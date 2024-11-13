The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying

Having expensive taste is both a blessing and a curse—but when it comes to sneakers, it's a blessing. A great pair of sneakers have the ability to elevate an entire outfit, and there's one sneaker color trend, in particular, that'll appeal to anyone with expensive taste. That trend is the ever-versatile tan sneakers, and Lily Collins just wore a pair of her own in London.

Collins opted for Adidas' buzzy Handball Spezial sneakers in the Earth Strata shade. The shoes also represented another current trend: suede sneakers, so if you really want to elevate your outfit, opt for a pair of tan suede sneakers. They go with everything (including Collins' colorful plaid coat) and they're appropriate for every season of the year.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Collins' exact sneakers along with a handful of other tan sneakers I love. (And did I mention that I've added no less than three pairs of tan sneakers to my own collection this year?)

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

On Lily Collins: L'Agence Olina Long Coat with Belt ($1295); Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes ($110)

Shop Lily Collins' Sneakers

Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes in Earth Strata / Off White / Gum $110 SHOP NOW

Shop More Tan Sneakers

New Balance 574 Sneakers in Flat Taupe/Mushroom $90 SHOP NOW

Nike Cortez Vintage Sneakers in Sand Drift/ Royal/ Muslin $100 SHOP NOW

Autry Medalist Low in Mix/Suede Sand/Ecru $200 SHOP NOW

Adidas Originals Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers in Beige $100 SHOP NOW

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers in Beige/Beige $150 SHOP NOW

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes in Magic Beige / Cloud White / Gum $120 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers in Mushroom $278 SHOP NOW