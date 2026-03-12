Last weekend, Charles and Alexandra Leclerc (formerly Saint Mleux) made their first paddock appearance as husband and wife in Melbourne during the inaugural race weekend of the 2026 Formula One season, and of course, the latter dressed for the occasion. Her ensemble for Saturday's qualifying session proved to be the most impactful of her three Australian Grand Prix outfits. She looked great, but then again, that's never not the case. What made it special went beyond just aesthetics.
The French-born art coordinator, who wed Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in an intimate ceremony in his hometown of Monaco in late February, has been delivering memorable ensembles in the paddock ever since she was first spotted during a race weekend back in 2023 at the Monaco Grand Prix, when her white Meshki dress immediately went viral. Since then, Leclerc's style has only become more honed and sophisticated, and her paddock outfits often reference art and culture from whichever city F1 is racing in at the time. Many of her looks are extremely thought-out, like the Frida Kahlo–inspired ensemble she debuted at last year's Mexico City Grand Prix or the full Sau Lee wardrobe she wore during the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, showcasing the Hong Kong–based brand's signature cheongsam-inspired designs.
Alexandra Leclerc at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix
On Alexandra Leclerc: Vintage Chanel top, skirt, earrings, and bag; Manolo Blahnik Jadaron 70 Leather Mules ($950); Saint Laurent sunglasses; Cartier jewelry
"When it comes to Alexandra's style, the goal is always to find pieces that feel both special and authentic to her," the couple's stylist, Carlotta Constant, tells Who What Wear. "She already has such a strong sense of personal style, so my role is about helping bring it to life." According to Constant, their creative process typically begins with Leclerc providing mood boards and references. From there, Constant will start sourcing and seeing what's realistically available from the array of vintage archives in her Rolodex.
For Leclerc's outfit on Saturday, she and Constant chose to debut a lilac button-down crop top with contrasting black buttons from one of Chanel's most iconic collections ever, the spring/summer 1995 collection, often nicknamed the Barbie collection, by Karl Lagerfeld. The playful, kitschy curation first debuted in October 1994 (the same year Michael Schumacher won his first F1 world championship) in Paris. Thirty years on, its cultural impact can still be felt, which is why pieces from it have become almost impossible to source. "When sourcing archival pieces, it's very much about keeping your finger on the pulse and knowing who holds what at any given moment," Constant explains. "Things can disappear incredibly quickly; something you might have your eye on one day can be sold the next." According to her, archival sellers will always prioritize sales, so stylists like Constant have to be extremely reactive if they want to pull rare pieces like this one for their clients.
Chanel Spring/Summer 1995
Fortunately, Constant has a relationship with Anthology of Style, Kim Albert's live-shopping platform that specializes in luxury vintage fashion items. "I came across Anthology of Style a while back and thought of it immediately when we began [this] search," Constant says. "Kim, the founder, has an incredible eye for sourcing rare pieces. She has one of the most incredible Chanel archival collections I've ever seen." In 2024, Anthology of Style actually curated a private museum highlighting the Barbie collection, bringing an unprecedented number of pieces from the collection—including ready-to-wear, bags, and more accessories—together in one place. "What I particularly love about the platform is the way [Albert and her team] present the pieces. They share the history and details of each garment, which makes discovering them feel very special," Constant shares.
Once she'd secured the Chanel look for Leclerc, Constant turned to shoes, opting to keep with the lilac theme using a pair of new-season Manolo Blahnik peep-toe mules. "They added a playful touch and finished the outfit perfectly," she says. For finishing touches, Leclerc wore Chanel CC stud earrings and a black patent-leather bag, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and Cartier jewelry.
"The Australian Grand Prix felt like the perfect moment for Alexandra to debut the look," Constant says. "She had just celebrated such a special occasion, so what a perfect way to make a statement." As always with Leclerc, there was a deeper meaning behind the outfit. According to Constant, given that the couple's intimate civil ceremony took place at Villa La Vigie, the former Monaco residence of Lagerfeld, Leclerc's archival Chanel look was meant as a subtle gesture of thanks. "The [wedding] weekend itself was incredibly meaningful, and with part of the celebration taking place at Karl Lagerfeld's former home, it felt like a natural and beautiful homage to that era of Chanel," Constant explains. "It was simply the right [time] for a piece like that to have its moment. "
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.