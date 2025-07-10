Found It: The Summer Skirt Trend That Makes Black Flip-Flops Look So Much Prettier
Nicola Peltz Beckham has come across the elegant skirt colour that makes flip-flop outfits feel impossibly chic. Discover her easy formula here.
If a European summer is on your itinerary, you’ll want to keep your flip-flops within easy reach. The coolest dresser's go-to, this enduring shoe style is currently dominating pavements across the continent—and it’s never looked chicer than on the sun-drenched streets of Saint-Tropez. Just this week, Nicola Peltz Beckham stepped out in the South of France wearing a sleek black pair with a cushioned, platform sole, blending into the stylish Riviera scene.
While flip-flops are inherently laid-back, Peltz-Beckham gave hers a South-of-France-worthy spin by pairing them with a skirt in the season's prettiest colour. Rather than defaulting to the white, floaty styles that have defined summer wardrobes, she opted for a soft buttery yellow hue—a subtle upgrade that elevated her entire look.
This sunny shade manages to be both fresh and elegant, injecting a polished feel to Peltz-Beckham’s relaxed flip-flop ensemble.
She completed her look with a fitted black tank, sleek black sunglasses and a generous woven tote—an easy, outfit with all the polish you’d want for a day on the Mediterranean coast.
Read on to discover the most stylish yellow skirts and black flip-flops to shop right now.
Shop Yellow Skirts and Black Flip-Flops:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
