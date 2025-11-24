Buh-Bye Boring Puffers, This Alexa Chung-Approved Coat Is What Every Fashion Editor Wants

It’s not every day a new cult coat emerges, so when whispers started circulating about a new rising It item, you can bet I wouldn't be keeping it to myself. Quietly working its way onto fashion editor wish lists, Queens of Archive’s Priscilla Coat (£450) is showing all the signs of becoming the season's favourite buy.
How do I know? For starters, I’ve already seen links to it ricocheting around multiple Who What Wear Slack channels. I’ve spotted it on a handful of impeccably dressed Londoners. But the real clincher? Alexa Chung’s debut this weekend.
Stepping out in London this week, Chung styled the retro-inspired design with semi-sheer tights and red peep-toe heels. Tapping into the leopard-print revival that’s been simmering for several seasons now, the Priscilla Coat offers a timely update: plush faux-fur trims that frame the silhouette and add a level of drama. The fuzzy cuffs and collar bring a sense of luxe nostalgia—an elevated touch that’s basically catnip for the city’s most stylish dressers.
While Alexa paired hers with a sleek satin dress, this coat is equally adept at transforming your everyday basics—a throw-on-and-go piece that does all the work for you.
With several members of the Who What Wear team already slotting it into their weekly rotations, I have it on very good authority that this is the coat trend destined to dominate winter.
If you’re looking for a chic winter layer to carry you through the colder months and well into spring, keep scrolling to shop the Queens of Archive coat, and discover my edit of the other most stylish leopard-print coats available to shop right now.
Shop the Queens of Archive Coat:
Queens of archive
Priscilla
Shop the specific coat Alexa Chung loves.
Shop Leopard Print Coats:
Rixo
Milly Leopard Print Coat
Rixo's Milly coat is a fashion person's favourite.
H&M
Midi Coat
Shop this while it's on sale.
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Leopard Coat
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Coach
Leopard Print Balmacaan
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mango
Leopard-Print Long Coat
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Eleonore Jacket
Layer this over a LBD or pair it with jeans and a tee.
Charlotte Simone
Naomi Leopard Print Caramel Longline Coat
I really can't see this staying in stock for long.
Valentino
Wool Leopard Print Coat
Elsa Hosk has been wearing this coat on repeat this winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.