Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Jacket, Jeans and Boot Outfit Londoners and Parisians Live in During Winter

I don’t know what this says about me, but stumbling upon a new Jennifer Lawrence outfit photo genuinely feels like receiving a small gift. Honestly, every appearance sparks inspiration, and more often than not, my favourite of her looks somehow find their way into my wardrobe not long after.
This week delivered one such moment. While scrolling, I spotted Jennifer wearing a three-piece winter outfit I’ve been clocking on Londoners and Parisians all season. Gliding through her New York neighbourhood on a bike, she started with a pair of wide-leg jeans, of which she styled with a rounded-toe boot by The Row. The softer shape grounded the outfit, giving it that lived-in, considered feel that the best off-duty looks always have.
And then, my favourite part: the leopard-print jacket. Adding colour, texture and visual interest in one easy layer, this piece pulled the entire outfit together in an instant.
Reminding me of several outfits I saved at the very start of the season. Jennifer’s pared-back three-piece ensemble mirrors the uniform I’ve been spotting repeatedly on the streets of Paris and London over the past few months: jeans, practical boots and a leopard-print layer that makes the whole look sing.
As for the print itself, leopard remains the fashion set’s most dependable motif. While zebra and fawn prints have certainly had their moment this winter, leopard’s timeless appeal ensures it will always hold a secure place in my daily rotation.
Uncomplicated, chic and endlessly wearable, this is exactly the kind of outfit I’ll be emulating in the coming weeks. If you’re feeling the same, read on to shop Jennifer's look as well as discover and shop the chicest leopard-print jackets, straight-leg jeans and rounded-toe boots below.
Shop Jennifer's Outfit:
Jacquemus
The Fernando Jacket
This also comes in black and dark khaki.
Shop Jennifer's Look:
La Ligne
Isadora High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Shop Jennifer's favourite jeans.
The Row
Nobilis Fast Boot in Leather
Round-toe, lug-sole boots remain one of the smartest winter investments you can make.
Garrett Leight
Woz Square-Frame Sunglasses
Add a pop of colour to you winter rotation with these playful, square-frame shades.
Shop Leopard Print Jackets:
Rixo
Tommie Jacket
I love this shorter version of Rixo's best selling leopard print coat.
Reformation
Sable Leopard-Print Faux-Fur Coat
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
House of Sunny
Collarless Leopard Jacket
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Jacket
This also comes in a fresh shade of cream.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans:
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
This comes in three different leg lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Trf Extra Wide Leg High-Waist Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
Danila High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
Style these with rounded-toe boots or dress them up with a pointed-heel.
Shop Round-Toe Boots:
Zara
Flat Riding Boots
Style these under wide-leg jeans or pair this with a knee-length skirt.
H&M
Knee-High Botos
These also come in a rich shade of brown.
H&M
Ankle Boots
The short block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Gianvito Rossi
Chester Leather Chelsea Boots
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.