culture, and many of them championed indigo, selvedge and dark denim styles. Like many 90s influences (see slip dresses, baby tees and barely there strappy-heeled shoes), dark indigo denim jeans have come back around once more, but are now being viewed through a contemporary, and I would argue to say, quiet luxury lens.

I asked stylist and denim expert Kelly Harrington to share with me what brands are doing it best today. "Nudie Jeans are not only sustainable but excel in at dark indigo, particularly the Clean Eileen in Classic Blue, it's dark but rinsed for comfort. I also love COS's dark denim barrel shape. On my wishlist is Aligne's Rigid Barrel and Weekday's Blue Rinse Astro Loose. For a lifetime investment piece, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers creates handmade jeans in the UK." These brands now scratching the itch of cool, classic and modern denim, which harks back to the washes, fits and silhouettes of fashion's favourite decade.

Kelly Harrington / @kellouhar

(Image credit: Kelly Harrington)

Denim expert Kelly Harrington wears a double indigo denim outfit, paired with black leather ballet flats and a shoulder bag.

A great alternative to classic blue and black styles, indigo jeans are on the rise for good reason this autumn. "Dark indigo denim is a timeless classic that's both smart and casual, making it perfect for day to night wear," notes Harrington. "Indigo is incredibly versatile—these jeans are often unwashed, allowing you to create personalized fades and whiskers that reflect your unique wear patterns." The more you wear indigo denim, the more it will fit your shape and develop a well-loved patina. Any tips and tricks for how to wear them? "I style them several ways," mentions Harrington. "With a matching denim jacket for a coordinated look, or paired with dressier tops for elevated casual wear. I personally love pairing my dark denim with a classic shirt and a pair of flats or kitten heels".

Scroll on now to see how the fash-pack of today is bringing this trend back from the archive, and where to bag yourself a pair now.

1. Sweatshirt + Indigo Jeans + Suede Bag

@Monikh wearing a dark indigo denim jeans outfit.

(Image credit: @Monikh)

Style notes: Wide-leg jeans and a tee will always be a great, staple combo. Now that the temperature has dipped, reaching for a sweatshirt, too, is a sheer necessity. A deep shade of blue denim grounds autumnal shades of caramel, mocha, olive and chocolate, so take notes from Monikh and play with tones as seen in nature. A suede bag and luxe flip-flops give this look a casual finish, which is spot on for weekends spent grabbing coffee or brunch in your neighborhood.

2. Striped T-shirt + Indigo Jeans + Loafers

@abimarvel wearing a dark indigo denim jeans outfit.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style notes: Go perfectly Parisienne with a dark wash, straight-leg pair of jeans, partnered with a Breton tee, loafers and a bucket bag. This look has stood the test of time (thank you, Jane Birkin!) and is still extremely timeless. The indigo denim works here as it eschews trends in favour of a classic feel, which Abisola Omole models here, marvelously.

3. Blazer + Indigo Jeans + Leather Accessories

@alexisforeman wearing a dark indigo denim jeans outfit.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style notes: Proving indigo denim can work for the office too, Alexis Foreman partners hers with a blazer, blouse and heeled pointy boots for a look that means business. The jeans bring an otherwise stuffy look into the here and now. Keep accessories paired back and black for minimalism

4. Denim Jacket + Indigo Jeans + Mesh Flats

@smythsisters wearing a dark indigo denim jeans outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style notes: If in doubt, double denim will never fail you. What's key about Marianne Smyth's look here, is that the jacket and jeans are in the exact same wash. This gives the look real intention and direction, and gives room for you to play with accessories in a fun way, if you wish. Loads of brand make denim sets, so keep your eyes peeled for matching separates if you want to achieve something similar. I love a one-and-done look like this, which is great for days when you can't decide what to wear, but still want to feel polished and cool.

5. Long Coat + Indigo Jeans + Heeled Boots

@divrav wearing a dark indigo denim jeans outfit.

(Image credit: @divrav)

Style notes: Indigo denim also pairs well with cool tones too, as proved here by Div Ravindran. Navy tones, charcoal grey, and icy blue are a chic colour palette to toy with, and for something to throw it off, a burgundy leather boot helps draw the eye down. Go long with the jeans, for them to puddle just enough around the ankles.

