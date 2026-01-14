Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Jacket, Jeans and Boot Outfit Londoners and Parisians Live in During Winter

Looking chic in January is simple—pair this jacket with these jeans and these shoes.

Jennifer Lawrence cycles down the street in New York wearing blue jeans with rounded-toe boots and a leopard print jacket
(Image credit: Backgrid)
I don’t know what this says about me, but stumbling upon a new Jennifer Lawrence outfit photo genuinely feels like receiving a small gift. Honestly, every appearance sparks inspiration, and more often than not, my favourite of her looks somehow find their way into my wardrobe not long after.

This week delivered one such moment. While scrolling, I spotted Jennifer wearing a three-piece winter outfit I’ve been clocking on Londoners and Parisians all season. Gliding through her New York neighbourhood on a bike, she started with a pair of wide-leg jeans, of which she styled with a rounded-toe boot by The Row. The softer shape grounded the outfit, giving it that lived-in, considered feel that the best off-duty looks always have.

Jennifer Lawrence cycles down the street in New York wearing blue jeans with rounded-toe boots and a leopard print jacket

(Image credit: Backgrid)

And then, my favourite part: the leopard-print jacket. Adding colour, texture and visual interest in one easy layer, this piece pulled the entire outfit together in an instant.

Reminding me of several outfits I saved at the very start of the season. Jennifer’s pared-back three-piece ensemble mirrors the uniform I’ve been spotting repeatedly on the streets of Paris and London over the past few months: jeans, practical boots and a leopard-print layer that makes the whole look sing.

Influencer @lenafarl wears a leopard print jacket with blue jeans and a red bag.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

As for the print itself, leopard remains the fashion set’s most dependable motif. While zebra and fawn prints have certainly had their moment this winter, leopard’s timeless appeal ensures it will always hold a secure place in my daily rotation.

Influencer @michellengatimin wears a leopard print jacket with dark was jeans and a black leather bag.

(Image credit: @michellengatimin)

Uncomplicated, chic and endlessly wearable, this is exactly the kind of outfit I’ll be emulating in the coming weeks. If you’re feeling the same, read on to shop Jennifer's look as well as discover and shop the chicest leopard-print jackets, straight-leg jeans and rounded-toe boots below.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.