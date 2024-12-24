Move Over, Jeans—I'll Be Wearing These 6 Stylish Skirt Trends Instead in 2025
The start of a new year is almost upon us, and while spring may be the season typically associated with a refresh, for me January is the month where I want to hit reset. And off course, this urge to reconfigure my life extends to my wardrobe. Like my fellow Who What Wear editors, I've been trying to predict what trends will dominate over the coming months, and recently I've found myself increasingly drawn to skirt-based outfits. In my mind, mastering styling outfits around skirts is a real demonstration of fashionable prowess. In the past, I've been a bit too intimidated to really embrace skirts, seeking comfort in my favourite pair of jeans instead, but in 2025, I'm determined to do them justice.
Luckily, most of the skirt trends that look set to be the most popular in 2025 are incredibly versatile and easy to style. Plus, most of them are classic, meaning you can confidently invest now and know you'll be on trend this season, but have a piece you'll love forever. Whether you like a high hemline or an ankle-skimming style, a super minimalist aesthetic or something a little bolder, you'll find a skirt to suit in 2025.
Scroll on to discover my predictions for the top skirt trends for the year ahead, and my pick of the best styles to tap into them. Just maybe they'll make you forget all about your jeans, too...
SKIRT TRENDS 2025 TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:
1. Mini Moment
Style Notes: If ever there's a time to embrace the high hemline, it's in 2025. Whatever texture, pattern or colour draws your attention, you'll find there's a skirt to match. Keep it winter-appropriate by styling with tights and boots, before swapping the boots for ballet pumps once the sun returns.
Shop the trend:
Trust Victoria Beckham to create a truly elegant mini skirt.
2. Pleated
Style Notes: Yes, pleats are back. Whatever length you go for, making sure you have a pleated detail will make your skirt that bit more on trend. The aesthetics are surprisingly varied, going from Charli XCX-inspired grungy minis to elegant, preppy styles.
Shop the trend:
Supremely elegant. Wear with knee high boots and a roll-neck jumper.
3. Denim
Style Notes: Denim skirts were slightly on a back burner this year, but in 2025 I predict they'll be making a comeback. Mini or mid-length, a denim skirt is the perfect match for the very on-trend knee-high boots or can be dressed down with trainers.
Shop the trend:
A true statement denim skirt. Just wait until you see the stitching detail on the back...
Wear with boots and jumpers in winter, and a t-shirt and sandals in the warmer months.
4. Brown Leather
Style Notes: Leather skirts are a classic wardrobe piece, and in 2025 I predict fashion insiders will be backing brown leather in place of the traditional black. There's something softer and altogether more luxe about chocolate or deep brown leather, and it looks especially luxurious when styled with cream pieces.
Shop the trend:
Pair with a crisp white shirt for a Nineties-inspired look.
I love that this is made from recycled leather.
5. Volume
Style Notes: In 2025, a good rule to follow is: the bigger, the better. Voluminous skirts are going to be a big trend this year, whether in ballgown-worthy maxi form or Eighties-inspired puffball minis. Pair yours with sleek heels and balance the volume with a structured top for a very cool evening look.
Shop the trend:
How gorgeous would this look in the summer with a white t-shirt and sandals?
6. Column
Style Notes: On the opposite end of the skirt spectrum is the sleek, straight silhouette of the column skirt. This is a minimalist's dream, and can be styled in so many ways. Lean into the elegance by styling it with ballet flats or kitten heels and a blazer, or go more casual with a slouchy knit and trainers.
Shop the trend:
This low-waist fit comes in so many colours, but I particularly love the rich red hue.
Styling it with a belt is a great trick, especially if you're opting for a monochromatic look.
