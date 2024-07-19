Sorry to My “Nude” Shoes, This Rich-Looking Style Is Much More Current

Slithering into the wardrobes of those most stylish, I've spotted an an emerging shoe trend make its way onto the streets at pace, as fashion people have been investing in and wearing the snake print shoe trend more than ever this summer.

Adding an elevated finish to their daily looks, snake print shoes feature a neutral colour palette, often composed of blacks, greys and beiges. The intricate patten makes shoes bearing this motif naturally interesting, yet the refined colour palette keeps the trend feeling versatile, a great alternative to "nude" pairs and just as easy to style.

Synonymous with luxury—real snake skin designs from the past carried hefty price tags, which made them a shoe that only the wealthy could afford—today's best snake print shoes are, thankfully, not made from authentic snake skin but imitation fabrics, thus making them more accessible and ethical without scrimping on any rich-looking appeal.



Now cropping up in the wardrobe of actor and newly crowned styled icon, Daisy Edgar-Jones, this week she styled her snake-print in the form of pointed-toe heels with sleek knee-length shorts and a bandeau top.

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba) A photo posted by on

I also clocked Sabrina Elba wearing a similar pair with brown tailored trousers, a statement belt and a black sleeveless top, with her shoes adding a point of interest to the outfit without overcomplicating it. Chic really doesn't cut it.



Now that I've noticed it cropping up, I can't unsee it, both on social media and in the new-in sections of my favourite brands. Available in a wide range of styles, snake print is spanning flip flops, elegant heels and pretty ballet flats, as well as knee high boots and strappy sandals.

From Reformation to Arket, the high street is brimming with the new-found trend. Read on to discover our edit of the best snake print shoes here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SNAKE PRINT SHOES HERE:

Massimo Dutti Heeled Animal Print Sandals £100 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell our this summer.

Arket Leather Ballerinas £149 SHOP NOW The square toe design gives these an elevated edge.

Rouje Elsa Boots £385 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Reformation Emilia Wedge Sandal £298 SHOP NOW These also come in brown and cream.

Rixo Ciervo - Snakeskin £245 SHOP NOW The thick heel bolsters support for a most comfortable fit.

Whistles Elba Snake Ballet Pump £119 SHOP NOW The mary jane shoe trend is taking off this summer.

Free People Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats £158 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

Aeyde Renee Leather Toe-Post Sandals £210 SHOP NOW Style with flowing trousers or pair with your favourite jeans.

Oliver Bonas Snake Print Leather Mary Jane Shoes With Double Buckle £70 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or go without.