Over the last couple of years, both capri pants and ballet flats have had a renaissance, but who knew that two relatively unexpected trends would end up pairing so well together? Whilst capri leggings are usually categorised as working best with trainers—and ballet flats a fitting shoe for jeans, tailored trousers and skirts—it was a touch surprising seeing them together, but now it's hard to picture a better duo. The fashion set agrees. The most trend-forward creators have been obsessed with this specific mix, as well as celebrities, like Elsa Hosk. It's a sensible choice, but one that doesn't cost you style points. Ballet flats are sculpted and more modern-looking than ever. They're comfortable but trendy, and the same can very much be said about capris.
I always get a small thrill from seeing updated takes on trends as they resurface. Fashion is cyclical, after all. Capris and ballet flats take my mind to the pedal pushers of the 1950s and '60s. These were emblematic of classic style, and the same holds true in 2026. Nowadays, celebs and fashion creators are bringing the duo up to the present with funnel-neck jackets and suede bombers, casual T-shirts and short-sleeve button-up tops. The shorter lengths and open vamp also make this pairing a lovely option for spring. If you're a fan of both (or even just one or the other), the following outfits will give you no shortage of ideas for bringing them together in your spring wardrobe.
Capri Pants and Ballet Flats Outfits to Copy:
1. Suede Jacket + Capris + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Mesh flats and a suede jacket are the epitome of spring dressing. Chocolate brown (which has firmly moved from trend to classic colour) is a great choice for outerwear when the rest of your wardrobe starts feeling lighter and brighter. I love that Nnenna has opted for an entirely neutral ensemble, including her accessories.
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Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
Reformation's take on the suede jacket is superb. The cut and colour is gorgeous.
M&S
Slim Fit Capri Trousers
These come in three lengths so you can find the proportion you like best for your height.
Ralph Lauren
Jayna Perforated Leather Mary Jane Flat
Black makes even mesh flats feel high-end.
2. Relaxed T-Shirt + Capris + High-Vamp Flats
Style Notes: Casual but chic will forever be my favorite combination, and capris and ballet flats are faultless for achieving this aesthetic. Just take inspiration from Anne-Laure's laidback look that still encompasses the trendy high-vamp shoe in ballet flat form and cute patterned capris. With a relaxed T-shirt and tote, this is truly set to be my go-to spring uniform.
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COS
Relaxed T-Shirt
Light grey is trending this spring.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
These capris are so easy to dress up or down.
Soeur
Ecru Bala Ballet Flats
These are such a perfect spring shoe and are currently in my cart.
3. Short Trench + Capris + Patent Flats
Style Notes: The funnel-neck trench is everywhere this spring, and I'm personally a huge fan. With a shorter jacket version, like Ingrid is wearing, it's the perfect outerwear style to pair with your ballet flats and capris. Flats with a patent finish and matching accessories instantly add polish.
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MANGO
Funnel Neck Cropped Trench Coat
A cropped trench with a funnel neck is the definition of chic spring outerwear for 2026.
NORMA KAMALI
Pedal Pusher Cropped Stretch-Jersey Leggings
These may be soft and stretchy, but they look elevated.
TOTEME
Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme knows how to take a statement (like patent) and make it so chic.
4. Button Short-Sleeve + Capris + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The trio of wearing ballet flats (the square toe kind that truly look like the dancing shoe), a button-down short-sleeve top and capri pants creates an instant nod to the original looks fr