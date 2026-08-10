Trés Chic! 7 Capsule Wardrobe Pieces to Pack For a Parisian City Break

If you have a trip to France coming up in your summer itinerary, these seven items are the first thing to pack for effortlessly chic city style.

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What to pack for Paris
(Image credit: @_loissterling, @nnennaechem, @annabelrosendahl)
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If there’s one thing I look forward to every year, it’s a holiday. Whether it's a week-long vacation spent lounging on a sunbed in the sun, or a quick, weekend city break, abroad (or in the UK), I always tend to book something for the end of summer to cling onto it for that bit longer.

This year, I’m off to the French capital for a long weekend away and already planning my wardrobe options. Parisian women are known for their effortless approach to dressing and mastering the ability to make anything look incredibly stylish, and while I have been before and ticked off the tourist hot-spots like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, I do still intend on wandering around and embracing the cultural hotspots and shopping along the Champs-Elysees.

I have to admit, I find a short city break harder to pack for—it’s not just bikinis, floaty dresses and sandals, it requires more thought and I have to fit it all into a carry on suitcase, something that is not exactly my forte as an over-packer. Practicality must also be key due to the sheer amount of walking I’ll be doing, so comfy shoes and clothes that are fine in the heat, yet still appropriate for a city break are essential.

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In a bid to stop myself from waiting until the last minute, struggling and then inevitably packing an array of pieces that don’t actually quite work well together, this year, I’m vowing to be more organised. I’ve done some research and curated an edit of seven capsule pieces that are best to pack for Paris, so I can prepare myself and maybe for once, organise myself rather than leaving it until the night before I go.

1. The White Mini Dress

What to pack for Paris

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: A mini dress and a holiday just go hand-in-hand, don't they? Opting for white will keep you cool during a heatwave, but it's also versatile enough to wear with timeless ballet flats for a city break and swap for a suede sandal to head out for evening drinks.

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2. The Cotton Co-Ord

What to pack for Paris

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: When it comes to girl math, a cotton co-ord option is technically three different outfits at once, right? Wear together or separate pieces, this pared-back option is a space-saver and a a sleek full-look option. Just don't forget to pack a travel iron, just in case.

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3. Smart Sandals

What to pack for Paris

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: A smart sandal like a leather flip-flop or a kitten heeled version are the effortless shoe option that instantly elevates any outfit. I love the put-together finish this simple sandal gives to Nnenna's simple jeans and t-shirt look [pictured above], but also means saving space in your carry-on as these can take you from day-to-night plans with just the change of a top.

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4. The Light Cardigan

What to pack for Paris

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Style Notes: I always like to pack a light knit when I go away, especially towards the end of summer. Whether you pull it out for shoulder-robing during the day or wearing on chillier evenings, a simple cardigan will always be a clever addition to any outfit.

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5. The Crossbody Bag

What to pack for Paris

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: When I go away, I don't want to be lugging around giant handbags, I want an easy style to fit my essentials. Crossbody straps are the perfect solution for this, not only do they make me feel more at ease walking around the city, but they keep my hands free too. Try to look for leather styles that will go with everything, but also have longevity of wear too.

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6. Silk Shorts

What to pack for Paris

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Style Notes: Silk shorts have been trending for a while now and it's clear why. The natural evolution of the silk midi skirt and cotton shorts, they automatically feel more elevated than poplin, and give the romantic finish that Parisian women are known for leaning intto.

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7. The Broderie Anglaise Blouse

What to pack for Paris

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Broderie Anglaise blouses have been getting a lot of attention this year (both in and outside France). Not bad for what has been a staple in my wardrobe for years, and easily one of my most worn pieces. It's such an easy, effortless option but still manages to feel considered. Wear with everything from simple jeans to silk shorts and you might just pass for a Parisienne.

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 