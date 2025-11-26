It's Official: Leggings Can Be the Chicest Party Option, Just Style Them With This Specific Shoe and Jacket Combo

If you’ve only ever reached for leggings on gym days or lazy weekends, allow Simone Ashley to expand your horizons. Stepping out this week the actor proved how easily leggings can mould into a festive-season hero.
Stepping into a pair of suede heeled pumps, Simone's shoe choice added height, a complementary wash of colour and an outfit-elevating textural contrast. With Chloé's Bracelet Bag (£2050) in hand, she crafted a leggings look that was comfortable, elegant and far from casual.
While her accessories did much of the elevating, the cut of her leggings played its part too—the cropped, capri-style silhouette introduced a lightness and a distinctly fashion-forward feel that made the entire outfit sing.
Inspired by the chicest leggings look I’ve seen all season? Keep reading to shop Simone’s look—and browse my edit of the best capri leggings to recreate the look yourself.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.