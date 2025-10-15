It’s My Job to Predict Trends—This Emerging Trainer Design Will Be Huge This Winter

The cow print trend is taking off this season, and I've just found the very best styles hitting the market right now.

Collage of people wearing cow print trainers.
(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe, @rebeccarhysevans, @nakedcph)
We’ve reached that midpoint in the season where my focus shifts entirely to what’s next. The awkward summer-to-autumn days are behind us, and as we begin to ponder winter styling, I’m tracking the trends that are poised to take over.

The first one on my radar? A trainer trend I’ve had my eye on for months. Following the roaring success of leopard-print trainers last season, this winter’s chicest dressers are set to swap their spots for cow print pairs this year.

@rebeccarhysevans wears cow print trainers with black jeans and a checked jacket.

(Image credit: @rebeccarhysevans)

We’ve already seen this playful pattern popping up on bags, jackets and loafers—so it was only a matter of time before it trotted its way onto trainers. I've found that while cow print might sound like a bold choice, it’s surprisingly wearable. Rendered in an easy palette of black, brown, white and cream, these trainers style easily with the neutral hues that make up many of our winter wardrobes.

Image of Puma speedcat trainers in cow print

(Image credit: @nakedcph)

Several of my most colleagues have already snapped up their pairs—a sure sign that this trend is about to hit the mainstream. So far, they’ve been styling them with jeans, but I’ve also spotted them paired with billowy skirts or used to weave a playful element into smarter tailoring.

Brittany Davy wears cow print trainers with a wool jacket and jeans.

(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)

Steadily creeping into designer and high street collections, as well as across go-to brands like Adidas and Puma, this trend is clearly primed for a successful season ahead.

To shop the trainer trend fashion people will be wearing in lieu of black or white pairs, read on to discover my edit of the best cow print trainers below.

Shop Cow Print Trainers

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

