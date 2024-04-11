The Luxury News Bulletin: Everything That's Happening in the World of Style This Month

Welcome to Who What Wear UK’s Luxury News Bulletin, a monthly roundup of anything and everything happening in the world of luxury. Whether it’s a covetable collaboration between two leading design houses, an anticipated new store or a five-star resort opening on the other side of the world, you can bet that if it’s on our radar, we’ll make sure it's on yours too. Stay tuned…



Hello! Welcome to the first instalment of the Who What Wear UK Luxury News Bulletin. As we enter spring 2024, the world of luxury promises much to be excited about (in addition to better weather—here's hoping). There are new bricks-and-mortar stores that you’ll want to add to your saved places in Google Maps, a couple of recent book launches begging to have prime position on your coffee table; and the announcement of some big names taking the helm at even bigger design houses in A/W 24—it’s been a busy few weeks in fashion and beauty. Scroll on for everything you need to know.

BYREDO OPENS A NEW LONDON STORE

(Image credit: Byredo)

If you are either a Byredo addict or won’t purchase a new perfume without smelling it first (or both, like me), you will be delighted to hear about the brand’s new store in Seven Dials, Covent Garden. The interiors are exactly as you’d expect—sleek, minimalist and incredibly chic—and it carries a full range of fragrance, makeup and bodycare products. If you’re looking for a new signature scent, I recommend De Los Santos (£150), and if you haven’t already tried the brand's makeup, be sure to get down there ASAP.



Byredo, 25 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9DD

CELINE LAUNCHES CELINE BEAUTÉ

(Image credit: Celine)

As if we needed another reason to love Celine, artistic and image director Hedi Slimane announced the launch of Celine Beauté last month. Arriving this autumn with a single red lipstick called Rouge Triomphe, it precedes the launch of a 15-shade lineup of lipsticks and more elite products set to be released in 2025. It goes without saying that the red lipstick is a French-girl staple, and this extravagant iteration is aptly scented with a soft, '70s-inspired rose accord and rice paper. Crafted with a silky satin finish and presented in a lavish gold hardware case, it will undoubtedly become the ultimate lipstick to pull out of your baguette bag when out and about.

LUXURY CONCEPT STORE LN-CC REOPENS ITS DOORS

(Image credit: LN-CC)

Big news for East Londoners and lovers of luxury streetwear: concept store LN-CC re-opened its doors last month and it has a brand new look. The Dalston institution originally closed in March 2020, but now it's back with an edit that is as compellingly cool as ever, from Salomon to Saint Laurent and Adidas to Acne Studios. Everything is curated and displayed with the intention of offering a shopping experience like no other. Unsurprisingly, it succeeds, or "slaps", as they say.



LN-CC, 24 Shacklewell Lane, London, E8 2EZ

ALESSANDRO MICHELE NAMED NEW CREATIVE DIRECTOR AT VALENTINO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After stepping down from Gucci late last year, there was a lot of speculation about what Alessandro Michele’s next role would be. Well, it was recently announced that his big move would in fact be to Valentino, taking over from Pierpaolo Piccioli. A firm favourite with the likes of Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto, Michele’s designs at Gucci were perfect examples of maximalism, paying homage to the fashion house's joyous colours and silhouettes of the '60s, '70s and '80s and providing a stark contrast to the quiet-luxury aesthetic that's dominated of late. But what will he bring to Maison Valentino? I guess we’ll have to wait and see…

LOUIS VUITTON RELEASES NEW BOOK

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Fragrance fanatics, this one’s for you. Louis Vuitton released its latest book last month, A Perfume Atlas (£130). The first of its kind by the house’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, it takes a deep dive into the raw materials that inspire the brand’s fragrances. Expect this to be on the wish lists of all perfume fanatics and Louis Vuitton obsessives.

PHOEBE PHILO'S SECOND EDIT DROPS

(Image credit: Pheobe Philo)

After the hugely anticipated drop of Phoebe Philo’s eponymous label late last year, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for the release of the second edit. As it turns out, the wait wasn’t too long—you can shop it here now. Philo, practically the founding (mother) of quiet luxury, enjoyed a sell-out debut, so no doubt this one will be the same. Expect oversized tailoring, summer-friendly lightweight cargo pants, sumptuous leather accessories and a series of conceptual jewellery.

THE SAN RÉGIS HOTEL TURNS 100

(Image credit: Courtesy of San Regis)

When it comes to small luxury hotels, nothing is more authentically charming than the San Régis Hotel in the heart of Paris which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Carmel Snow, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar US, Lauren Bacall, Romy Schneider and Gene Kelly were all visitors who helped contribute to its legendary status. The current owners of the hotel, Sarah and Zeina Georges, have continued to preserve the special atmosphere of the hotel but with modern adaptations: each of the 30 rooms and 12 suites has bespoke interiors created by interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, and you can enjoy an afternoon snack time (gouter) with delectable treats from one of the best pastry chefs in the world, Jessica Préalpato. Chic on every level.

Hotel San Régis, 12 rue Jean Goujon, 75008 Paris