I'm a Gen Z Fashion Editor—This Is the Skirt Trend My London Friends and I Are Into Right Now

When you're used to seeing the city dominated by jeans, it's hard not to notice when looks start to shift in London and over the last week, I've noticed the capital's most stylish people have been embracing summer's top skirt trends in a big way. However, there's one particular style that's increasingly popular right now—the white tiered maxi skirt.

A bonafide boho staple that apparently every Gen Z fashion person owns (including every one of my friends, so I know it's a genuine thing), it’s a piece that has cut through the noise to claim top spot on my wish list. As someone who usually lives in baggy jeans and oversized tees, I find myself drawn to it thanks to its throw-on yet chic-looking silhouette.

(Image credit: @linda_sza)

Usually found in an A-line cut, which works best alongside the tiered composition, it's proven ideal for the balmy summer days we've been experiencing in London lately. And although you'll find this skirt trend in various lengths, it's maxis that feel especially current, as they further tap into the boho mood that's very summer 2025. And why white? Well, it's the colour that tends to keep you the coolest on said hot days, too—plus, it goes with just about anything you can think to wear it with.

While it may feel like a fresh trend for summer 2025, tiered maxi skirts have been quietly building momentum for some time. Chloé pioneered the bohemian renaissance in its autumn/winter show last year, making it clear that the tiered maxi was back. By the time the spring/summer 2025 collections came around, these skirts were everywhere—at Alaïa, the long skirt was showcased in airy materials, while at Jacquemus the tiered garment was featured with a low-cut jacket.

Versatile and effortlessly stylish, this skirt trend works just as well paired with a matching white lace broderie top and strappy sandals as it does with a graphic tee and trainers, both of which feel right at home in London.

Ready to join the style set? Scroll on to shop my edit of the best the white tiered maxi skirts on the market right now, including the one that I’ll be buying myself.

Shop White Tiered Maxi Skirts: