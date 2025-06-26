Never Mind Jeans—I'll Be Wearing These 7 Chic Skirt Trends Instead This Summer

From polka dots to scarf-like silhouettes, these are the defining skirt trends of summer 2025.

Summer skirt trends 2025: @aniyahmorinia, @chloekathbutler and @jeannine.roxas wear summer skirts
Call me unoriginal, but I live in blue jeans. I prefer to think of it as a sign that I know what I like, rather than an indicator of my “boring” fashion tastes. However, I'm not so tied to denim that I can't recognise how uncomfortable it is once the temperature spikes. We've all misjudged the weather and wound up stuffy and sweaty in jeans, wishing we'd reached for a cotton skirt instead. Not fun or cute.

Summer 2025 skirt trends: @chloekathbutler wears a lace trimmed skirt with a tank top and flip flops

Now, about that cotton skirt—it’s a clear winner when it comes to comfort and ease. Skirts somehow give the impression you’ve made more of an effort than jeans, even though they're just as simple to wear. My go-to summer formula when I’m stuck deciding what to put on? A skirt, a fitted tee and sandals. It works every time, and I always feel great.

And this season's skirt trends are taking their appeal to the next level. I’ve never wanted to add so many to my wardrobe at once, but I’m pacing myself and channelling the excitement into sharing the best ones with you, right here.

There's something for everyone, even my fellow denim devotees. From casual silhouettes to slinky midi styles, polka-dot prints to intricate lace trims, these are the skirt trends set to define summer 2025.

1. Lace-Trimmed Skirt

Skirt trends summer 2025: @vikilefevre wears a lace-trimmed skirt

Style Notes: I'm both a minimalist and a romantic, which makes a silky skirt with delicate lace trim a winner on all fronts. Lately, I've noticed people wearing theirs with oversized T-shirts for an effortless high-low look.

Shop the Trend:

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail

This subtly peachy hue reminds me of sorbet.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

It looks black, but it's actually super dark brown—which makes it even more chic, if you ask me.

Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt

I love how Net-a-Porter has styled this Doên beauty.

2. Crochet Mini Skirt

Summer skirt trends 2025: @jeannine.roxas wears a crochet mini skirt

Style Notes: Sun seekers—make sure you pack a crochet mini skirt for your next beach getaway. This fun and summery trend is enjoying its moment as both a bikini cover-up and an outfit booster in its own right.

Shop the Trend:

Gabrielle Crochet Cotton Miniskirt
Anna Kosturova
Gabrielle Crochet Cotton Miniskirt

Perfectly nautical.

Mango crochet mini skirt
MANGO
Crochet Mini Skirt

Wear this striking co-ord on beach days or afternoons lounging by the pool.

Topshop Knitted Flippy Mini Skirt in Cream
Topshop
Knitted Flippy Mini Skirt

For the city and the coast.

3. Butter Yellow Skirt

Summer 2025 skirt trends: @aniyahmorinia wears a butter yellow skirt with red accessories

Style Notes: Anyone who's paid any attention to summer 2025 style will be well aware that butter yellow remains the colour du jour. In skirt form, this sunny shade exudes a warm, uplifting glow that's well suited to the warmer months.

Shop the Trend:

Layla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt

A versatile piece to take from day to evening.

Charlotte Midi Skirt - Butter Yellow
Damson Madder
Charlotte Midi Skirt

The shirred waist, the tie details, the bright butter yellow... this skirt has it all.

Butter Yellow Heavyweight Linen-Blend Scalloped Mini Skirt
Gap
Butter Yellow Heavyweight Linen-Blend Scalloped Mini Skirt

Ready for summer date nights.

4. Polka Dot Skirt

Summer 2025 skirt trends: @megancryder wears a polka dot skirt with flip flops

Style Notes: Spots of all sizes are reclaiming their place in the print hall of fame—they sit right up there with leopard and stripes in the always-in-style category. Whether mini or maxi, a polka dot skirt is a timeless pairing for all your tees and tank tops.

Shop the Trend:

By Anthropologie Polka Dot Midi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Polka Dot Midi Slip Skirt

I love the mix and match of different polka dots.

Bubble Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Bubble Mini Skirt

This one also features the bubble hem trend.

Plus Navy Polka Dot Asymmetric Maxi Skirt
MANGO
Long Polka-Dot Skirt

This floor-sweeping skirt would also look pretty with red shoes poking out the bottom.

5. Knee-Length Skirt

Summer 2025 skirt trends: @nnennaechem wears a knee-length skirt with a blazer and ballet flats

Style Notes: Knee-length skirts made it onto our forecast at the start of the year, and the trend continues. Try a pencil style for the office and a straight denim iteration for the weekend.

Shop the Trend:

Camel Pencil Knee Length Belted Skirt
Next
Camel Pencil Knee Length Belted Skirt

Your work uniform, sorted.

Dark Denim Contrast Stitch Midi Skirt
Whistles
Dark Denim Contrast Stitch Midi Skirt

Dark denim and contrast stitching is a combination I'll never tire of.

Pintucked Cotton Midi Skirt
COS
Pintucked Cotton Midi Skirt

Style this voluminous silhouette with a simple tank top.

6. Scarf Skirt

Summer 2025 skirt trends: @ginacho23 wears a scarf skirt with a tank top

Style Notes: What began as a clever styling hack—wrapping a silk skirt around the waist of jeans or trousers—has evolved into one of summer’s standout trends. Skirts that mimic the look of draped scarves, whether worn solo or layered over trousers, have become a staple of holiday wardrobes.

Shop the Trend:

Zella Convertible Skirt
Free People
Zella Convertible Skirt

This also comes in green, white, coral and purple.

Dries van Noten Long wrap scarf skirt
Dries Van Noten
Long Wrap Scarf-Skirt

This special piece will bring you joy every time you wear it.

Topshop Satin Knotted Tie Side Skirt in Scarf Print
Topshop
Satin Knotted Tie Side Skirt in Scarf Print

Let the punchy print become the focal point of your outfit.

7. Sheer Maxi Skirt

Summer skirt trends 2025: @lucywilliams02 wears a blue sheer maxi skirt

Style Notes: Without a doubt, sheer skirts were among 2024's defining trends. They’re back for summer 2025, this time skimming the floor for a dose of added drama.

Shop the Trend:

Alfie Paris Valletta Skirt
Alfie Paris
The Valletta Skirt

I can think of so many interesting ways to style this.

Panelled Pleated Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Panelled Pleated Column Maxi Skirt

This semi-sheer skirt is on the more wearable end of the spectrum.

Topshop Double Layer Sheer Straight Skirt in Buttermilk
Topshop
Double Layer Sheer Straight Skirt

Don't forget the matching top.

