How Celebrity Stylist Petra Flannery Put Together Some of Her Clients' Most Iconic Looks

For celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, dressing celebrities goes beyond film premieres. "There are so many things these days beyond just film when I started, which was the focus," Flannery said. "Now, everybody's got their series and TV, and that's all so exciting because it just keeps everybody busy and keeps my world busy." Flannery's world is very busy when she's dressing the likes of Emma Stone, Claire Danes, and Zoe Saldaña, to name a few.
For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Flannery shares the inspiration behind some of her clients' most iconic looks, the difference between preparing a celebrity for a global press tour versus just one appearance, and more.
Talk to me about award season. What is it like? How do you orient yourself in such a crazy moment in time?
I have Emma Stone attending everything this year because she's, once again, a very talented, beautiful actress … nominated across the board. Zoe Saldaña—extraordinary—will be coming back to pass on the torch, so to speak, to the Best Supporting Actress this year for the Oscars. Then I have Claire Danes. She was nominated for a Globe and then nominated for the Actor Awards.
I want to talk a little bit about Emma Stone, who is obviously a longtime client of yours. I still, to this day, think about that peachy, backless Calvin Klein gown that you put her in back in… I think [it] was the Globes in 2011, if memory serves. Talk to me about that look. Did you know that you were going to make such a stir?
I knew I loved the color. I loved the sketch, and I loved the color, and it was Calvin [Klein]. It felt fresh. She was blonde. It's interesting finding the right color for things, right? That felt effortless, like a T-shirt dress. I knew I loved it, but I didn't know how it was going to be received. And it was received so well. I think it really put her on the map—even with Vogue. I remember … the next issue of Vogue had a full-page spread on it. I think that's right when Anna Wintour and the fashion department there [were] really recognizing her as like, "Oh, here's somebody that's really wearing it well." Obviously, it takes somebody like Emma [Stone] to bring it across. I just do one part of it, but she takes it home.
I also want to talk about Zoe Saldaña because she is incredible. You guys have done such phenomenal work together over the years. "Only" having a presentation at the Oscars and a global tour, is this a little bit easier? Does it feel like the same level of pressure when you have a global tour going on?
With award season, I'm always very heightened about all the dresses and doing a good job. It's such a big stage, [so] I do really put a lot of effort into it, making sure that everybody feels their best and looks their best. It's a little bit of a lighter year with Zoe [Saldaña] because she's just going to be coming back and passing the torch on.
Talk to me about the [Avatar: Fire and Ash] premiere. That was about as high of a slit as a dress can handle. How do you do that? Also, can you tell me a little bit about the Cartier jewels? Because they were kind of ridiculous.
Yeah, they were spectacular. The stones were the perfect color because they brought in a little hint of the bow. The dress, yes, it's funny. The dress had a little … striped hot pant with it [on the runway], but we got the dress sans hot pants. We tried it on without. We were like, "Wow, it's really high, but actually, it's quite beautiful, you know?" Then we thought, "Well, why don't we try the sheer hose with it?" Which is very Saint Laurent. Very Anthony Vaccarello.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.