When you’ve worked in fashion long enough, you start to recognise the signs of a trend or item, that is going to be controversial. So, when the UGG Zora ballet flats began circulating on TikTok earlier this month, I felt that familiar twinge of anticipation—the kind that signals a shoe with all the makings of the next It style. And sure enough, it has divided people into camps: you’re either into the Uggballet flats, or you’re really, really not.
But what is it about them that has got fashion people everywhere enthralled? Not a ballet flat, not a shearling boot, the Ugg Zora ballet flat is a hybrid of the two. Available in black leather, traditional taupe and on-trend chocolate brown, they feature a cosy shearling lining that mirrors a fluffy trim, which gives the whole shoe a sort of slipper-esque vibe.
With searches surging to over 600% on Google just this week, you might also be wondering how the divisive shoe came about. Well, London-based fashion designer Talia Byre is the one behind them. Emerging at her spring/summer 2026 show, the designer, who's been quietly making waves through the fashion set through her unique tailoring and slinky party dresses, collaborated with UGG to create a silhouette which feels playful, yet utterly irresistible to the fashion people on my feed this winter.
It's no secret that UGG boots once again have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. No longer possessing the same (slightly passé) connotations that they had in their late 2000s—you know, the one that makes us think of Paris Hilton in hot pink valour tracksuits—UGGs have transformed into a fashion insider’s go-to for cold-weather dressing. And the Zora ballet flat's feels like the next step in the brand’s evolution.
When it comes to the age-old question of how to actually style them— I’m here to help. When thinking about outfits that work with the Zora ballet flats, there are, actually, plenty of options. Whether you’re pairing them with jeans for a cosy, effortless finish or slipping them on with silk trousers for that relaxed, quiet-luxury look, these ballet flats add a modern, fashion-forward polish to any winter capsule wardrobe.
If the UGG Zora Ballet Flats have caught your eye, keep scrolling to shop this season’s most talked-about shoe.
