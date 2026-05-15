I don't know about you, but I need to keep a solid pair of sneakers in my shoe collection at all times. Whether I'm headed on vacation or bopping around the city with my friends, I always make use of comfy yet cool-looking sneakers to get me through the seasons. As summer rolls in, it's paramount that I have a solid, stylish pair that's ready to go at any moment. Nordstrom is an easy one-stop shop for so many categories, so I took to its virtual aisles to dig for some sneaker options. Since I'm not a gatekeeper, I've included a handful of the best sneaker arrivals at Nordstrom right below.
In the mix, you can expect a range of sneaker brands with on-trend styles. Standout pairs include the Salomon XT-6 and XT-Whisper, along with low-profile styles from Adidas, Aloha, and Puma, among others. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite sneakers today.
Salomon
XT-6 Gore-Tex Waterproof Sneaker
The silver accents paired with a black base make these versatile but cool.
Marc Jacobs
The 400 Bleecker Sneaker
Salomon
XT-Whisper Void Sneaker
XT-Whispers are trending among the fasion set.
These have such a premium look to them.
A little pop of red goes a long way.
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 204l Sneaker
adidas x C.p. Company
Italia 70s Shoe
I'm a sucker for silver sneakers.
Puma has been having a big moment.
adidas X C.p. Company
Italia 70s Shoe
I can't believe these are only $66 right now.
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneaker
The pretty magenta is such a lovely contrast to the tan.
Reformation
Terra Ballet Sneaker
Brown sneakers are the new neutral favorite.
Cow print will be everywhere soon.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Club Sneaker
Adding these to my cart right now.