One thing about working in fashion media is that you have the inside scoop on what editors are into for spring. As your resident shopping bestie, I'm here to tell you exactly what pieces media folk are hoping to get their hands on for spring and summer. Today, we are zeroing in on all things sneakers, and one brand has become a universal favorite among the fashion set over the last few years—Adidas.
Don't worry. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so below you can find specific styles that are trending and exactly which items to purchase of each. Are you in the mood for a unicolor way? Perhaps animal print is your speed, or blue, or a classic white sneaker? No matter your preference, there's something for everyone ahead.
Shop Trending Spring Adidas Styles for 2026
Adidas Tokyo
Adidas Tokyo sneakers had a huge year in 2025. However, new unique iterations of the viral sneaker have been popping up creating new Tokyo superfans.
Adidas Handball Spezial
While the most popular Handball Spezials have mostly been suede, fresh takes like predominantly leather outersole designs have breathed new life into this trendy sneaker's fan base.
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Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas Samba
Samabas are arguably responsible for the resurgence of low-profile sneakers. While the OG has become a staple in everyday wardrobes, the unique versions of this shoe have brought a new wave of style enthusiasts to the Samaba club. Check out the Samba Jane, Sambae, and new colorways of the OG ahead.
Adidas Gazelle
You can't go wrong with a pair of Gazelles and the signature gummy sole. Shop the latest arrivals, including a vibrant orange pair and more.
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Gazelle Indoor Shoes