Hold the Tees, Fashion Girls Are Wearing This Chic Silhouette Instead

It's been a year since the humble V-neck found its way back into the fashion discourse. Much to the surprise—and perhaps dismay—of millennials who embraced the silhouette in the 2010s, the neckline has received a high-style refresh courtesy of designers like Prada and Khaite, which have championed V-neck sweaters, dresses, and T-shirts. And this summer, V-neck tank tops have earned a spot in the wardrobes of fashion's coolest dressers—giving classic tees some competition.
I, for one, have caught the V-neck fever. Though I haven't worn the silhouette since high school, I'm officially declaring it a V-neck tank top summer—and happily jumping on board. It may not be the most revolutionary trend on the market, but the silhouette feels refreshingly different after seasons of scoop necks reigning supreme. Better yet, the look is endlessly versatile—wear a V-neck tank top with denim cutoffs, a breezy midi skirt, and everything in between. Ahead, six outfits that might just convert you to Team V-neck.