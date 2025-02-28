The 6 Trends Worth Knowing From London Fashion Week

If you want to amplify your wardrobe in a way that feels funky and fun, you should always look to what's happening on the runways during London Fashion Week.

The city consistently delivers exciting new talent who can redefine a garment, like Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, who created the Chopova Lowena carabiner kilt skirt a couple years ago that is now on every fashion editor's radar. British designers often have a way of looking at something simple like a pleated skirt and adding just the right amount of grit to edge it up and make it look unlike anything you've ever seen.

The punk subculture that has defined the city's aesthetic is clearly still very much influencing the fashion of today in a way that feels so singular, which is what makes the London shows exciting to watch—even from afar. And while little-lady-at-lunch 1960s elegance and corporate Severance style serves were seen at brands like Richard Quinn and Tolu Coker, there was also freaky fuzzy detailing at Simone Rocha and subversive sexy lacing at Dilara Findikoglu.

London Fashion Week has the kind of range that makes you realize all the best looks are layered, sometimes literally and sometimes not. They just have more going on than immediately meets the eye. They are the kind of looks that require a double take, with small intricacies that can feel intimidating if they weren't so unserious. It feels like there is also a little cheeky British wink underneath the seams.

Ahead, the six biggest fashion trends that'll make you understand why London Fashion Week is truly like no other.

1960s Little Lady

From L to R: Richard Quinn Fall/Winter 2025, Emilia Wickstead Fall/Winter 2025, Toga Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's been all about the '90s and 2000s now for so long—maybe too long. Instead, there seems to be an interest in a slightly more buttoned-up 1960s sensibility. The goal is to look like you're a little lady who lunches in a pillbox hat and never leaves her flat without a brooch pinned securely onto the lapel of her cinched blazer top. It's whimsical and witty in a way Y2K isn't. And it's timeless elegance that'll never go out of style, even when it isn't trending.

Dripping With Fringe

From L to R: Burberry Fall/Winter 2025, Erdem Fall/Winter 2025, Toga Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fringe is often associated with a horse girl aesthetic. It feels very Western but also simultaneously extremely Coachella. This new take on fringe feels far more sophisticated and not like something you would wear to ride a mechanical bull or attend a music festival. Instead, it's all about garments that feel like that are dripping in fringe. They don't scream yeehaw; they quietly blow in the wind as you parade down the street, following you like a swirl of mysterious movie-like smoke.

Fuzzy Feelings

From L to R: Burberry Fall/Winter 2025, Dilara Findikoglu Fall/Winter 2025, Simone Rocha Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Who needs a warm hug when you can just cover yourself entirely in furry-lined everything? Perhaps there is no better example than at Simone Rocha, where last season models carried fuzzy Grim creature–shaped bags. This season Rocha took it one step further by transforming models into a different kind of creature with dresses covered entirely in fur. Furry and fuzzy accents were seen at nearly every runway, adorning bags, shoes, pants, and tops. At Dilara Findikoglu, it was even hard to distinguish where a model's hair ended and a hairy garment began. No amount of texture is too much.

All Tied Up

From L to R: Dilara Findikoglu Fall/Winter 2025, Dujancourt Fall/Winter 2025, Simone Rocha Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Usually when you're all tied up, it's not a good thing. But if you're all tied up in a corseted Dilara top or a Simone Rocha dress with red ribbon weaving all the way down your torso, that's a different story entirely. Lace-up details were seen at multiple shows in a way that transformed even the most basic of garments to something that felt sultry in a subversive S&M way.

Severance-Inspired Serves

From L to R: Tolu Coker Fall/Winter 2025, SRVC Studio Fall/Winter 2025, S.S.Daley Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This is how your innie dresses. The influence of the dystopian corporate show Severance seems to have trickled onto the runways, with a corporate look slowly taking over everywhere you look. But that doesn't mean the vibe has to be stuffy or buttoned-up. You can pair your favorite tie with bold prints like plaid or wear suit pants with buttoning details on the side. Think about what's office-appropriate, and then break the rules just enough.

Larger-Than-Life Skirts

From L to R: Chopova Lowena Fall/Winter 2025, Harris Reed Fall/Winter 2025, S.S.Daley Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Skirts are often seen as extremely dainty and feminine. But London Fashion Week had a different interpretation this season. The skirt was seen as something that could swallow you whole. They were larger than life, bubbling up around the hip or cascading to the ankles with layers of ruffles. This kind of silhouette practically begs you to make a statement while also making it extremely easy to.