Spotted in Los Angeles—The Dreamy Colour Trend Every Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing This Summer

Under the canopy of street lamps and surrounded by slick concrete, Jonathan Anderson brought Dior back to Hollywood to debut his first Cruise collection for the French maison. At the Los Angeles County Museum of Contemporary Art, the Northern Irish creative director saturated the sleek, cement venue with his interpretation of noir glamour; a Lynchian blue glow illuminating from a convertible lowrider, the thumping bass line of Bot’Ox’s “Crashed Cadillac”, elongated bar jackets with ripped hemlines and equally distressed jeans.
Despite the moody undertones of the new season showcase and vivid evocation of a gritty thriller—they don’t call it the Boulevard of broken dreams for nothing—it didn’t stop the show’s guests from turning out in true sun-kissed fashion. Though the panoply took on a surrealism seen in films like Cronenberg’s Maps to the Stars, those who lined the front row dressed more in line with the scintillating beaches of Malibu in balmy colour palettes and high-octane hues. The most notable aspect of this scheme, however, was the dreamy butter yellow seen on Sabrina Carpenter.
The pop star has developed quite a close working relationship with the brand, especially with Dior dressing her for her Coachella headlining performances, which also subverted cinematic tropes. (She is a theatre kid at heart, after all.) Dressed in a drop-waist, halterneck gown made of wispy chiffon, the look was made ultra notable given the silhouette itself opened the show.
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Perhaps method dressing in the vein of silver screen starlets like Sharon Tate, the songstress tied her hair half-up with a lacy bow and accessories with Dior’s Cigale bag, satin bow heels and a giant rosette. Elsewhere The Studio breakout actress and former Who What Wear cover star, Chase Sui Wonders, could also be seen in the shade. Her look was from Dior’s recent autumn/winter 2026 collection and featured a dramatically tiered scallop hem that is reminiscent of the bulbs on Bluebell flowers. Monsieur Dior always did have a bit of a green thumb.
Though Hailey Bieber might’ve declared butter yellow “over” last summer when she was promoting Rhode Beauty’s lemon-flavoured Peptide Lip Treatment—an announcement that also helped revive vintage Pucci as the thing to wear along the Riviera—this high-fashion endorsement makes it apparent that butter yellow is going nowhere. Dreamy, delicate and Dior-approved, shop the summer shade below.
Shop the Butter Yellow Fashion Trend:
Reformation
Jillian Silk Dress
This halterneck dress brings red carpet elegance to everyday settings.
Rixo
Lace-trimmed Satin Midi Dress
The cinephiles amongst us might recognise this silhouette as being similar to the one worn by Dakota Johnson in Materialists.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.