Trust Me—When You're Ready to Wear Jeans Again, You Should Wear Then Like This, This and This

When the temperatures begin to cool, jeans will reclaim their spot as the hardest-working item in our wardrobes. Here are the outfit ideas that make their return feel fresh.

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Influencers Francesca Saffari, Thora Valdimars and Yusra Siddiqui wearing transitional outfits.
(Image credit: @francescasaffari @thora_valdimars @thatgirlyusra)
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The thought of wearing jeans in summer genuinely gives me a hot flush, but I'd be lying if I said I haven't missed them. As we move to the latter end of the season and temperatures begin to cool, it's the perfect time to consider bringing your favourite styles back into rotation.

This transitional period is notoriously hard on our wardrobes, requiring a mix of summer and autumn pieces that work harmoniously together. Thanks to the slightly cooler temperatures jeans work as great unifiers, allowing you to wear a suede jacket with straight legs and flip-flops or a boho top with wide-legs and knee-high boots in a way that feels cohesive.

Pinning down how you want to style jeans during this awkward period also sets you up well for the colder months, as you'll be creating outfits that can be adapted with just a couple of swaps. Switch t-shirts for short-sleeve knits, broderie camis for broderie blouses and slingbacks for pointed ankle boots, and you have yourself a reliable set of looks centred around your favourite jeans with the longevity and versatility to see you through the next six months in style.

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So whether you're eager to get back in your jeans and have forgotten how to style them, are looking to upgrade your collection or want to build a transitional wardrobe that centres around them, I've found five outfits that will help you do all three. Read on to find out more.

5 Summer to Autumn Jeans Outfits

1. Denim Jacket + Cropped Tee + Mid-Waist Jeans

Influencer Francesca Saffari wearing a black denim jacket, blue cropped t-shirt, khaki wide-leg jeans and flip flops.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Jeans in earthy tones such as khaki, brown and taupe are not only a softer alternative to classic blue washes, but offer a striking contrast to vibrant summer shades like cobalt blue. They also make double denim feel like less of a statement and more of a chic capsule formula, especially when another neutral denim is added to the mix.

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2. Boho Top + Suede Jacket + Straight Leg Jeans

Influencer Veronica Campos wearing a boho top, suede jacket, straight leg jeans and boots.

(Image credit: @veroocampos)

Style Notes: The broderie boho top has definied this summer but with a great pair of straight leg jeans and the right styling it can easily be carried over into autumn. Use autumnal textures like suede and leather to keep the bohemian aesthetic while adding the level of practicality required for the turn of the season.

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3. T-Shirt + Leather Jacket + White Jeans

Thora Valdimars wearing a black t-shirt, leather jacket and white jeans.

(Image credit: @thora_valdimars)

Style Notes: Jeans and a leather jacket is one of fashion's most enduring pairings, but if you want it to feel fresh and modern its all about subverting the standard through silhouette and colour. Wear white jeans instead of the predictable blue (yes they can be worn beyond summer), choose a statement detail like a crossover waist or exaggerated cuffs, and opt for a leather jacket that introduces a new shape and colour instead of the usual black biker.

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4. Thin Cardigan + Slim Leg Jeans + Slingback Heels

Influencer Sara Walker wearing a thin blue cardigan, slim leg jeans and slingback heels.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: Lightweight cardigans are a massively underated transitional dressing tool. They're thin enough to work on their own for both late summer and early autumn to create a sleek silhouette, and can also be layered with tank tops, shirts and bulkier knits later in the year. With a pair of slim-fit jeans and heels they're effortlessly elegant, just make sure your collection includes bold shades as well as neutrals.

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5. Long Sleeve Tee + Short Sleeve Tee + Wide Leg Jeans

Influencer Yusra Siddiqui wearing a short sleeve t-shirt over a long sleeve t-shirt with wide leg jeans and ballet sneakers.

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Style Notes: For lovers of a vintage '00s aesthetic, this one's for you. The layered t-shirt was a defining styling trick of the era and also happens to be perfectly suited to transitional dressing. The key is to keep both layers oversized, and lean into that vibe with a slouchy pair of jeans. Together you create a grungy androgynous look that works well with current trainer trends.

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