If anyone knows which colors look richest and most sophisticated together, it's Jennifer Lopez, who tends to look expensive no matter where she's going. It helps to be one of the most famous people, well, ever, but still, it's a skill she's more than mastered during her 40-year-long career in entertainment.
One of many tricks in her dressing arsenal is to be strategic about the colors she wears together, choosing shade pairings that create a high-value, esteemed appearance every time. Her favorite? Wearing burgundy with... burgundy. Fashion people will tell you about all the different colors you can style with the anti-trend shade, but at the end of the day, if you want to look expensive, wearing a monochrome burgundy outfit à la J.Lo will always be the way to go. For proof, just see how the singer-actress did it during her recent press tour for the new Netflix rom-com, Office Romance.
Granted, J.Lo's all-burgundy outfit didn't just look expensive. It was expensive, with her Tom Ford snake-embossed trench coat originally costing over $17,000 (it's not on sale at FWRD for just over $12,500). In true Lopez fashion, she also carried an Hermès Birkin bag, opting for a Crocodile Porosus version in the 35 size, which adds at least a casual $30,000 to her outfit's overall value. Even so, it's not about the actual items you select to wear, but rather the shade of dark red that you go with. Burgundy on burgundy will always look elegant, whether you spent $45, $450, or $4,500 on it.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled