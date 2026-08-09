We're in the midst of an exciting period for shoppers. It's that very short time of year when all the fall/winter 2026 runway collections begin to trickle in. One day, your favorite brand's website is all summer dresses, flat sandals, and raffia bags; the next, a sprinkling of the pieces you've been patiently waiting for since February are just there, ready to be purchased before someone else does. You have to be diligent if you want to get the really good stuff. That, or have someone like me, whose job it is to stalk the internet for worthy new arrivals, on call. First up? The Row.
It's true: The Row's fall 2026 offering has officially arrived, complete with new handbag shapes (and old ones in fresh colors and/or materials), ready-to-wear for the high-end minimalist, and plenty of shoes and sunglasses to accent them both. Plus, there are restocks of existing items that are notoriously difficult to get your hands on—think popular Marlo sizes and Gala pants. Lightweight jackets and coats, sweaters, loafers, and more can be found in the 26-piece shopping list below. My suggestion? Order them while you still can. The items in the coming highlight won't be around for long.
Best New Fall 2026 Arrivals at The Row
A classic choice that always sells out. The color is immaculate and the storage inside is unbeatable. Margaux, who?
These are going to be on every cool girl this fall. Bet on it.
Henleys are quickly becoming *the* tee trend of fall 2026.
The Gala pants are always sold out.
Slouchy, stunning, and seriously sophisticated.
Another frequent sell-out that you can get your hands on (for now).
The shape is formal but the style is casual.
Sorry jeans, we're benching you.
You can't have enough of these.
Satin pouches are the ultimate fall wedding hack.
The color is beyond cool.
This might just be the most elegant jacket I've ever seen—and I've seen a lot of elegant jackets.
The Row
Liisa Kitten Three Heel
Comfortable? Yes. Chic? Absolutely.
The Alix is a work of art.
Such a fun pant option that still feels wearable and versatile.
Why not? You know you'll wear it.
A classy choice that works with every shoe, sweater, jacket, and bag.
The Row
Cecily Tassel Bag
A utility pant that still feels lightweight and polished.
The pop of fuchsia is sending me spiraling.
Dare I call this the perfect pump?
The Row
90's Shoulder Bag
The shoulder strap makes this tan handbag even more necessary.