I'm a Florida native and now live in NYC. Since moving here, I've gotten the chance to truly experience all four seasons, which is fun until we hit winter. That's a season I have yet to get used to. However, once the summer rolls around, familiarity begins to hit, and the sweltering heat becomes a blanket of comfort, at least for me. There's not a huge difference between NYC summers and Florida summers, only that more people are crowding around you at all times in the city, so somehow, I feel even hotter. NYC summers are a fun and flirty times to be alive, though. Think Carrie Bradshaw and all her friends gallivanting around the city and taking in all it has to offer.
Dressing for the summer, whether you live in Florida or the city, is genuinely very hard to do. Showcasing your personal style with limited layers is the real test, but the "less is more" approach will always be the best route, which is where essentials come in. No wardrobe is complete without the proper staples to base your outfits on. From scoop-neck tank tops to loose and baggy jeans, these are the must-haves to wear throughout the hottest season.
Loose T-Shirts
I'm a T-shirt connoisseur. From boxy fits to flowy ones, I love them all, especially in the summertime. A solid T-shirt goes a long way when getting dressed throughout the season. It's a reliable piece of clothing that goes with literally anything, and you can dress your T-shirt up and down, depending on the occasion. If you need a refresh or a new T-shirt altogether, these are my top picks.
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Reformation
Liam Oversized Tee
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Cropped T-Shirt
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee
Scoop-Neck Tank Tops
Tank tops, no matter what fit, will always be summer-friendly, but the style that screams summer is the scoop-neck tank top. It's a tighter fit that shows off curves, so styling one with a pair of baggy pants is a fun contrast to try. Fashion people are into it IRL and online, and I must say I've been thoroughly influenced. Whether you're going to dinner or a grill party with friends, a scoop-neck tank top is the piece you'll want to reach for.
LESET
Laura Scoop Neck Tank
Nordstrom
Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank
Madewell
(Re)generative Cotton Ribbed Scoopneck Tank
Bermuda Shorts
Once it starts to get uncomfortably hot, I always turn to Bermuda shorts. While I love a lace-trim pair, Bermudas are much more comfortable and functional. When you walk blocks and blocks just to get some errands done, your shorts riding up and your thighs burning from rubbing against each other isn't exactly fun. That's why Bermuda shorts are the superior style to wear this season. Not to mention, they are incredibly chic.
Norma Kamali
Pleat Bermuda Shorts
COS
Linen Utility Bermuda Shorts
ZW Collection
Pleated Pinstripe Bermuda Shorts
MOTHER
The Rigatoni Carpenter Shorts