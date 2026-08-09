What's New at The Row? I'm Glad You Asked

Here's a heavily curated list of the best fall arrivals.

Eliza Huber&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Images of The Row&#039;s new fall 2026 arrivals.
(Image credit: The Row)
Jump to category:

We're in the midst of an exciting period for shoppers. It's that very short time of year when all the fall/winter 2026 runway collections begin to trickle in. One day, your favorite brand's website is all summer dresses, flat sandals, and raffia bags; the next, a sprinkling of the pieces you've been patiently waiting for since February are just there, ready to be purchased before someone else does. You have to be diligent if you want to get the really good stuff. That, or have someone like me, whose job it is to stalk the internet for worthy new arrivals, on call. First up? The Row.

It's true: The Row's fall 2026 offering has officially arrived, complete with new handbag shapes (and old ones in fresh colors and/or materials), ready-to-wear for the high-end minimalist, and plenty of shoes and sunglasses to accent them both. Plus, there are restocks of existing items that are notoriously difficult to get your hands on—think popular Marlo sizes and Gala pants. Lightweight jackets and coats, sweaters, loafers, and more can be found in the 26-piece shopping list below. My suggestion? Order them while you still can. The items in the coming highlight won't be around for long.

Best New Fall 2026 Arrivals at The Row

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.