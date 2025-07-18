Even though I don't travel as much as I'd like to, I still have a healthy number of stamps on my passport. My most frequent international destination? Copenhagen, where I've been attending the city's biannual fashion week for many years. Whenever I find myself people-watching at terminals in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, or any other airport around the world, there's one denim trend I see on scores of stylish people: baggy wide-leg jeans.
Jennifer Aniston clearly got the memo because she was recently photographed breezing through LAX in the comfiest, coolest pair of baggy jeans, and I can't help but think this is further proof that travellers everywhere are ditching skinny jeans in favour of looser silhouettes. Aniston paired her roomy denim with a fedora, a classic white tank top, and the shoe trend she's been wearing consistently since the '90s: flip-flops.
Her travel outfit makes total sense: When you're hopping on a long-haul flight or navigating a crowded security line, comfort is non-negotiable—and baggy jeans deliver. Think of them as the airport equivalent of a first-class upgrade for your legs. Stiff, tight jeans, on the other hand? Wearing those is like being stuck next to the bathroom in the back row. Scroll on to see Aniston's full travel look and shop similar styles.
Re-Create Jennifer Aniston's Airport Outfit
Free People
Rancher Felt Hat
This also comes in 10 other shades!
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tank.
AGOLDE
Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with flip-flops to get Aniston's look.
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.
Shop More Baggy High-Waisted Jeans:
H&M
Baggy High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—30.
Ba&Sh
Baggy Jeans
This dark wash style is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer
The Wide-Leg Jeans
These come in extra short, petite, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Nobodys Child
Light Wash Denim Jeans
Shop these while they're on sale.
Ganni
Light Blue Baggy Jeans
Style this with a simple tee for an easy day-to-day look.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I always come back to Citizens of Humanity for their chic denim collection.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.