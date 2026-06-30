If you're in the market for a new pair of trainers, I only have one recommendation for you right now. Rather than reaching for the usual white or classic black, make this the season you shop a pair of cobalt blue trainers.
Building on the wider cobalt blue trend that's already seen trousers, bags and knitwear rendered in the vibrant hue, this trainer iteration feels like the easiest way to tap into the trend. Balancing the casual nature of the shoe, the punchy colour injects instant energy into an outfit, making simple trainer outfits feel far more considered.
Style them with an all-black outfit for the perfect pop of colour without overwhelming your look. Equally, they pair well with tonal shades of blue, creating a rich, layered ensemble that feels elevated.