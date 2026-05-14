No, You Don't Need a Whole New Wardrobe—7 Styling Hacks That Will Instantly Update Your Look in Summer 2026

The temptation to buy a whole new wardrobe each season is understandable, but these smart styling hacks alone will elevate the pieces you already own before you can say "add to basket".

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summer styling hacks 2026
(Image credit: @emswells, @audrey__roger, @hannahstraffordtaylor)
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Believe me, I hear you. It is so easy to get lost in the realm of internet shopping and to fill your imaginary basket with the exciting new pieces that you love (but don't need). At Who What Wear UK we might be experts in shopping, but we also believe in a 'less is more' approach—that is, we will always encourage you to shop smarter and not harder, and anything we recommend is because it's really worth your time.

That being said, I started to get tired of constantly scrolling through the new-in sections this week and started to look through my Instagram feed for inspiration instead. Resolute in my conviction that there must be a way to breathe new life into the (full) wardrobe I already have, I started to see my clothes in a whole light when someone else is wearing them.

Silk scarves? I've got a drawer full of them, but it wasn't until I saw Grece Ghanem wearing hers like a vintage headscarf that I tried the look too. Similarly, instead of choosing between two outer layers, Tori Van Brugel reminded me that I could just wear them both, and so my chilly spring mornings were sorted.

If, like me, you've stood in front of your wardrobe this week and declared 'I have nothing to wear!', keep scrolling to see the 7 summer style hacks that I've picked up to apply to my own wardrobe. This week I won't be shopping (for a change), Ill be styling.

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1. Minidress Over Trousers

Mimixn wears a mini dress over trousers as styling hack for summer 2026

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: I'm a big fan of any style hack that is ready for any weather, and this year, dresses over trousers are the easiest way to be ready rain or shine. Styled up to perfection, Mimi's look is date-night-certified, but you could easily swap a statement strappy dress for a simple cotton dress with sleeves. Just add a demi heel and a woven bag, and voila, a spring look that transitions to summer just by removing the trousers.

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2. Layering Tees

Marilyn wears a layered tee and black jeans as a styling hack for summer 2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn_)

Style Notes: Again, another example of how easy layering really does bring a look up-to-date.. Marilyn's look would work as a black tee and black jeans, but the flash of white underneath adds a dose of casual cool-girl and breaks up an otherwise dense block of black separates and accessories.

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3. Accessory Matching

emswells wears a tee, linen trousers and a red bag with matching flip flops as a styling hack for summer 2026

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: If you spend a lot of time debating which shoes go with your outfit and don't grab a bag on the way out without thinking about how it works with the rest of your look, takes notes on the 'matchy matchy' accessories pairing. Emily's red bag and red sandal combination is the bold pop of colour needed to lift this look to chic new heights, but you could chose any colour in your rotation to help to pull your look together.

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