I've Been Dreaming of Spring Pedicure Colors for Months—8 Shades I Know I'll See on the Chicest Toes

Finally—I can see spring's delicate, warm light at the end of the dreary winter tunnel. I don't need three layers of wool to merely step outside! The sun sets past six! Birds are chirping as I type this sentence! To celebrate the occasion, beauty enthusiasts (myself very much included) are sprinting to the nail salon and choosing a spring-forward pedicure color to show off, stat. We are gearing up for sandal season, after all.
That said, selecting your debut polish can feel overwhelming. True, it's not actually that deep (you can switch up your pedi as often as you like), but it's not uncommon to crave a chic, eye-catching shade that perfectly sets the tone for the season. I've been daydreaming about these very shades for months as I slogged away in the snow, saving inspiration from my IG feed and chatting with experts about their spring pedi predictions.
The overarching theme? Pastels will once again see their reign (I know, groundbreaking), but they'll lean more elevated thanks to sheer or iridescent finishes. "The overall vibe is still fresh for spring but a little more refined," professional nail artist Ramon Duran tells me. Celebrity manicurist Miss Pop agrees: "There is a gentle lightness to the trending colors," she says. "Nothing is absolutely opaque. This spring is about soft clouds of color and subtlety." Below, discover eight shades already adopted by the chicest individuals, from a veil of soft lilac to a semi-sheer matcha green.
Milky Marshmallow
Nope, milky white polishes aren't going anywhere. Pantone's Color of the Year is called "cloud dancer," after all! That said, milky finishes don't tend to peak until we're well into sandal weather, but Miss Pop predicts an earlier adoption this spring.
"A traditional sheer polish can be too revealing to wear as a pedi color, especially right out of boot season," she explains. "However, the milky, semi-sheer formulas that are trending this spring are more forgiving and still airy and light." Not stark white yet not completely translucent, these semi-sheer polishes provide just a hint of creamy color that, according to Miss Pop, appears very chic and modern.
Manucurist
Milky White Nail Polish
gitti
No. 32 Vanilla Cream
Matcha Green
An earthy, mossy green makes sense for this time of year, but given the general trend towards gentle, cloudy polishes, we can expect a creamier, matcha-esque green to reign supreme.
"A sophisticated green nail is instant cool-girl status," Miss Pop declares, adding that a soft sage hue is both calming and striking. "Green was on-trend in the early 90s when Hard Candy branded it with names like Greed and AWOL. But now, green is back in a big way with a more elegant approach—a milky, semi-sheer finish."
Essie
Crunch Crunch
Chanel
Cavalier Seul
Sweet Lilac
Lilac is a particularly dreamy polish choice for spring and summer, beloved by celebrities as soon as the weather thaws. However, according to Miss Pop, this year's lilac pedicures will appear even softer with a veil of pearly glaze. "Pearl or opalescent finishes, especially over sheer nude, soft white, or pastel lilac shades, subtly catch all the sunshine coming for us this spring," she shares.
We like to think of lilac as an "almost neutral" nail color, as it adds a little more intrigue to a monochromatic outfit yet remains universally flattering. "Lilac is incredibly easy to wear on a multitude of skin tones," celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec once told WWW about the on-trend polish color. Still, if you're not one to typically opt for a lush lavender, this sheer, minimal take feels even more wearable.
LONDONTOWN
Honey Lavender
Essie
Bodice Goddess
Strawberry
"One thing I’m noticing is that people want pedicure colors that feel clean, luxurious but still fun," Duran notes. Enter strawberry tones (i.e., vibrant, reddish-pink hues) that pack a punch without teetering into full-on neon territory. According to Duran, these shades (think OPI's Strawberry Margarita) "have a fresh spring energy while still feeling polished." What's more, "they’re bright but still flattering on every skin tone," he adds.
OPI
Strawberry Margarita
Olive & June
Hot Strawberry
Pearl
Make no mistake: "White nails are back," states Miss Pop. "This color can be tricky for some skin tones fresh out of winter, but with either trending finish—milky or a pearly opalescence—white becomes better suited for the transition to summer."
That subtly shimmery finish adds more dimension compared to a stark white polish, which may appear flat or chalky beside clashing undertones. If you have a white polish you already love and use for summer, simply add a coat of opalescent polish on top to makeshift an instantly glazed lacquer.