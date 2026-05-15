No Notes—These 16 Stylish Nordstrom Sneaker Finds Will Carry You Through the Months Ahead

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Woman wears whit tee and plaid skirt and a red clutch.
(Image credit: Sandra Semberg for Who What Wear)

I don't know about you, but I need to keep a solid pair of sneakers in my shoe collection at all times. Whether I'm headed on vacation or bopping around the city with my friends, I always make use of comfy yet cool-looking sneakers to get me through the seasons. As summer rolls in, it's paramount that I have a solid, stylish pair that's ready to go at any moment. Nordstrom is an easy one-stop shop for so many categories, so I took to its virtual aisles to dig for some sneaker options. Since I'm not a gatekeeper, I've included a handful of the best sneaker arrivals at Nordstrom right below.

In the mix, you can expect a range of sneaker brands with on-trend styles. Standout pairs include the Salomon XT-6 and XT-Whisper, along with low-profile styles from Adidas, Aloha, and Puma, among others. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite sneakers today.