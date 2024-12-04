This Is London's Coolest Brand Right Now, and You Can Buy It at Nordstrom

If you look through any street style gallery, you're bound to spot at least one Chopova Lowena Carabiner Skirt. However, this is more than just another cult buy with a short expiration date. Design duo Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons met on their first day at Central Saint Martins, and in 2015, they embarked on a joint masters, where they developed a distinctive aesthetic that is rooted in their love of craft and traditional folkloric dress. Chopova Lowena is arguably the most exciting label on the London fashion scene right now, which was confirmed when British Vogue's panel decided earlier this year that it was the brand worthy of the prestigious BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

The likes of Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Charli XCX have all worn the signature Carabiner Skirt, which has become a cult hit over the past five years. This, however, is more than just a passing street style fad. These skirts take inspiration from Lowena's Bulgarian heritage, and each one is filled with so much love and care. Her mother sources deadstock and recycled materials in central Bulgaria, which are then fashioned into accordion pleats by hand and suspended from an Italian leather waistband with rock climbing carabiners. Textiles are an important part of Bulgarian culture, as they used to be a part of a bride's dowry, and these skirts are slowly constructed with traditional techniques. "There would be a weaving loom in every household, and mothers would work on these dowries from the moment their daughters were babies," Chopova explained to British Vogue. "It's an incredible thing to be able to repurpose because once traditional dress stopped being worn, these textiles would often be thrown out or forgotten about in old cedar chests."

Although the Chopova Lowena aesthetic has an underground, punkish energy, fashion buyers immediately recognized how special these upcycled skirts are, and the London-based brand has quickly gone global. MatchesFashion (RIP) was the first to stock the Carabiner Skirts with a small collection of 30 skirts, and Nordstrom has introduced them to a U.S. customer base. Their place in the street style galleries this season was nothing new, and given that they are at the heart of every Chopova Lowena collection, there is no fear that the Carabiner bubble will burst anytime soon. The focus on vintage fabrics means that each design feels special, and the skirts are constantly being reinvented.

The brand might count Dua Lipa as a fan, but it isn't just focused on the celebrity and influencer world. The casting at its shows is always inclusive, and in 2022, the brand extended sizing to a U.S. 22. Keep scrolling for ideas on how to style these cult skirts.

Chopova Lowena Skirts in Street Style

These street style images will give you plenty of ideas for how to style a Carabiner Skirt. It looks great layered over jeans, with simple everyday basics, and with other punk pieces like band tees, leather jackets, and biker boots.

Who What Wear's Ana Escalante is our very own Carabiner collector—she currently has three and calls them her pride and joy.

Shop Chopova Lowena Skirts

