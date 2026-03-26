Don't get me wrong, I love a simple white t-shirt. Clean, fresh, crisp: there are few things more satisfying than putting on a well-fitted new white tee. Even on Tom Ford's famous list of essentials that every man should have, right at number 10, somewhere between a good sense of humour, a classic tuxedo and perfect teeth, Is "lots of crisp white cotton t-shirts." This being said, I've noticed a new basic item making the rounds recently. And whilst it's similar to the humble white t-shirt, it is not the same.
Almost like the white tee's cooler younger sibling, I'm of course talking about the raglan shirt. Usually designed with a crew neckline and three-quarter length sleeves that come in a contrasting colour to the white chest, it alludes to a classic baseball top style. Recently, I've seen multiple influencers adopting the trend, from Monikh to Marilyn, likely all wearing the COS version I've seen doing the rounds. But the hype all began last year when actress and ultimate cool-girl Zoe Kravitz was seen wearing it with a sheer checked midi skirt and ballet flats in autumn last year, which was not one of her most exciting outfits of all time, but one I've seen referenced and copied time and time again since.
And I'm not exactly surprised, she is the pinnacle of all that's effortless cool. The best part about this staple is that it's as easy to wear as the white t-shirt, but feels a little more '90s, with connotations to Kurt Cobain and California skater boys. What's more, is that it's so affordable, with options from COS and ASOS all under £50. If you're wanting a slightly more luxe piece, I've also found some options for you. Lucky you!
Shop Raglan Baseball Tops
COS
Contrast-Sleeve T-Shirt
This cobalt blue really pops.
COS
Contrast-Sleeve T-Shirt
But this brown options is great for minimalists.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Polyamide Quarter Sleeve Baseball Tee in Navy
A slightly more fitted cut.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Raglan: Cotton Jersey Grey/ Navy
I love this grey front on this.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Long Sleeve Contrast Top Buttermilk and Chocolate
The off-white, buttermilk hue feels very soft on this.
MOTHER
The Vintage Sporty Concert Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Mother Denim is the chicest denim brand, and their t-shirts are just as good.
LIONESS
Kravitz Baseball Tee
For a more oversized fit.
Avi - Long Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt in Black & Beige - Black & Beige / Xs (uk 6)
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.