The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Having expensive taste is both a blessing and a curse—but when it comes to sneakers, it's a blessing. A great pair of sneakers have the ability to elevate an entire outfit, and there's one sneaker color trend, in particular, that'll appeal to anyone with expensive taste. That trend is the ever-versatile tan sneakers, and Lily Collins just wore a pair of her own in London.
Collins opted for Adidas' buzzy Handball Spezial sneakers in the Earth Strata shade. The shoes also represented another current trend: suede sneakers, so if you really want to elevate your outfit, opt for a pair of tan suede sneakers. They go with everything (including Collins' colorful plaid coat) and they're appropriate for every season of the year.
With that, keep scrolling to shop Collins' exact sneakers along with a handful of other tan sneakers I love. (And did I mention that I've added no less than three pairs of tan sneakers to my own collection this year?)
On Lily Collins: L'Agence Olina Long Coat with Belt ($1295); Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes ($110)
Shop Lily Collins' Sneakers
Shop More Tan Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The Rich-Looking Sneaker Trend That's Set to Dominate in 2025
Wealth's the word.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Already Know This Is Going to Be the Biggest Sneaker Trend of 2025
It's suddenly everywhere.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
The Best Under-$500 Suede Items From Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Revolve
The texture of the season.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Sold-Out Sneakers I'm Desperate to Get My Hands On
Found 'em.
By Eliza Huber
-
Gracie Abrams Wore Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Sneaker Trend in NYC With Paul Mescal
It's chic.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
She's the definition of seasonally appropriate.
By Allyson Payer
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Shoe Color You're Not Wearing (But Should Be)
I need at least three pairs immediately.
By Eliza Huber