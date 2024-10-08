I Don't Know How I Didn't Spot It Sooner, But It's This Simple Jumper that Elegant Dressers Always Wear

Natalie Munro
We're well in to cosy season and I've been lapping up every opportunity to layer since October started. Feeling at my best when bundled up, you can be certain that I take the curation of a winter wardrobe very seriously.

Having worn the same roll necks on repeat for the past few years, this year I'm keen to integrate one of the chicest knitwear silhouettes into my cold-weather rotation. Having been influenced by the stylish women all across my Instagram feed, this season I'm shopping for a funnel neck jumper.

Unlike a roll neck or turtleneck jumper, which can sometimes feel too chunky, and funnel neck knit extends up the neck in a straight line, neither clinging to the skin nor folding over at the chin. Grazing the jaw, the jumper conceals and insulates the neck, whilst simultaneously elongating it.

Styling easily underneath a heavy coat or jacket, this knitwear design is without the same bulkiness as its turtleneck sisters, making it perfect for layering with throughout winter's coldest months.

Whilst I'll always have place in my heart for a snug turtleneck, the cleaner silhouette of a funnel neck knit offers the poise and elegance that my other jumpers simply cannot match. Styling well with a tailored trouser or silky skirt, the stiffer structure will style well with your wardrobe's smartest items. My colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, also says this is the high-neck jumper she prefers wearing. "I'm 5' 3" and it might sound silly but, often, roll necks are just too thick and bulky for me—I often look like a child dressed in adults' clothing! Instead, I find funnels balance out my frame better, and still afford me the same cosiness."

More than just taking over my FYP, the knitwear item has been trickling in to shop fronts, too, in a way that I can't remember being so prevalent previously. Naturally, the usual knitwear champions COS and Arket host a range of options, but I've also found incredible styles at in-the-know knitwear labels including Almada, Soft Goat and &Daughter that all offer sumptuous designs.

Ever interested in upping my knitwear game, read on to discover our edit of the best funnel neck jumpers to shop right now.

SHOP THE BEST FUNNEL NECK JUMPERS:

Arket
High-Neck Wool Jumper

This warm mole shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Uniqlo
Soufflé Yarn High Neck Jumper

This cosy knit also comes in five other shades.

COS
Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

The cashmere composition makes this beautifully soft to the touch.

Almada Label
Nola Turtleneck Sweater

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Sezane
Lauren Jumper

This also comes in green and camel.

Jigsaw
Wool Blend Snowdon Jumper | Orange

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck

This chunky cashmere knit will keep you cosy all the way into winter.

Khaite
Talvi Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

I always come back to Khaite for their elevated basics.

COS
Funnel-Neck Waisted Wool Jumper

Style with jeans or pair with tailored trousers.

&Daughter
Fintra Crop High Neck in Navy

Style with high-rise trousers for a neat silhouette.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

