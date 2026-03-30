Cool Girls Are Ditching Capri Leggings For This Trending Alt This Spring

No, I don’t believe capri leggings have had their moment just yet—but in spring 2026, I have a strong feeling the most stylish dressers will be gravitating towards a cooler alternative with far more enthusiasm. Still finishing at that chic calf-grazing length, capri track pants swap skin-tight silhouettes for something altogether more relaxed, and I don't think it will be long until they're taking off en masse.
Sportier, easier and inherently more laid-back, capri track pants are already becoming a go-to among the celebrity style set. Just this past weekend, model Amelia Grey stepped out in a cropped pair of Adidas x Willy Chavarria track pants in a deep black with red detailing. Keeping things tonal, she styled them with a long-sleeve black top, oversized sunglasses and a sleek tote, finishing the look with simple black ballet flats—a pairing that feels primed to dominate London wardrobes this summer.
Whilst capri leggings can sometimes skew polished—especially when paired with heels or shirting—there’s something inherently effortless about a track pant. Worn with ballet flats, the combination is already gaining traction, but don’t be surprised to see the look evolve with flip-flops and low-profile trainers as the season unfolds.
Set to become the fashion crowd’s answer to summer shorts, scroll on to shop the best pairs here.
Shop Capri Track Pants:
Adidas X Willy Chavarria
Long Short Black
Shop the exact style Amelia loves.
Bershka
Technical Capris
Style with a kitten heel or wear with simple flats.
Free People
Flutter Cropped Joggers
These also come in nine other shades.
Adidas
Capri Track Pants
The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Urban Outfitters
Lioness Genesis Crop Trousers
These come in sizes XXS to XXL.
Free People
Menorca Slouchy Capris
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
Aligne
Bentley Balloon Leg Culottes
Style with the matching top or pair with a simple tank.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.