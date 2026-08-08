Believe it or not, it's almost loafer season, and if you're looking for a fresh way to style your go-to pair that doesn't involve blue denim, let us introduce you to khaki jeans. This denim wash sits somewhere between ivory and brown but is just as versatile as either. We editors at Who What Wear love them, and celebrities like Iris Law do too.
While strolling through New York City with friends this week, Law was spotted in a chic khaki-jeans outfit. She styled a low-rise, wide-leg pair with a short-sleeve polo shirt. To complete the look, she chose brown fringe loafers, which perfectly complemented the warm tone of the denim.
Khaki jeans aren't exactly a new denim trend. Fashion people like Zoë Kravitz,Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have been quietly wearing them since last fall, but we believe they're still flying under the radar. That said, let us convince you of why you need a pair.
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For starters, they're an easy swap for black and blue jeans, and they feel a bit unexpected, making them a cool choice. They're also versatile enough for weekend brunches, office days, and even nights out, depending on how you style them. On top of all of that, they come in many different silhouettes, from wide-leg to straight, making it easy for anyone, regardless of their style, to wear them. While they pair well with just about any shoes, loafers are undoubtedly their best match.
If you didn't get a pair in fall 2025, consider this your sign to do so before the new season arrives and the good ones sell out—like they did last year. Keep scrolling to discover the best styles.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.