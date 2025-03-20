6 Spring Colour Combinations That Are Chic, On-Trend and Easy to Re-Create
One of my favourite things about spring is seeing how the fashion colour trends evolve—not just in individual shades but in the way they’re styled together. This, after all, is how we all get dressed—we mix and match pieces in our wardrobes, working out new ways to style some of our favourite pieces, and one of the most effective ways of making your wares feel fresh for a new season is to try pairing different colours together to see how they work.
So, I took it upon myself to research the season’s emerging colour combinations and, in doing so, I noticed that certain hues kept reappearing, layered in ways that felt both contemporary and timeless. That’s what makes these pairings so exciting: they’re not just trend-driven but versatile enough to work across multiple outfits and occasions.
What I love about spring 2025's colour combinations is that they offer something for everyone. Some feel soft and refined, others are bold and statement-making, but all of them tap into the broader looks we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways, ensuring they look the current part. And because a few key shades appear more than once, investing in them now means you’ll get even more wear out of them in the months ahead.
Here are the six spring 2025 colour combinations that have caught my eye and will, no doubt, inspire countless outfits of your own this season.
6 Chic Colour Combinations to Try for Spring 2025
1. Yellow + Navy + Tan
Style Notes: I’ve always loved how navy adds polish to any outfit, but paired with pale yellow, it feels especially fresh for spring. The softness of the yellow prevents navy from looking too heavy, while tan acts as the perfect warm neutral to balance everything out. It’s an easy yet elevated trio that works whether you’re styling relaxed tailoring or a slip skirt and jumper.
2. Olive + Tan + Burgundy
Style Notes: I kept spotting this combination in some of the most effortlessly stylish looks, and now I can’t stop thinking about it. Olive green and tan create a natural, earthy foundation, while burgundy introduces a rich contrast that feels polished but not overly bold. It’s an ideal mix for those days when you want something sophisticated yet wearable.
3. Red + White + Navy
Style Notes: This combination is timeless, but this season, I’ve been drawn to how it’s being styled in a more relaxed way. Instead of the usual preppy aesthetic, I’ve seen red, white, and navy worked into cool, effortless outfits—think oversized shirts, relaxed suiting, and sporty details. It’s proof that even the most classic colour pairings can feel fresh with the right styling.
4. Pink + Grey + Yellow
Style Notes: Pink and grey have always been a classic pairing, but adding pale yellow into the mix gives it a softer, more playful feel. This combination stood out to me in street style shots, where I saw it worn in beautifully layered looks that felt equal parts feminine and contemporary. It’s proof that pastels can be grown-up, and that spring colours don’t always have to be loud to make an impact.
5. Pale Blue + Grey + Black
Style Notes: For those who prefer a more understated approach, this trio is one of the most wearable. I love how pale blue softens the depth of black, while grey adds a subtle, tonal balance. I’ve seen it styled in everything from sharp tailoring to casual layering, proving that neutrals don’t have to be boring—they just need the right balance of light and dark.
6. Beige + Cream + Dark Green
Style Notes: If there’s one combination I’ve been particularly drawn to this season, it’s this one. Beige and white always make for a classic, elegant pairing, but adding dark green gives it an unexpected depth. It’s a perfect mix of natural tones that feel both sophisticated and effortless, and I can already see myself wearing it in multiple ways.
