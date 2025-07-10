Found It: The Summer Skirt Trend That Makes Black Flip-Flops Look So Much Prettier

If a European summer is on your itinerary, you’ll want to keep your flip-flops within easy reach. The coolest dresser's go-to, this enduring shoe style is currently dominating pavements across the continent—and it’s never looked chicer than on the sun-drenched streets of Saint-Tropez. Just this week, Nicola Peltz Beckham stepped out in the South of France wearing a sleek black pair with a cushioned, platform sole, blending into the stylish Riviera scene.

While flip-flops are inherently laid-back, Peltz-Beckham gave hers a South-of-France-worthy spin by pairing them with a skirt in the season's prettiest colour. Rather than defaulting to the white, floaty styles that have defined summer wardrobes, she opted for a soft buttery yellow hue—a subtle upgrade that elevated her entire look.

This sunny shade manages to be both fresh and elegant, injecting a polished feel to Peltz-Beckham’s relaxed flip-flop ensemble.

She completed her look with a fitted black tank, sleek black sunglasses and a generous woven tote—an easy, outfit with all the polish you’d want for a day on the Mediterranean coast.

Read on to discover the most stylish yellow skirts and black flip-flops to shop right now.

