Buh-Bye Boring Puffers, This Alexa Chung-Approved Coat Is What Every Fashion Editor Wants

Alexa Chung just confirmed it—this chic coat is London’s newest cult buy.

Alexa Chung wears the Queens of Archive Leopard print fur trimmed coat with red high heels and semi sheer tights.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
It’s not every day a new cult coat emerges, so when whispers started circulating about a new rising It item, you can bet I wouldn't be keeping it to myself. Quietly working its way onto fashion editor wish lists, Queens of Archive’s Priscilla Coat (£450) is showing all the signs of becoming the season's favourite buy.

How do I know? For starters, I’ve already seen links to it ricocheting around multiple Who What Wear Slack channels. I’ve spotted it on a handful of impeccably dressed Londoners. But the real clincher? Alexa Chung’s debut this weekend.

Stepping out in London this week, Chung styled the retro-inspired design with semi-sheer tights and red peep-toe heels. Tapping into the leopard-print revival that’s been simmering for several seasons now, the Priscilla Coat offers a timely update: plush faux-fur trims that frame the silhouette and add a level of drama. The fuzzy cuffs and collar bring a sense of luxe nostalgia—an elevated touch that’s basically catnip for the city’s most stylish dressers.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

While Alexa paired hers with a sleek satin dress, this coat is equally adept at transforming your everyday basics—a throw-on-and-go piece that does all the work for you.

With several members of the Who What Wear team already slotting it into their weekly rotations, I have it on very good authority that this is the coat trend destined to dominate winter.

Influencer @erica_davies wears the Queens of Archive leopard print fur trimmed coat with black trousers and white trainers.

(Image credit: @erica_davies)

If you’re looking for a chic winter layer to carry you through the colder months and well into spring, keep scrolling to shop the Queens of Archive coat, and discover my edit of the other most stylish leopard-print coats available to shop right now.

Shop the Queens of Archive Coat:

Shop Leopard Print Coats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

