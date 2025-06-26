Never Mind Jeans—I'll Be Wearing These 7 Chic Skirt Trends Instead This Summer
From polka dots to scarf-like silhouettes, these are the defining skirt trends of summer 2025.
Call me unoriginal, but I live in blue jeans. I prefer to think of it as a sign that I know what I like, rather than an indicator of my “boring” fashion tastes. However, I'm not so tied to denim that I can't recognise how uncomfortable it is once the temperature spikes. We've all misjudged the weather and wound up stuffy and sweaty in jeans, wishing we'd reached for a cotton skirt instead. Not fun or cute.
Now, about that cotton skirt—it’s a clear winner when it comes to comfort and ease. Skirts somehow give the impression you’ve made more of an effort than jeans, even though they're just as simple to wear. My go-to summer formula when I’m stuck deciding what to put on? A skirt, a fitted tee and sandals. It works every time, and I always feel great.
And this season's skirt trends are taking their appeal to the next level. I’ve never wanted to add so many to my wardrobe at once, but I’m pacing myself and channelling the excitement into sharing the best ones with you, right here.
There's something for everyone, even my fellow denim devotees. From casual silhouettes to slinky midi styles, polka-dot prints to intricate lace trims, these are the skirt trends set to define summer 2025.
7 Effortless Skirt Trends That Will Define Summer 2025
1. Lace-Trimmed Skirt
Style Notes: I'm both a minimalist and a romantic, which makes a silky skirt with delicate lace trim a winner on all fronts. Lately, I've noticed people wearing theirs with oversized T-shirts for an effortless high-low look.
Shop the Trend:
2. Crochet Mini Skirt
Style Notes: Sun seekers—make sure you pack a crochet mini skirt for your next beach getaway. This fun and summery trend is enjoying its moment as both a bikini cover-up and an outfit booster in its own right.
Shop the Trend:
3. Butter Yellow Skirt
Style Notes: Anyone who's paid any attention to summer 2025 style will be well aware that butter yellow remains the colour du jour. In skirt form, this sunny shade exudes a warm, uplifting glow that's well suited to the warmer months.
Shop the Trend:
4. Polka Dot Skirt
Style Notes: Spots of all sizes are reclaiming their place in the print hall of fame—they sit right up there with leopard and stripes in the always-in-style category. Whether mini or maxi, a polka dot skirt is a timeless pairing for all your tees and tank tops.
Shop the Trend:
5. Knee-Length Skirt
Style Notes: Knee-length skirts made it onto our forecast at the start of the year, and the trend continues. Try a pencil style for the office and a straight denim iteration for the weekend.
Shop the Trend:
6. Scarf Skirt
Style Notes: What began as a clever styling hack—wrapping a silk skirt around the waist of jeans or trousers—has evolved into one of summer’s standout trends. Skirts that mimic the look of draped scarves, whether worn solo or layered over trousers, have become a staple of holiday wardrobes.
Shop the Trend:
7. Sheer Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: Without a doubt, sheer skirts were among 2024's defining trends. They’re back for summer 2025, this time skimming the floor for a dose of added drama.
Shop the Trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
