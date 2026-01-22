Fashion has a funny way of making things that were once seemingly very dated relevant again with little to no explanation, and suddenly, we find ourselves falling for a skirt length or denim cut that months prior, we'd never have considered wearing. Case in point: Flannel shirts, which, in 2026, can be seen on even the most stylish and sophisticated of dressers, from L.A. and New York all the way to fashion cities across Scandinavia. Brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Calvin Klein have all taken to incorporating the top style into their recent collections, thus turning flannel shirts into a luxury good that can be styled in fresh and modern ways you wouldn't expect. Speaking of styling, it's the key to getting this trend right, and fortunately, I'm about to share the exact way to wear a flannel shirt to make it look elegant, not costume-y.
The trick to mastering flannel shirts in 2026 is to skip jeans, which is hard for anyone who, like me, relies on denim six out of the seven days in a week. It's important that you resist, though, because flannel shirts look tenfold more polished and chic when you wear them with tailored trousers instead. For solid proof, see the way Elsa Hosk just wore the shirt style, opting for a sold-out The Row version with a mix of red-and-blue stripes paired with gray, crease-front trousers with just the right amount of pooling at the hem. With the combination, she added a Gucci car coat in charcoal with an ice-blue, silk lining, as well as oversized Saint Laurent glasses, The Row's Alger handbag, and a pair of black loafers.
By steering clear of jeans, she was able to keep her flannel shirt outfit from looking overly Western-inspired; instead, it played the same role that a crisp button-down shirt would, but with a touch more style and color. The heftier material of a flannel shirt, too, makes it a far better choice for this time of year, when a thin poplin alternative isn't quite weather-appropriate. Choosing loafers over boots, adding a designer handbag, and opting for a tailored car coat instead of something more cropped and casual likewise added to the refined look of Hosk's ensemble.
But Hosk isn't the only in-the-know dresser wearing this outfit formula in 2026. Flannel shirts and tailored trousers have also been spotted together on Oslo-based influencer and jewelry designer Annabel Rosendahl, as well as London-based content creator and athlete Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks. However, the latter chose to tie her flannel shirt around her waist instead of wearing it the traditional way, another styling trick that's worth trying out yourself.
To help you master this styling combination in 2026, keep scrolling. There are plenty more flannel-shirt-and-tailored-trouser outfits below.