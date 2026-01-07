I’m Bored With My Winter Coat—5 Trends That Are Suddenly Everywhere in 2026

When it comes to trends, some are forged on the street through authentic and organic wear, whilst others are derived from the latest collections presented by the designer set. As for the spring coat trends of 2026, it’s the latter forum that determines what’s in style and the shapes that’ll soon be everywhere, once the season finally greets us. Of course, anyone who keeps up with the fashion industry will know that the sartorial new year doesn’t actually take place in January, but rather all the way back in September when luxury maisons and heritage labels turn to the runways to unveil their newest offerings.
Giving us a glimpse into the pieces that will line their decadent brick-and-mortar boutiques over the next few months, these are the designs that will dictate what those with taste will be wearing once spring officially arrives. So, while a novice shopper might only start thinking about which spring coat style they’ll invest in once the temperature starts to rise and the layers begin to be pulled away, those with a vested interest in the business, including a fashion writer like myself, will already be well-versed in the cuts and colours that are set to dominate.
The spring/summer 2026 season was one of classic refinement, subtle expression and contemporary reinvention. Those at the helm of historic houses have firmly cemented the “isms” that make their respective brands distinct through the reprisal of archival silhouettes, but have done so in a way that makes these tropes feel fresh and exciting. How this translates to the realm of spring coats is through the use of innovative fabrics and cool styling ideas.
At Prada, austere military coats were rendered with a saccharine slant, resulting in something that felt straight from the pages of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka instead of an armed serviceperson’s uniform. At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello took cues from the glamorous and sensual attitude it sustained during Yves’s heyday by imagining the brand’s customer as wielding a fierce, high-powered and almost dominatrix-esque persona with a collection laden with inflated leather jackets and skin-tight pencil skirts. Altuzarra leaned into the fluidness and ease associated with both Old Celine and Halston with suede jackets that boasted trapeze bodies and funnel necks.
Curious to know what else will reign supreme come March? From updates on classic styles to novel colours, scroll ahead for the 5 key spring 2026 coat trends, according to the runways.
The 5 Biggest Spring Coat Trends for 2026
1. Wind Swept
Style Notes: Emerald Fennel’s highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights warns us to prepare to get swept away. The same can be said for the spring 2026 coat trends. Chemena Kamali’s latest offering for Chloé presented a series of elongated styles rendered in neutral-toned shapes rendered in fabrics reminiscent of neoprene. Floating and haunting, they sat high up the neck and boasted a scarf accent that flew across the nape. Perfect for walking along the moors or along the Seine for an Aperol Spritz at Café de Flore.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
Engulf yourself in a gorgeous swath of beige marle.
Soeur
Brown Finn Coat
A French girl's favourite.
Róhe
Oversized Classic Trench
This belted style brings an archival feeling to the classic shape.
2. Shades of Suede
Style Notes: Suede isn’t new by any means, but the constant way it hibernates and reappears makes it feel novel and new every time it makes a display. Last year, suede jackets took a more traditional format, with straight-cut blazer style and aviator-inspired bomber shapes. This year, however, silhouettes will take slightly more of a vintage feel, almost appearing like something you could’ve thrifted from a boutique in Amagansett or Haight-Ashbury. These suede jackets are a little more polished than the orthodox and, by direct correlation, retro versions we’re used to. Think: a little more ‘70s and slightly more ‘60s. (Yes, a decade does make a big difference.) Altuzarra showcased this best, especially when paired with these sleek pointed-toe ballet flats and bohemian chic balloon pants.
Shop the Trend:
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat
Ask any London-based fashion editor, and they'll tell you they're obsessed with this trench style from Rise & Fall.
Whistles
Chocolate Suede Trench Coat
Sumptuous chocolate shades will continue to dominate in 2026.
Nour Hammour
Vesper
Nour Hammour rose in prominence late last year, and by the way things are tracking, it shows no signs of slowing down.
3. 2010s Tailoring
Style Notes: In a look that could’ve been easily lifted from the Olsen Twins’ wardrobes from their NYU days, this Balenciaga set proves that looking to the past for inspiration. (Albeit not too far, considering this sleazy ensemble is straight from the 2010s playbook.) Whilst a tailored black coat is a worthwhile addition to any well-edited wardrobe, and something you’d find in the back pockets of tastemakers like Phoebe Philo, the longline shape is made more modern through the addition of grungy jeans and a studded bag.
Shop the Trend:
Sandro
Long Coat With Satin Lapels
The satin lapel adds a Parisian touch that's just so polished.
Ralph Lauren
Satin Evening Coat
How chic is the combination of the glossy coat with functional bootcut denim?
COS
Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
When it comes to tailoring, you can never overlook COS.
4. Working Girl
Style Notes: Leather trench coats, especially the kinds similar to the ones sported by Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, are a perennial winter staple. However, it’s not common that we see cropped leather styles continue through into spring. For those who aren’t convinced this is a good thing, look to Saint Laurent’s latest collection, which puts a more corporate and slick spin on the oversized shape. If Melanie Griffith met Julia Fox…
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized Coated Jacket
Such a premium finish.
MANGO
Oversized Leather Jacket
The bigger the better, in the case for this trend.
Allsaints
Clay Funnel Neck Cropped Leather Jacket
Multi-functional, with a modern edge.
5. Powder Sugar
Style Notes: Spring is a time for renewal and rebirth, which is why you’ll always find pastels associated with the season. Contrived, sure. But when it’s endorsed by Mrs Prada, who are we to question whether it's pastiche or not? Thankfully, Prada’s spring/summer 2026 collection takes the guesswork out of it, with sprightly hues and ingenious materials. This trend borrows a colour palette from liquorice allsorts, with shapes that pack a punch and are sweet to the touch. Time to put on Iggy Pop’s “Candy” and wait for the season to bloom.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Technical Taffeta Coat
A coat ripped straight from the runway.
ABADIA
Double-Breasted Satin-Twill Trench Coat
Soft as butter.
Toteme
Organic Cotton Trench Coat
Lightweight, but incredibly heavy-duty.
