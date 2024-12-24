Move Over, Jeans—I'll Be Wearing These 6 Stylish Skirt Trends Instead in 2025

The start of a new year is almost upon us, and while spring may be the season typically associated with a refresh, for me January is the month where I want to hit reset. And off course, this urge to reconfigure my life extends to my wardrobe. Like my fellow Who What Wear editors, I've been trying to predict what trends will dominate over the coming months, and recently I've found myself increasingly drawn to skirt-based outfits. In my mind, mastering styling outfits around skirts is a real demonstration of fashionable prowess. In the past, I've been a bit too intimidated to really embrace skirts, seeking comfort in my favourite pair of jeans instead, but in 2025, I'm determined to do them justice.

Luckily, most of the skirt trends that look set to be the most popular in 2025 are incredibly versatile and easy to style. Plus, most of them are classic, meaning you can confidently invest now and know you'll be on trend this season, but have a piece you'll love forever. Whether you like a high hemline or an ankle-skimming style, a super minimalist aesthetic or something a little bolder, you'll find a skirt to suit in 2025.

Scroll on to discover my predictions for the top skirt trends for the year ahead, and my pick of the best styles to tap into them. Just maybe they'll make you forget all about your jeans, too...

SKIRT TRENDS 2025 TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:

1. Mini Moment

Style Notes: If ever there's a time to embrace the high hemline, it's in 2025. Whatever texture, pattern or colour draws your attention, you'll find there's a skirt to match. Keep it winter-appropriate by styling with tights and boots, before swapping the boots for ballet pumps once the sun returns.

2. Pleated

Style Notes: Yes, pleats are back. Whatever length you go for, making sure you have a pleated detail will make your skirt that bit more on trend. The aesthetics are surprisingly varied, going from Charli XCX-inspired grungy minis to elegant, preppy styles.

3. Denim

Style Notes: Denim skirts were slightly on a back burner this year, but in 2025 I predict they'll be making a comeback. Mini or mid-length, a denim skirt is the perfect match for the very on-trend knee-high boots or can be dressed down with trainers.

4. Brown Leather

Style Notes: Leather skirts are a classic wardrobe piece, and in 2025 I predict fashion insiders will be backing brown leather in place of the traditional black. There's something softer and altogether more luxe about chocolate or deep brown leather, and it looks especially luxurious when styled with cream pieces.

5. Volume

Style Notes: In 2025, a good rule to follow is: the bigger, the better. Voluminous skirts are going to be a big trend this year, whether in ballgown-worthy maxi form or Eighties-inspired puffball minis. Pair yours with sleek heels and balance the volume with a structured top for a very cool evening look.

6. Column

Style Notes: On the opposite end of the skirt spectrum is the sleek, straight silhouette of the column skirt. This is a minimalist's dream, and can be styled in so many ways. Lean into the elegance by styling it with ballet flats or kitten heels and a blazer, or go more casual with a slouchy knit and trainers.

