Move Over, Jeans—I'll Be Wearing These 6 Stylish Skirt Trends Instead in 2025

The start of a new year is almost upon us, and while spring may be the season typically associated with a refresh, for me January is the month where I want to hit reset. And off course, this urge to reconfigure my life extends to my wardrobe. Like my fellow Who What Wear editors, I've been trying to predict what trends will dominate over the coming months, and recently I've found myself increasingly drawn to skirt-based outfits. In my mind, mastering styling outfits around skirts is a real demonstration of fashionable prowess. In the past, I've been a bit too intimidated to really embrace skirts, seeking comfort in my favourite pair of jeans instead, but in 2025, I'm determined to do them justice.

@aimeesong wearing a column skirt with t-shirt and mary janes

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Luckily, most of the skirt trends that look set to be the most popular in 2025 are incredibly versatile and easy to style. Plus, most of them are classic, meaning you can confidently invest now and know you'll be on trend this season, but have a piece you'll love forever. Whether you like a high hemline or an ankle-skimming style, a super minimalist aesthetic or something a little bolder, you'll find a skirt to suit in 2025.

Scroll on to discover my predictions for the top skirt trends for the year ahead, and my pick of the best styles to tap into them. Just maybe they'll make you forget all about your jeans, too...

1. Mini Moment

@juliesfi wearing a mini green skirt with boots and trench

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: If ever there's a time to embrace the high hemline, it's in 2025. Whatever texture, pattern or colour draws your attention, you'll find there's a skirt to match. Keep it winter-appropriate by styling with tights and boots, before swapping the boots for ballet pumps once the sun returns.

Shop the trend:

Green Cord Wrap Mini Skirt
Nobodys Child
Green Cord Wrap Mini Skirt

Preppy in the best way.

Laure Skirt - Hereford Checks - Recycled Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Laure Skirt

Check skirts are such a classic.

Brandy Skirt
Reformation
Brandy Skirt

This Reformation staple style comes in plenty of colours.

Wool Mini Skirt
Arket
Wool Mini Skirt

Brown will continue to be a top colour next year.

Layered Ruched Satin-Trimmed Crepe Mini Skirt
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Layered Ruched Satin-Trimmed Crepe Mini Skirt

Trust Victoria Beckham to create a truly elegant mini skirt.

2. Pleated

@champagnemani wearing a pleated skirt with jumper and flats

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: Yes, pleats are back. Whatever length you go for, making sure you have a pleated detail will make your skirt that bit more on trend. The aesthetics are surprisingly varied, going from Charli XCX-inspired grungy minis to elegant, preppy styles.

Shop the trend:

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

I'd style it exactly like this.

Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
KHAITE
Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt

Supremely elegant. Wear with knee high boots and a roll-neck jumper.

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

I'm obsessed with this gorgeous satin style.

Box Pleat Skort With Belt
ZARA
Box Pleat Skort With Belt

Brat-approved.

Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Box Pleat Midi Skirt

The box pleat number is both classic and cool.

3. Denim

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing denim midi skirt with bomber and boots

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Denim skirts were slightly on a back burner this year, but in 2025 I predict they'll be making a comeback. Mini or mid-length, a denim skirt is the perfect match for the very on-trend knee-high boots or can be dressed down with trainers.

Shop the trend:

Organic Denim Midi Skirt
TOTEME
Organic Denim Midi Skirt

Yes to this whole ensemble.

Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt
Reformation
Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt

This mini looks straight out of the Nineties.

Denim Midi Skirt
ALAÏA
Denim Midi Skirt

A true statement denim skirt. Just wait until you see the stitching detail on the back...

A-Line Denim Midi Skirt
COS
A-Line Denim Midi Skirt

This colour can be worn any time of year.

Slit Denim Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Slit Denim Skirt - Women

Wear with boots and jumpers in winter, and a t-shirt and sandals in the warmer months.

4. Brown Leather

@abimarvel wearing a brown leather skirt and a jumper

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Leather skirts are a classic wardrobe piece, and in 2025 I predict fashion insiders will be backing brown leather in place of the traditional black. There's something softer and altogether more luxe about chocolate or deep brown leather, and it looks especially luxurious when styled with cream pieces.

Shop the trend:

Luxe Leather A-Line Skirt
ME+EM
Luxe Leather A-Line Skirt

Such a cool silhouette.

Coated Pencil Skirt
H&M
Coated Pencil Skirt

Leather skirts don't have to break the bank.

The Midaxi Croc-Effect Leather Midi Skirt
FRAME
The Midaxi Croc-Effect Leather Midi Skirt

This textured leather is so impressive.

Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt

Pair with a crisp white shirt for a Nineties-inspired look.

Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Cassia Recycled Leather-Blend Midi Skirt

I love that this is made from recycled leather.

5. Volume

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing a voluminous skirt with matching top

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: In 2025, a good rule to follow is: the bigger, the better. Voluminous skirts are going to be a big trend this year, whether in ballgown-worthy maxi form or Eighties-inspired puffball minis. Pair yours with sleek heels and balance the volume with a structured top for a very cool evening look.

Shop the trend:

Black Floral Jacquard Midi Skirt
Nobody's Child
Black Floral Jacquard Midi Skirt

My ideal party look.

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

This has such a cool Scandi vibe.

Sebastiane Tiered Striped Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Sebastiane Tiered Striped Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Skirt

How gorgeous would this look in the summer with a white t-shirt and sandals?

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Make it winter-appropriate by pairing with a slouchy knit.

Balloon Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Skirt

I actually love how this is styled.

6. Column

@brittanybathgate wearing a column skirt with a blazer and shirt

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: On the opposite end of the skirt spectrum is the sleek, straight silhouette of the column skirt. This is a minimalist's dream, and can be styled in so many ways. Lean into the elegance by styling it with ballet flats or kitten heels and a blazer, or go more casual with a slouchy knit and trainers.

Shop the trend:

Naelle Skirt - Black - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Naelle Skirt

Such an easy, versatile style.

Wool Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Wool Column Maxi Skirt

This is a bestseller for a reason.

Jordan Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Jordan Low Waist Skirt

This low-waist fit comes in so many colours, but I particularly love the rich red hue.

Recycled-Woven Midi Skirt
TOTEME
Recycled-Woven Midi Skirt

Styling it with a belt is a great trick, especially if you're opting for a monochromatic look.

Lisa Ribbed Cashmere Maxi Skirt
ARCH4
Lisa Ribbed Cashmere Maxi Skirt

A cashmere skirt? Sign me up.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

