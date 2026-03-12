6 Vintage Jacket Trends That Are Having a Full Revival Right Now

"There is nothing new under the sun." As far as adages go, no other rings as true when talking about spring's biggest trends. Without fail, we always see a few fashion designers try to revive silhouettes once considered dead in their collections, but this season's runway shows seemed intent on bringing specific vintage jacket trends back to life. From Versace to Dior to Celine, there was no shortage of collections that aimed to turn back time and transform the archives through their approach to outerwear. This heady dose of nostalgia hasn't been confined to the runway, and we've seen a number of vintage-coded statement coats become highly coveted items among the fashion crowd over the last couple of months.
It's almost impossible to scroll at this point without stumbling upon discourse about the renaissance certain outerwear styles have undergone recently—e.g., think pieces about the return of an indie sleaze staple, the military jacket. Even beyond the more contentious silhouettes that are currently all over social media, it's clear that retro-inspired coats of all kinds have made a comeback. At least, that's the case we're making with our research. After spending hours sifting through runways and reels, we've identified the six vintage jacket trends that are having a full revival right now and are sharing outfit ideas and shopping recommendations as proof. By no means are these specific jackets a fresh trend, but by the end of the story, you might see them in a brand-new light.
1. Tang Jackets
Don't let TikTok fool you. Tang jackets aren't a coeval trend, and they've been around since the early seventeenth century. The origins of tangzhuang outerwear can be traced back to traditional riding gear worn during the Qing dynasty in China, distinguished by its oversize shape, mandarin collar, and frog-button closures. Over time, the cultural context surrounding this specific coat has largely been disregarded, as it's been appropriated without acknowledging the history. However, the recent uptick in tang jackets in collections has sparked online discourse about the importance of recognizing their place in the cultural canon and supporting Asian fashion designers. For many, tangzhuang jackets aren't just another spring coat trend. They're a chance to appreciate the rich culture China has shared with the world and even some of our closets.
Kallmeyer
Tilda Wool-Blend Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Linen Overshirt With Button Details
Róhe
Pankou Closure Jacket