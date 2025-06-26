Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Simple Sandals That Make All Skirts Look 10x Chicer

Struggling to style skirts? Jennifer Lawrence just found the chic summer sandals that work with every single silhouette.

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in New York styling 3/4 length lace-trim trousers with a lace top and an oversized graphic tee. She styled her look with a red handbag and tan toe sandals.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
I don’t know about you, but I’ve always found skirts to be some of the trickiest pieces in my wardrobe to style. Don’t get me wrong—I adore them—but I’m constantly caught in a push-pull between wanting to wear them and not quite knowing how to make them work. During the colder months, it’s easier: knee-high boots and skirts are one of my all-time favourite pairings. But come summer? That’s when things get a little more complicated.

So, I’ve been patiently waiting for a hit of new-season skirt styling inspiration, and this week, it finally arrived. In the form of a lace-trim skirt and elegant strappy tan sandals outfit, courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing a white lace-trim skirt that swished just so, Lawrence, forgoing her usual flip-flops, opted instead for sleek, light tan sandals with delicate straps that wrapped around the foot. In a versatile neutral shade, they added a sense of ease and polish while complementing the length and colour of her lacy skirt.

Working well with the midi-length and neutral shade of Lawrence's skirt, these versatile sandals would also style neatly with shorter minis.

Keeping things cool and casual, Lawrence paired the ensemble with an oversized graphic T-shirt, a bright red Hermès Victoria Leather bag, a white baseball cap, and a layered stack of necklaces, creating an interesting ensemble that could withstand New York’s high-summer heat.

Finally satisfied: I’ll be styling my skirts with sleek tan strappy sandals for the rest of the season. If you’re tempted to do the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tan sandals to wear right now.

Shop Skirts and Tan Strappy Sandals:

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail

Shop this while it's on sale.

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

These also come in five other shades.

Lace Skirt
H&M
Lace Skirt

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

On Holiday Strappy Sandals
Free People
On Holiday Strappy Sandals

The supple suede finish gives these such a polished look.

The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt: Scallop Lace Edition
Anthropologie
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt

The lace-trim skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

MANGO, Split Leather Sandals With Buckle - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Split Leather Sandals With Buckle

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt

Add a pop of colour to you summer rotation.

MANGO, Suede Straps Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Suede Straps Sandals

Style with a lace-trim skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt
The Row
Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt

The elegant pastel pink shade is set to take off in a major way this summer.

Adeline Low Sandals - Natural Heritage Leather - Vegetable-Tanned Smooth Cowhide Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Adeline Low Sandals

These also come in three other shades.

Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt
Whistles
Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt

Style with the matching top or pair this with a boxy tee.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

A.Emery's suede sandals are a fashion person's favourites.

