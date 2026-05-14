Believe me, I hear you. It is so easy to get lost in the realm of internet shopping and to fill your imaginary basket with the exciting new pieces that you love (but don't need). At Who What Wear UK we might be experts in shopping, but we also believe in a 'less is more' approach—that is, we will always encourage you to shop smarter and not harder, and anything we recommend is because it's really worth your time.
That being said, I started to get tired of constantly scrolling through the new-in sections this week and started to look through my Instagram feed for inspiration instead. Resolute in my conviction that there must be a way to breathe new life into the (full) wardrobe I already have, I started to see my clothes in a whole light when someone else is wearing them.
If, like me, you've stood in front of your wardrobe this week and declared 'I have nothing to wear!', keep scrolling to see the 7 summer style hacks that I've picked up to apply to my own wardrobe. This week I won't be shopping (for a change), Ill be styling.
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1. Minidress Over Trousers
Style Notes: I'm a big fan of any style hack that is ready for any weather, and this year, dresses over trousers are the easiest way to be ready rain or shine. Styled up to perfection, Mimi's look is date-night-certified, but you could easily swap a statement strappy dress for a simple cotton dress with sleeves. Just add a demi heel and a woven bag, and voila, a spring look that transitions to summer just by removing the trousers.
Shop Dresses and Trousers:
H&M
Fringed One-Shoulder Kaftan Dress
Now this is what I want to wear on a summer evening.
Weekday
Crinkled Cotton Trousers
The slightly crinkled texture feels dressier than jersey.
ARKET
Gathered V-Neck Dress
Isn't this just the most joyful shade of red?
OYSHO
Comfortlux High-Rise Flare Trousers in Light Beige
These would look so good with black sandals (it helps that they're seriously comfortable too).
M&S
Satin Lace Insert Mini Skater Dress
This has proven to be an instant bestseller.
COS
Barrel-Leg Pima Cotton Trousers
Perfectly cut, well-crafted cotton trousers.
2. Layering Tees
Style Notes: Again, another example of how easy layering really does bring a look up-to-date.. Marilyn's look would work as a black tee and black jeans, but the flash of white underneath adds a dose of casual cool-girl and breaks up an otherwise dense block of black separates and accessories.
Shop Layered Tees:
MANGO
Two-Tone Contrast T-Shirt
WARDROBE.NYC
Layered Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
An impressive three-in-one.
M&S
Pure Cotton Double Layer Oversized T-Shirt
Navygrey
The LAYERED Tee / Short Sleeve
3. Accessory Matching
Style Notes: If you spend a lot of time debating which shoes go with your outfit and don't grab a bag on the way out without thinking about how it works with the rest of your look, takes notes on the 'matchy matchy' accessories pairing. Emily's red bag and red sandal combination is the bold pop of colour needed to lift this look to chic new heights, but you could chose any colour in your rotation to help to pull your look together.
Shop Matching Accessories:
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Braid Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag