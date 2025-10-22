I’ve Spent All Week Watching People Unboxing These UGG Flats on TikTok—They’re the Next lt Thing

Love them or hate them, the UGG Zora ballet flat is pipped to be the biggest footwear trend of the season. Scroll to discover why below.

Images of the UGG Zora Ballet flats.
(Image credit: @alisonho, UGG)
Jump to category:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in News

When you’ve worked in fashion long enough, you start to recognise the signs of a trend or item, that is going to be controversial. So, when the UGG Zora ballet flats began circulating on TikTok earlier this month, I felt that familiar twinge of anticipation—the kind that signals a shoe with all the makings of the next It style. And sure enough, it has divided people into camps: you’re either into the Ugg ballet flats, or you’re really, really not.

Fashion person Allison Ho wears the UGG zora ballet flat.

NYC based fashion person Allison Ho, wears the UGG Zora ballet flat in dusted chocolate (£130)

(Image credit: @allisonho)

But what is it about them that has got fashion people everywhere enthralled? Not a ballet flat, not a shearling boot, the Ugg Zora ballet flat is a hybrid of the two. Available in black leather, traditional taupe and on-trend chocolate brown, they feature a cosy shearling lining that mirrors a fluffy trim, which gives the whole shoe a sort of slipper-esque vibe.

With searches surging to over 600% on Google just this week, you might also be wondering how the divisive shoe came about. Well, London-based fashion designer Talia Byre is the one behind them. Emerging at her spring/summer 2026 show, the designer, who's been quietly making waves through the fashion set through her unique tailoring and slinky party dresses, collaborated with UGG to create a silhouette which feels playful, yet utterly irresistible to the fashion people on my feed this winter.

Image of the Talia Byre Spring/summer 2026 runway show featuring the UGG Zora Ballet flat.

Talia Byre Spring/summer 2026 runway show where the UGG Zora ballet flat made their debut.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's no secret that UGG boots once again have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. No longer possessing the same (slightly passé) connotations that they had in their late 2000s—you know, the one that makes us think of Paris Hilton in hot pink valour tracksuits—UGGs have transformed into a fashion insider’s go-to for cold-weather dressing. And the Zora ballet flat's feels like the next step in the brand’s evolution.

When it comes to the age-old question of how to actually style them— I’m here to help. When thinking about outfits that work with the Zora ballet flats, there are, actually, plenty of options. Whether you’re pairing them with jeans for a cosy, effortless finish or slipping them on with silk trousers for that relaxed, quiet-luxury look, these ballet flats add a modern, fashion-forward polish to any winter capsule wardrobe.

If the UGG Zora Ballet Flats have caught your eye, keep scrolling to shop this season’s most talked-about shoe.

Shop the UGG Zora Ballet Flats:

Shop More UGG's:

Explore More:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸