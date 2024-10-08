I Don't Know How I Didn't Spot It Sooner, But It's This Simple Jumper that Elegant Dressers Always Wear

We're well in to cosy season and I've been lapping up every opportunity to layer since October started. Feeling at my best when bundled up, you can be certain that I take the curation of a winter wardrobe very seriously.

Having worn the same roll necks on repeat for the past few years, this year I'm keen to integrate one of the chicest knitwear silhouettes into my cold-weather rotation. Having been influenced by the stylish women all across my Instagram feed, this season I'm shopping for a funnel neck jumper.

Unlike a roll neck or turtleneck jumper, which can sometimes feel too chunky, and funnel neck knit extends up the neck in a straight line, neither clinging to the skin nor folding over at the chin. Grazing the jaw, the jumper conceals and insulates the neck, whilst simultaneously elongating it.

Styling easily underneath a heavy coat or jacket, this knitwear design is without the same bulkiness as its turtleneck sisters, making it perfect for layering with throughout winter's coldest months.

Whilst I'll always have place in my heart for a snug turtleneck, the cleaner silhouette of a funnel neck knit offers the poise and elegance that my other jumpers simply cannot match. Styling well with a tailored trouser or silky skirt, the stiffer structure will style well with your wardrobe's smartest items. My colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, also says this is the high-neck jumper she prefers wearing. "I'm 5' 3" and it might sound silly but, often, roll necks are just too thick and bulky for me—I often look like a child dressed in adults' clothing! Instead, I find funnels balance out my frame better, and still afford me the same cosiness."

More than just taking over my FYP, the knitwear item has been trickling in to shop fronts, too, in a way that I can't remember being so prevalent previously. Naturally, the usual knitwear champions COS and Arket host a range of options, but I've also found incredible styles at in-the-know knitwear labels including Almada, Soft Goat and &Daughter that all offer sumptuous designs.

Ever interested in upping my knitwear game, read on to discover our edit of the best funnel neck jumpers to shop right now.

SHOP THE BEST FUNNEL NECK JUMPERS:

Arket High-Neck Wool Jumper £77 SHOP NOW This warm mole shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Uniqlo Soufflé Yarn High Neck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW This cosy knit also comes in five other shades.

COS Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £180 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition makes this beautifully soft to the touch.

Almada Label Nola Turtleneck Sweater £320 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Sezane Lauren Jumper £150 SHOP NOW This also comes in green and camel.

Jigsaw Wool Blend Snowdon Jumper | Orange £155 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Soft Goat Girlfriend Turtleneck £435 SHOP NOW This chunky cashmere knit will keep you cosy all the way into winter.

Khaite Talvi Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater £980 SHOP NOW I always come back to Khaite for their elevated basics.

COS Funnel-Neck Waisted Wool Jumper £95 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with tailored trousers.