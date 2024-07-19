Sorry to My “Nude” Shoes, This Rich-Looking Style Is Much More Current
Slithering into the wardrobes of those most stylish, I've spotted an an emerging shoe trend make its way onto the streets at pace, as fashion people have been investing in and wearing the snake print shoe trend more than ever this summer.
Adding an elevated finish to their daily looks, snake print shoes feature a neutral colour palette, often composed of blacks, greys and beiges. The intricate patten makes shoes bearing this motif naturally interesting, yet the refined colour palette keeps the trend feeling versatile, a great alternative to "nude" pairs and just as easy to style.
Synonymous with luxury—real snake skin designs from the past carried hefty price tags, which made them a shoe that only the wealthy could afford—today's best snake print shoes are, thankfully, not made from authentic snake skin but imitation fabrics, thus making them more accessible and ethical without scrimping on any rich-looking appeal.
Now cropping up in the wardrobe of actor and newly crowned styled icon, Daisy Edgar-Jones, this week she styled her snake-print in the form of pointed-toe heels with sleek knee-length shorts and a bandeau top.
A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)
A photo posted by on
I also clocked Sabrina Elba wearing a similar pair with brown tailored trousers, a statement belt and a black sleeveless top, with her shoes adding a point of interest to the outfit without overcomplicating it. Chic really doesn't cut it.
Now that I've noticed it cropping up, I can't unsee it, both on social media and in the new-in sections of my favourite brands. Available in a wide range of styles, snake print is spanning flip flops, elegant heels and pretty ballet flats, as well as knee high boots and strappy sandals.
From Reformation to Arket, the high street is brimming with the new-found trend. Read on to discover our edit of the best snake print shoes here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SNAKE PRINT SHOES HERE:
Style with white socks or go without.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
