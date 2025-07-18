We Hosted the Chicest Supper Club to Celebrate Summer—Here's What Went Down

Our July edition of Excellent Taste, Who What Wear UK's monthly supper club, might just be our most scenic to date. Perched high above the city in the luxurious surrounds of Wagtail's rooftop, we gathered in The Nest—an intimate, jewel-box dining space at the very top of the building, which boasts unrivalled views of London’s most iconic landmarks. Tower Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral, The Shard and the Gherkin all glimmered in the distance as the sun set and the cocktails flowed.
As always, the table was set for stylish conversation. A kaleidoscope of blooms by our go-to florist, Rebel Rebel, took centre stage on the grand round table, unwittingly echoing the impressive summer style on show. From gingham dresses to linen co-ords, slinky satin slip skirts to the most breathtaking Vivienne Westwood midi you’ll ever see—it was clear our guests understood the assignment.
Chanel brought its magic to the evening, giving host, Who What Wear UK and Marie Claire UK’s Managing Director, Hannah Almassi, and me a lit-from-within glow that perfectly matched the mood of the event. Paloma cocktails were passed around as guests admired the panoramic views and caught up with friends old and new.
The night brought together some of the most notable names in fashion and beauty, including brand founders, editors, models, and tastemakers. Among our guests were the ever-elegant Lady Amelia Windsor, singer and presenter Dionne Bromfield and a cohort of trailblazing creatives whose conversations covered everything from the shifting pace of fashion media to their exciting summer travel plans.
The menu didn’t disappoint either: delicate scallops and creamy burrata with vine-ripened tomatoes opened the meal, followed by expertly cooked sea bass, green risotto, fillet steak, grilled aubergines, and a chocolate dessert so perfectly balanced that it convinced the entire table to order a final course.
As the last of the golden-hour light dipped behind the skyline, we found ourselves caught in that delicious limbo of being full of food, laughter, good company, and yet not wanting the night to end.
