6 Spring Colour Combinations That Are Chic, On-Trend and Easy to Re-Create

One of my favourite things about spring is seeing how the fashion colour trends evolve—not just in individual shades but in the way they’re styled together. This, after all, is how we all get dressed—we mix and match pieces in our wardrobes, working out new ways to style some of our favourite pieces, and one of the most effective ways of making your wares feel fresh for a new season is to try pairing different colours together to see how they work.

So, I took it upon myself to research the season’s emerging colour combinations and, in doing so, I noticed that certain hues kept reappearing, layered in ways that felt both contemporary and timeless. That’s what makes these pairings so exciting: they’re not just trend-driven but versatile enough to work across multiple outfits and occasions.

What I love about spring 2025's colour combinations is that they offer something for everyone. Some feel soft and refined, others are bold and statement-making, but all of them tap into the broader looks we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways, ensuring they look the current part. And because a few key shades appear more than once, investing in them now means you’ll get even more wear out of them in the months ahead.

Here are the six spring 2025 colour combinations that have caught my eye and will, no doubt, inspire countless outfits of your own this season.

6 Chic Colour Combinations to Try for Spring 2025

1. Yellow + Navy + Tan

Style Notes: I’ve always loved how navy adds polish to any outfit, but paired with pale yellow, it feels especially fresh for spring. The softness of the yellow prevents navy from looking too heavy, while tan acts as the perfect warm neutral to balance everything out. It’s an easy yet elevated trio that works whether you’re styling relaxed tailoring or a slip skirt and jumper.

Shop the Look:

RAILS Anya Satin Midi Slip Skirt £180 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Camera Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag £2250 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Slingback Strap Shoes £50 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Wide Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW

2. Olive + Tan + Burgundy

Style Notes: I kept spotting this combination in some of the most effortlessly stylish looks, and now I can’t stop thinking about it. Olive green and tan create a natural, earthy foundation, while burgundy introduces a rich contrast that feels polished but not overly bold. It’s an ideal mix for those days when you want something sophisticated yet wearable.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Asymmetric Top £18 SHOP NOW

MANGO Godet Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Amita 45 Slingback Shoes £675 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Sasha Belted Denim Jumpsuit £335 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Suede Stiletto Heel Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Simone Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Polo Sweater £420 SHOP NOW

3. Red + White + Navy

Style Notes: This combination is timeless, but this season, I’ve been drawn to how it’s being styled in a more relaxed way. Instead of the usual preppy aesthetic, I’ve seen red, white, and navy worked into cool, effortless outfits—think oversized shirts, relaxed suiting, and sporty details. It’s proof that even the most classic colour pairings can feel fresh with the right styling.

Shop the Look:

hush Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper £260 SHOP NOW

Nobody's Child White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers £59 SHOP NOW

VIBI VENEZIA Corduroy Mary Jane Flats £97 SHOP NOW

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW

Free People Easy That Canvas Jacket £158 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Denim Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW

4. Pink + Grey + Yellow

Style Notes: Pink and grey have always been a classic pairing, but adding pale yellow into the mix gives it a softer, more playful feel. This combination stood out to me in street style shots, where I saw it worn in beautifully layered looks that felt equal parts feminine and contemporary. It’s proof that pastels can be grown-up, and that spring colours don’t always have to be loud to make an impact.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Linen Suit Jacket £90 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Yellow Linen Wide Leg Trousers £99 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW

NEW BALANCE 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream £5210 SHOP NOW

5. Pale Blue + Grey + Black

Style Notes: For those who prefer a more understated approach, this trio is one of the most wearable. I love how pale blue softens the depth of black, while grey adds a subtle, tonal balance. I’ve seen it styled in everything from sharp tailoring to casual layering, proving that neutrals don’t have to be boring—they just need the right balance of light and dark.

Shop the Look:

Abercrombie & Fitch Mila Midi Dress £82 SHOP NOW

Flattered Malva Suede Black £155 SHOP NOW

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Dan Cropped Linen, Wool and Cashmere-Blend Tapered Pants £1435 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Faux Leather Relaxed Fit Jacket £69 SHOP NOW

6. Beige + Cream + Dark Green

Style Notes: If there’s one combination I’ve been particularly drawn to this season, it’s this one. Beige and white always make for a classic, elegant pairing, but adding dark green gives it an unexpected depth. It’s a perfect mix of natural tones that feel both sophisticated and effortless, and I can already see myself wearing it in multiple ways.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Water-Repellent Trench Coat With Belt £70 SHOP NOW

RIXO Lauriane Dress in Ivory £375 SHOP NOW

DRAGON DIFFUSION Large Leather Woven Santa Croce Tote Bag £495 SHOP NOW

Reiss Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Oatmeal £128 SHOP NOW

ZARA Crepe Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW