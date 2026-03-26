Not Your Basic White Tee—Fashion People Are Ditching Their T-Shirts For This Slightly More Elevated Staple

Suddenly, everyone has ditched their simple white t-shirts for Raglan tops: here's where to shop the best of them.

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Baseball raglan tees worn by Monikh, Zoe Kravitz, Marylyn
(Image credit: @monikh, @nlmarilyn, Getty)
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Don't get me wrong, I love a simple white t-shirt. Clean, fresh, crisp: there are few things more satisfying than putting on a well-fitted new white tee. Even on Tom Ford's famous list of essentials that every man should have, right at number 10, somewhere between a good sense of humour, a classic tuxedo and perfect teeth, Is "lots of crisp white cotton t-shirts." This being said, I've noticed a new basic item making the rounds recently. And whilst it's similar to the humble white t-shirt, it is not the same.

Baseball raglan tees worn by Monikh, Zoe Kravitz, Marylyn

(Image credit: @monikh, @nlmarilyn, Getty)

Almost like the white tee's cooler younger sibling, I'm of course talking about the raglan shirt. Usually designed with a crew neckline and three-quarter length sleeves that come in a contrasting colour to the white chest, it alludes to a classic baseball top style. Recently, I've seen multiple influencers adopting the trend, from Monikh to Marilyn, likely all wearing the COS version I've seen doing the rounds. But the hype all began last year when actress and ultimate cool-girl Zoe Kravitz was seen wearing it with a sheer checked midi skirt and ballet flats in autumn last year, which was not one of her most exciting outfits of all time, but one I've seen referenced and copied time and time again since.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wearing check skirt and raglan top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And I'm not exactly surprised, she is the pinnacle of all that's effortless cool. The best part about this staple is that it's as easy to wear as the white t-shirt, but feels a little more '90s, with connotations to Kurt Cobain and California skater boys. What's more, is that it's so affordable, with options from COS and ASOS all under £50. If you're wanting a slightly more luxe piece, I've also found some options for you. Lucky you!

Shop Raglan Baseball Tops

Rebecca Rhys-Evans

Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.