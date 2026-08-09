The thought of wearing jeans in summer genuinely gives me a hot flush, but I'd be lying if I said I haven't missed them. As we move to the latter end of the season and temperatures begin to cool, it's the perfect time to consider bringing your favourite styles back into rotation.
Pinning down how you want to style jeans during this awkward period also sets you up well for the colder months, as you'll be creating outfits that can be adapted with just a couple of swaps. Switch t-shirts for short-sleeve knits, broderiecamis for broderie blouses and slingbacks for pointed ankle boots, and you have yourself a reliable set of looks centred around your favourite jeans with the longevity and versatility to see you through the next six months in style.
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So whether you're eager to get back in your jeans and have forgotten how to style them, are looking to upgrade your collection or want to build a transitional wardrobe that centres around them, I've found five outfits that will help you do all three. Read on to find out more.
5 Summer to Autumn Jeans Outfits
1. Denim Jacket + Cropped Tee + Mid-Waist Jeans
Style Notes: Jeans in earthy tones such as khaki, brown and taupe are not only a softer alternative to classic blue washes, but offer a striking contrast to vibrant summer shades like cobalt blue. They also make double denim feel like less of a statement and more of a chic capsule formula, especially when another neutral denim is added to the mix.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Boxy T-Shirt
The colour of the season.
ZARA
Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans
The perfect slouchy pair.
Miu Miu
Denim Jacket
Distressed denim is making a comeback!
Free People
Going Coastal Flip Flops
The square toe is a chic touch.
YSSO
Birth of Venus Cord Pendant
Handcrafted in Greece.
2. Boho Top + Suede Jacket + Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: The broderie boho top has definied this summer but with a great pair of straight leg jeans and the right styling it can easily be carried over into autumn. Use autumnal textures like suede and leather to keep the bohemian aesthetic while adding the level of practicality required for the turn of the season.
Shop the Look:
DOEN
Adalyn Top
Complete the look with matching shorts.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
A true 00s silhouette.
ARMA
Emy Suede Jacket
A timeless classic.
Miu Miu
Foule Leather Ankle Boots
The perfect addition to your favourite mini skirt.
Le Specs
Tragic Magic
A statement pair.
3. T-Shirt + Leather Jacket + White Jeans
Style Notes: Jeans and a leather jacket is one of fashion's most enduring pairings, but if you want it to feel fresh and modern its all about subverting the standard through silhouette and colour. Wear white jeans instead of the predictable blue (yes they can be worn beyond summer), choose a statement detail like a crossover waist or exaggerated cuffs, and opt for a leather jacket that introduces a new shape and colour instead of the usual black biker.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Love the contrast trim detail!
Frame
The Crossover Loose
Make a statement with a crossover waist.
Per Una
Leather Funnel Neck Jacket
Don't sleep on M&S for chic, good quality jackets.
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson
Taupe is an underated neutral and huge for A/W26.
Linda Farrow
Darya Sunglasses
Sleek and retro.
4. Thin Cardigan + Slim Leg Jeans + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: Lightweight cardigans are a massively underated transitional dressing tool. They're thin enough to work on their own for both late summer and early autumn to create a sleek silhouette, and can also be layered with tank tops, shirts and bulkier knits later in the year. With a pair of slim-fit jeans and heels they're effortlessly elegant, just make sure your collection includes bold shades as well as neutrals.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Fine-Knit Round Neck Cardigan
A great layering piece.
MANGO
Slim-Fit High-Waist Jeans
Size up for a subtle slouch.
John Lewis
Gracious Suede Mid Heel Slingback Court Shoes
Inludes Flexi sole for added comfort.
Topshop
Giane Medium Canvas Zebra Scoop Bag
So excited for the return of animal print next season.
5. Long Sleeve Tee + Short Sleeve Tee + Wide Leg Jeans
Style Notes: For lovers of a vintage '00s aesthetic, this one's for you. The layered t-shirt was a defining styling trick of the era and also happens to be perfectly suited to transitional dressing. The key is to keep both layers oversized, and lean into that vibe with a slouchy pair of jeans. Together you create a grungy androgynous look that works well with current trainer trends.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Most Loved Long Sleeve
Available in nine other colours.
The Slow Love
Feel Good T-Shirt
A female-founded sustainable brand.
Toteme
Wide Leg Denim
A good vintage wash is the bedrock of any 90s look.