I give in—it's too hot for jeans. And if you're anything like me—not particularly drawn to skirts or dresses—you may have found yourself facing a bit of a styling dilemma as temperatures continue to climb.
With the arrival of the heatwave, my Pinterest screen time has risen almost as quickly as the mercury, all in the name of tracking down wearable warm-weather outfit inspiration. After scrolling through endless elevated summer looks, I've come to one conclusion: my wardrobe is missing a pair of balloon trousers.
Suddenly, everywhere, these voluminous trousers are defined by their exaggerated shape, which tapers into an elasticated ankle. Reminiscent of the harem trousers that dominated the 2010s and not far off from the bloomer trousers that have been gaining traction over the past few seasons, balloon trousers feel like the natural next step in the evolution of relaxed summer dressing.
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For those who don't naturally gravitate towards skirts and dresses, they're also far easier to elevate than a pair of jeans. Style with flip-flops or ballet flats for a relaxed take, or swap in heeled sandals or slingbacks and add a sleek blouse or sleeveless top, and you have a polished outfit that works for all kinds of summer events.