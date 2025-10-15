It’s My Job to Predict Trends—This Emerging Trainer Design Will Be Huge This Winter

We’ve reached that midpoint in the season where my focus shifts entirely to what’s next. The awkward summer-to-autumn days are behind us, and as we begin to ponder winter styling, I’m tracking the trends that are poised to take over.
The first one on my radar? A trainer trend I’ve had my eye on for months. Following the roaring success of leopard-print trainers last season, this winter’s chicest dressers are set to swap their spots for cow print pairs this year.
We’ve already seen this playful pattern popping up on bags, jackets and loafers—so it was only a matter of time before it trotted its way onto trainers. I've found that while cow print might sound like a bold choice, it’s surprisingly wearable. Rendered in an easy palette of black, brown, white and cream, these trainers style easily with the neutral hues that make up many of our winter wardrobes.
Several of my most colleagues have already snapped up their pairs—a sure sign that this trend is about to hit the mainstream. So far, they’ve been styling them with jeans, but I’ve also spotted them paired with billowy skirts or used to weave a playful element into smarter tailoring.
Steadily creeping into designer and high street collections, as well as across go-to brands like Adidas and Puma, this trend is clearly primed for a successful season ahead.
To shop the trainer trend fashion people will be wearing in lieu of black or white pairs, read on to discover my edit of the best cow print trainers below.
Shop Cow Print Trainers
Adidas
SL72 Trainers
Adidas' SL72 trainers continue their reign as a fashion person's favourite emerging sneakers.
Marks & Spencer
Cow Print Side Detail Platform Trainers
The flatform detail ensures a comfortable stride, adding some extra height in the process.
Anthropologie
X Gola Elan Cow Print Trainers
These chic trainers are such an easy way to add a little personality to your wardrobe rotation.
Anthropologie
Coolway Kizuna Cow Print Trainers
The textured pony hair design adds dimension to the trending print design.
Puma
Palermo Trainers
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Stradivarius
Faux Fur Trainers in Multicoloured
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Puma
Speedcat Cow Print Sneakers Women
Despite this being a bold print, the brown and cream palette means these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.