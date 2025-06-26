Call me unoriginal, but I live in blue jeans. I prefer to think of it as a sign that I know what I like, rather than an indicator of my “boring” fashion tastes. However, I'm not so tied to denim that I can't recognise how uncomfortable it is once the temperature spikes. We've all misjudged the weather and wound up stuffy and sweaty in jeans, wishing we'd reached for a cotton skirt instead. Not fun or cute.

Now, about that cotton skirt—it’s a clear winner when it comes to comfort and ease. Skirts somehow give the impression you’ve made more of an effort than jeans, even though they're just as simple to wear. My go-to summer formula when I’m stuck deciding what to put on? A skirt, a fitted tee and sandals. It works every time, and I always feel great.

And this season's skirt trends are taking their appeal to the next level. I’ve never wanted to add so many to my wardrobe at once, but I’m pacing myself and channelling the excitement into sharing the best ones with you, right here.

There's something for everyone, even my fellow denim devotees. From casual silhouettes to slinky midi styles, polka-dot prints to intricate lace trims, these are the skirt trends set to define summer 2025.

7 Effortless Skirt Trends That Will Define Summer 2025

1. Lace-Trimmed Skirt

Style Notes: I'm both a minimalist and a romantic, which makes a silky skirt with delicate lace trim a winner on all fronts. Lately, I've noticed people wearing theirs with oversized T-shirts for an effortless high-low look.

Shop the Trend:

Massimo Dutti Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail £100 SHOP NOW This subtly peachy hue reminds me of sorbet. Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW It looks black, but it's actually super dark brown—which makes it even more chic, if you ask me. DÔEN Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt £378 SHOP NOW I love how Net-a-Porter has styled this Doên beauty.

2. Crochet Mini Skirt

Style Notes: Sun seekers—make sure you pack a crochet mini skirt for your next beach getaway. This fun and summery trend is enjoying its moment as both a bikini cover-up and an outfit booster in its own right.

Shop the Trend:

Anna Kosturova Gabrielle Crochet Cotton Miniskirt £170 SHOP NOW Perfectly nautical. MANGO Crochet Mini Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Wear this striking co-ord on beach days or afternoons lounging by the pool. Topshop Knitted Flippy Mini Skirt £28 SHOP NOW For the city and the coast.

3. Butter Yellow Skirt

Style Notes: Anyone who's paid any attention to summer 2025 style will be well aware that butter yellow remains the colour du jour. In skirt form, this sunny shade exudes a warm, uplifting glow that's well suited to the warmer months.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Layla Satin Skirt £198 SHOP NOW A versatile piece to take from day to evening. Damson Madder Charlotte Midi Skirt £75 SHOP NOW The shirred waist, the tie details, the bright butter yellow... this skirt has it all. Gap Butter Yellow Heavyweight Linen-Blend Scalloped Mini Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Ready for summer date nights.

4. Polka Dot Skirt

Style Notes: Spots of all sizes are reclaiming their place in the print hall of fame—they sit right up there with leopard and stripes in the always-in-style category. Whether mini or maxi, a polka dot skirt is a timeless pairing for all your tees and tank tops.

Shop the Trend:

Anthropologie Polka Dot Midi Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW I love the mix and match of different polka dots. & Other Stories Bubble Mini Skirt £67 SHOP NOW This one also features the bubble hem trend. MANGO Long Polka-Dot Skirt £36 SHOP NOW This floor-sweeping skirt would also look pretty with red shoes poking out the bottom.

5. Knee-Length Skirt

Style Notes: Knee-length skirts made it onto our forecast at the start of the year, and the trend continues. Try a pencil style for the office and a straight denim iteration for the weekend.

Shop the Trend:

Next Camel Pencil Knee Length Belted Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Your work uniform, sorted. Whistles Dark Denim Contrast Stitch Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW Dark denim and contrast stitching is a combination I'll never tire of. COS Pintucked Cotton Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW Style this voluminous silhouette with a simple tank top.

6. Scarf Skirt

Style Notes: What began as a clever styling hack—wrapping a silk skirt around the waist of jeans or trousers—has evolved into one of summer’s standout trends. Skirts that mimic the look of draped scarves, whether worn solo or layered over trousers, have become a staple of holiday wardrobes.

Shop the Trend:

Free People Zella Convertible Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This also comes in green, white, coral and purple. Dries Van Noten Long Wrap Scarf-Skirt £545 SHOP NOW This special piece will bring you joy every time you wear it. Topshop Satin Knotted Tie Side Skirt in Scarf Print £34 SHOP NOW Let the punchy print become the focal point of your outfit.

7. Sheer Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: Without a doubt, sheer skirts were among 2024's defining trends. They’re back for summer 2025, this time skimming the floor for a dose of added drama.

Shop the Trend: