As one of Who What Wear UK’s resident Gen Z fashion editors, I’m always quick to take note when a new shoe trend slowly begins to emerge amongst the fashion set. This year, it's been a particularly mixed bag. With so many aesthetics and “cores” (think ‘2000s athlesiure or 2016 ) floating the social media-fuelled zeitgeist, the start of the year suggested anything but a trainer takeover. From the return of the timeless thong heel to now-feeling heeled ballerinas, the shapes spotlighted in 2026 felt softer dainty approach to footwear was set to prevail this year. Yet, a mid-week scroll through my favourite fashion people under-29 painted a different story. Trainers aren't dead to Gen Z, and one brand proves just that: Adidas.
Historically, it was the Samba. Loved for its clean lines and polished finish, it arrived as a breath of fresh air in an era dominated by large, chunky silhouettes. Since then, Gen Z has been Adidas-obsessed. From the retro-runner shaped SL72’s (a best-seller that's come's celebrity approval through Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski), to the Campus and the Samba 2.0, (revived thanks to collaboration's with musician Bad Bunny and Hermes menswear creative director Grace Wales Bonner), each silhouette has become like gold dust amongst trainer-enthusiasts everywhere.
Fast forward and a variety of newer Adidas shapes are shaping Gen Z footwear rotation. Be it the sleek yet sporty Tokyo or the under-the-radar Taekwondo, each has been buzzing amongst the Gen Z style set ahead of summer. Read on to shop the 5 Adidas trainers they’re choosing right now.
The Five Adidas Trainers Gen Z Adore Right Now:
1. Taekwondo
Style Notes: A shoe rooted in martial arts, the Adidas Taekwondo lives up to every part of its name. Defined by its low-profile, laceless design, these slip-on-and-go trainers have a nostalgic ' 2000s street style essence (which is probably why It girl like Iris law, Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson adore them). Available in classic form and the Sneakerina Mai design, these trainers have been styled with everything from capri leggings ( not to mention the increasingly popular track pant) and loose trousers.
Shop Adidas Taekwondo Trainers:
adidas Originals
Taekwondo Trainers
Simple yet sophisticated.
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes
If you're more of a Sneakerina wearer, you won't want to miss out on the viral Taekwondo Mai.
adidas x Stella McCartney
Taekwondo
From the recent Stella McCartney collabertion
2. Handball Spezial Loafers
Style Notes: This year, hybrid trainers have surged in popularity, and the Handball Spezial Loafers are Adidas’s latest rendition of the trend. Part loafer, part trainer, they carry all the familiarity of a tried-and-true loafer reworked with the cushioned gum sole and signature three-stripe design of the ever-popular Spezial. With an IYKYK feel, whether paired with a maxi skirt or long-line denim shorts, these trainers are for polished dressers who want to blend comfort and style.
Shop Handball Spezial Loafers:
Adidas
Handball Spezial Loafers
The brown suede makes this pair.
adidas
HANDBALL SPEZIAL LOAFER
This black pair is selling out fast.
adidas
HANDBALL SPEZIAL LOAFER SHOES
If your looking for a new way to wear leopard print, these trainers might be perfect.
3. Superstar II
Style Notes: Once discarded as dated, Adidas Originals Superstar II are back in style once again in 2026. A ‘90s classic on its way back, these trainers' shell toe and serrated stripes make them instantly distinguishable. Whilst they’re not a far cry style wise form the pairs we owned 15 years ago, the energy feels completely renewed. From Molly Mae-Hague's recent matcha colourways the muted toes a la Sporty & Rich, the Superstar II have never felt more now.