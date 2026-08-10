Trés Chic! 7 Capsule Wardrobe Pieces to Pack For a Parisian City Break

If there’s one thing I look forward to every year, it’s a holiday. Whether it's a week-long vacation spent lounging on a sunbed in the sun, or a quick, weekend city break, abroad (or in the UK), I always tend to book something for the end of summer to cling onto it for that bit longer.
This year, I’m off to the French capital for a long weekend away and already planning my wardrobe options. Parisian women are known for their effortless approach to dressing and mastering the ability to make anything look incredibly stylish, and while I have been before and ticked off the tourist hot-spots like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, I do still intend on wandering around and embracing the cultural hotspots and shopping along the Champs-Elysees.
I have to admit, I find a short city break harder to pack for—it’s not just bikinis, floaty dresses and sandals, it requires more thought and I have to fit it all into a carry on suitcase, something that is not exactly my forte as an over-packer. Practicality must also be key due to the sheer amount of walking I’ll be doing, so comfy shoes and clothes that are fine in the heat, yet still appropriate for a city break are essential.
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In a bid to stop myself from waiting until the last minute, struggling and then inevitably packing an array of pieces that don’t actually quite work well together, this year, I’m vowing to be more organised. I’ve done some research and curated an edit of seven capsule pieces that are best to pack for Paris, so I can prepare myself and maybe for once, organise myself rather than leaving it until the night before I go.
1. The White Mini Dress
Style Notes: A mini dress and a holiday just go hand-in-hand, don't they? Opting for white will keep you cool during a heatwave, but it's also versatile enough to wear with timeless ballet flats for a city break and swap for a suede sandal to head out for evening drinks.
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DOEN
Bea Dress
Dôen is my first stop for a new summer dress.
DISSH
Miranda Lace-Trim Cotton-Blend Mini Dress
Dissh is one of my absolutely favourite Australian brands.
Free People
Sundazed Mini Dress
This comes in five different colours.
FAITHFULL
Serafina Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress
I adore the intricate broderie anglaise detailing on this.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Tunic Dress
A long sleeve option is perfect as the weather gets cooler towards the end of summer.
2. The Cotton Co-Ord
Style Notes: When it comes to girl math, a cotton co-ord option is technically three different outfits at once, right? Wear together or separate pieces, this pared-back option is a space-saver and a a sleek full-look option. Just don't forget to pack a travel iron, just in case.
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DISSH
Annabel Lace-Trim Cotton-Blend Top
A crisp white top and shorts set is always a good idea.
LA LIGNE
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
A shirt and short set is so effortlessly chic.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer: Seersucker, Icy Blue and Mocha Multi Stripe
A Who What Wear editor's favourite for the last few summers running.
Free People
Sandshell Skirt Set
This is available in nine different colours.
KHAITE
Artin Paneled Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
I gasped at this set.
3. Smart Sandals
Style Notes: A smart sandal like a leather flip-flop or a kitten heeled version are the effortless shoe option that instantly elevates any outfit. I love the put-together finish this simple sandal gives to Nnenna's simple jeans and t-shirt look [pictured above], but also means saving space in your carry-on as these can take you from day-to-night plans with just the change of a top.
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Reformation
Amelia Heeled Thong
White gives a clean, crisp finish.
Free People
La La Land Strappy Heels
I love the caged straps.
DOLCE VITA
Brevel Suede Heeled Sandals
I have a couple of pairs of shoes from Dolce Vita and they're so comfy–ideal for those long days on your feet in Paris.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Heeled Flip Flops Dark Brown
These have been on my wishlist for a while now.
AEYDE
Olenna 65 Leather Thong Sandals
Aeyde is one of my favourite brands for timeless, classic styles.
4. The Light Cardigan
Style Notes: I always like to pack a light knit when I go away, especially towards the end of summer. Whether you pull it out for shoulder-robing during the day or wearing on chillier evenings, a simple cardigan will always be a clever addition to any outfit.
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COS
Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan
COS knitwear is some of my favourite on the high-street.
ARCH4
Marisol Cashmere Cardigan
Knitwear is always a good thing to invest in due to how long you'll have it in your wardrobe.
Lisa Yang
Felicia Cardigan
I love the soft hues of Lisa Yang's cashmere cardigans.
M&S
Crew Neck Button Through Cardigan
M&S's knitwear is such high quality for such an affordable price.
Massimo Dutti
Long Knit V-Neck Cardigan
This entire look is so chic.
5. The Crossbody Bag
Style Notes: When I go away, I don't want to be lugging around giant handbags, I want an easy style to fit my essentials. Crossbody straps are the perfect solution for this, not only do they make me feel more at ease walking around the city, but they keep my hands free too. Try to look for leather styles that will go with everything, but also have longevity of wear too.
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Loewe
Puzzle Edge Small Leather Top-Handle Bag in White
The Puzzle bag is one of Loewe's most iconic styles for good reason.
DeMellier
The Siena Saddle
A sleek everyday option that will go with anything.
YSL
Jamie Shoulder Pouch in Lambskin
I absolutely adore this.
Polène
Numéro Dix
Polène is one of my favourite handbag brands.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag
A smaller option for those that don't want anything too big.
6. Silk Shorts
Style Notes: Silk shorts have been trending for a while now and it's clear why. The natural evolution of the silk midi skirt and cotton shorts, they automatically feel more elevated than poplin, and give the romantic finish that Parisian women are known for leaning intto.
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Faithfull
Norden Lace-Trimmed Satin Shorts in Green
I don't really wear bright colours but Marianne's lime shorts [pictured above] have really inspired me.
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
For the minimalist that prefers a neutral hue.
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Lace Trim Drawstring Waist Short
A black option is so versatile.
DÔEN
Iona Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Shorts
This set is so cute.
Róhe
Lace-Trimmed Silk Shorts in Pink - Rohe
Pair this soft pastel pink pair with whites and soft greys to compliment the lighter tones.
7. The Broderie Anglaise Blouse
Style Notes: Broderie Anglaise blouses have been getting a lot of attention this year (both in and outside France). Not bad for what has been a staple in my wardrobe for years, and easily one of my most worn pieces. It's such an easy, effortless option but still manages to feel considered. Wear with everything from simple jeans to silk shorts and you might just pass for a Parisienne.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.