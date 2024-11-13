The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Having expensive taste is both a blessing and a curse—but when it comes to sneakers, it's a blessing. A great pair of sneakers have the ability to elevate an entire outfit, and there's one sneaker color trend, in particular, that'll appeal to anyone with expensive taste. That trend is the ever-versatile tan sneakers, and Lily Collins just wore a pair of her own in London.

Collins opted for Adidas' buzzy Handball Spezial sneakers in the Earth Strata shade. The shoes also represented another current trend: suede sneakers, so if you really want to elevate your outfit, opt for a pair of tan suede sneakers. They go with everything (including Collins' colorful plaid coat) and they're appropriate for every season of the year.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Collins' exact sneakers along with a handful of other tan sneakers I love. (And did I mention that I've added no less than three pairs of tan sneakers to my own collection this year?)

Lily Collins wearing a plaid coat and tan Adidas sneakers

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

On Lily Collins: L'Agence Olina Long Coat with Belt ($1295); Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes ($110)

Shop Lily Collins' Sneakers

Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes in Earth Strata / Off White / Gum

Shop More Tan Sneakers

574 Sneaker
New Balance
574 Sneakers in Flat Taupe/Mushroom

Cortez Vintage Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Vintage Sneakers in Sand Drift/ Royal/ Muslin

Autry Medalist Low
Autry
Medalist Low in Mix/Suede Sand/Ecru

Adidas Originals, Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers in Beige
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers in Beige

New Balance 9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Unisex Sneakers in Beige/Beige

Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes in Magic Beige / Cloud White / Gum

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers in Mushroom

Veja Campo Sneakers
Veja
Campo Sneakers in Dune/White

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸