I'll give you one guess as to what the skirt trend that's the subject of this piece is. If a lace-trimmed slip skirt came to mind, I'm happy to report that you're correct. The pretty trend became inescapable last year and is still strong this summer, but given the lifespan of the trend, it's only natural that you may be looking for new ways to wear it, to keep things fresh, and I just found one for you.
One of the many stylish owners of at least one lace-trimmed slip skirt is Olivia Wilde, who recently wore a white midi-length iteration from Aritzia for a night out in NYC. But instead of the typical styling of the trend (with a T-shirt or tank and kitten-heel mules), she went with different pieces, and I was especially intrigued by her choice of shoes. On top, Wilde wore a sheer white button-down of a black bralette. And on her feet were a pair of black loafers. Perhaps not the obvious shoe style to wear with the summery skirt trend, but that's what I like about it. The unexpectedness of the loafers made the acutely popular skirt style look new again. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and to shop the cool outfit combination.