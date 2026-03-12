Rita Montezuma is a Who What Wear editor in residence. She's a Portuguese influencer, creative director, and stylist with nearly a million followers across platforms. She's well known in her hometown of Lisbon and around the world for her colorful style and impeccable taste. She's also the co-founder of Ímpar, a pop-up market.
Living in Lisbon has shaped my personal style in ways both obvious and subtle. The obvious part is the visual aspect of Lisbon itself: the light, the color, the weather. The faded pastel façades, the hand-painted “azulejo” tiles, the tiled sidewalks, the terracotta rooftops—everything feels layered and expressive. Even the geography of the city, constantly moving up and down its hills, also inspires me to be more dynamic and playful with my style.
And then there are the women in my life: my mother, my sisters, my friends. They are my foundation. They’ve always encouraged me to take risks, to trust my eye, and to express myself fully. Watching the way they dress, the way they carry themselves, and the way they interpret femininity has deeply influenced me. Style, for me, is not just about clothes, it’s about confidence and identity. And I’ve been incredibly lucky to grow up surrounded by women who embody both.
Béhen is one of the most unique and emotionally resonant Portuguese brands for me. Joana, the designer, has an extraordinary talent for translating Portuguese craftsmanship into contemporary pieces that still feel deeply rooted in tradition.
Her aesthetic is unmistakable. You can see Portugal in every design. There’s a strong sense of identity, integrity, and purpose behind the brand. She works closely with artisans, preserving traditional Portuguese techniques while also remaining mindful of environmental impact.
Yes, the pieces sit at a higher price point compared to some of the other brands I’m mentioning, but when you look at the level of craftsmanship involved, they truly feel like collectible works of art. For me, they’re absolutely worth it.
On Montezuma: Behen jacket
BÉHEN
Handcrafted Linen Dress With Hand-Embroidered Beads
BÉHEN
The Midi Skirt
BÉHEN
Catita Mini Dress in Antique Viana Do Castelo
2. Gandaia
What I’ve always loved about Gandaia (formerly Mustique) is the brand's ability to create colorful, distinctive pieces while maintaining its own identity. The designs feel fresh and playful, yet never overly trend-driven or loud. There’s a confidence in the way they approach print and color: cool, but collected. A big plus for me is that many of their pieces are unisex. I often share what I own with my boyfriend, which speaks to the brand’s versatility and timeless appeal.
Gandaia also holds a special place in my heart because it was one of the first brands I ever worked with back in 2021. There’s something very meaningful about growing alongside a brand. Another aspect I deeply respect is their commitment to producing in Portugal, especially in an industry where many brands eventually move production abroad. That decision says a lot about their values.
On Montezuma: Gandaia shirt
GANDAIA
Longsleeve T-Shirt Pink
GANDAIA
Tobacco Barrel Trousers
GANDAIA
Red Knitted Top
3. 38 Graus
38 Graus is particularly special to me because I’ve had the opportunity to co-design two collections with them over the years. That experience allowed me to truly understand and appreciate the brand's approach to swimwear.
Its designs feel slightly outside the box compared to more conventional swim brands. The pieces are incredibly comfortable and are genuinely my go-to every summer, especially on surf trips. They consistently create supportive silhouettes that work beautifully for water sports, without compromising on aesthetics.
Another thing I really admire is that they actively include diverse body types in their imagery, not just the standard model archetype. For me, that representation matters. It allows real women to see themselves reflected in the brand.
On Montezuma: 38 Graus swimsuit
38 GRAUS
Top Stormi in Chess
38 GRAUS
Top Stormi in Foggy
38 GRAUS
Top Tere in Mint
4. Constança Entrudo
Constança Entrudo is, without question, one of the most innovative designers I’ve encountered. Her work is intricate, joyful, technical, and visually captivating.
There’s a sense of experimentation in her textiles and silhouettes that constantly inspires me to be more creative in the way I dress. I've been to her studio for a fitting, and it’s honestly such a cool place. Seeing what’s behind the creations and all the fabrics is really amazing. The craftsmanship in her fabrics alone is extraordinary. Her prints, her shapes, everything feels intentional yet playful. She pushes boundaries while maintaining a strong artistic identity.
On Montezuma: Constança Entrudo sweater
Constança Entrudo
TROMPE L’OEIL DRESS
Constança Entrudo
Pink Rosettes Skirt
Constança Entrudo
Furry Threads Top
Constança Entrudo
Christmas Bow Silver Earrings
5. Taiqpe
I discovered Taiqpe about a year ago, and it quickly became a favorite. I love how the brand is youthful without being childish or trend-driven, and the fact that they have a capsule approach to collections.
They have a beautiful way of reimagining classics. A blazer or trench coat becomes something entirely new through subtle shifts in silhouette or proportion. The designs feel modern and interesting, yet never excessive. For me, they strike that perfect balance between innovation and wearability. It's definitely a brand to keep on your radar.