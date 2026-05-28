Acne is a stubborn skin concern, but stubborn doesn't mean impossible. There are so many methods and modalities to turn to in the quest for clear skin, including in-office treatments (chemical peels and professional extractions) at-home devices (high-frequency wands and blue-light LED masks), and powerful skincare ingredients. As for the latter, there's salicylic acid, niacinamide, retinoids—the list goes on. However, there's one ingredient that's *still* considered the anti-acne gold standard, and dermatologists continue to recommend it to their acne-prone patients. It's benzoyl peroxide, of course.
Not only does it kill acne-causing bacteria before it can lead to breakouts (more on that in a minute), but it's also anti-inflammatory and available in a countless number of affordable products. Yep, this potent ingredient is right at home in the drugstore beauty aisles. Ahead, learn why benzoyl peroxide belongs in your skincare routine, and see the eight products that are derm- and editor-approved.
What Is Benzoyl Peroxide?
Sandra Oska, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles. She says benzoyl peroxide is one of the most widely used skincare ingredients for acne treatment. "It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and helps reduce acne-causing bacteria on the skin. Benzoyl peroxide has actually been used in dermatology for decades, since the 1960s. It is an important part of acne treatment because it is effective and accessible. An important upside is that there is no bacterial resistance associated with benzoyl peroxide use."
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Sejal Shah, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York. She agrees, saying that benzoyl peroxide was officially approved for use as an acne treatment in the United States in 1960, though it's medical use dates back much earlier. "It was proposed as a wound-care treatment as early as 1929, and evidence suggests it was already being used to treat acne by 1934." Let that sink in; it has an almost 100 year-long proven track record for clearing skin.
How Does It Work?
Brendan Camp, MD, is a double board-certified dermatologist in New York. He, along with the other experts, says benzoyl peroxide works in three major ways. It's A) antibacterial, B) an exfoliant, and C), an anti-inflammatory agent.
"It primarily acts as an antibacterial agent, killing Cutibacterium acnes (formerly Propionibacterium acnes), the bacteria closely associated with acne development," Shah says. "Unlike antibiotics, benzoyl peroxide does not appear to contribute significantly to bacterial resistance; this is one reason dermatologists often recommend it. Secondarily, it acts as a keratolytic (exfoliant) to help remove dead skin cells, preventing clogged pores and clearing existing blockages. Lastly, some research suggests it may also reduce inflammation associated with acne lesions."
It's this holistic, multi-approach efficacy that makes it *the* gold-standard ingredient for clearing acne. Although, as Camp explains, it's also often used to treat "conditions like rosacea, folliculitis, bromhidrosis, and pitted keratolysis."
What's the Ideal Concentration?
If you shop for benzoyl peroxide products, you'll notice that they range in concentration. According to Camp, that range is usually 2.5% (often found in spot treatments) to 10% (often found in body washes). The right one for you can vary based on multiple factors.
"The best concentration depends on your skin type, acne severity, treatment area, and the formulation used," Shah says. "Benzoyl peroxide is typically available in strengths ranging from 2.5% to 10%, but 2.5% to 5% is sufficient and better tolerated for most people. 2.5% is usually the best starting point, especially for dry or sensitive skin. Studies show it can be nearly as effective as higher strengths while causing significantly less irritation. 5% may be appropriate if lower strengths are ineffective and your skin tolerates it well. 5–10% is sometimes used for more stubborn or body acne, where skin is often less sensitive."
Don't automatically assume that you need a higher percentage to see best results. "Higher percentages are more likely to cause irritation, especially in patients with sensitive skin," Oska says. "When I use benzoyl peroxide, I am generally starting at 5%. I do not usually go up to 10% on the face or neck." That brings us to the potential downside of using benzoyl peroxide as an acne treatment.
Are There Downsides?
"The main side effects include potential dryness, irritation, peeling, and redness," Oska says. "The risk is higher when patients combine with multiple other actives [...]. People with very sensitive skin, eczema, or rosacea-prone skin may not be able to tolerate it. I usually advise patients to start every other day at a lower concentration and moisturize liberally."
Shah seconds this, saying it's important to avoid using benzoyl peroxide with retinoids, exfoliating acids, or harsh scrubs, specifically. Combining them will do more harm than good, often causing more redness and inflammation, rather than the intended effect of smooth, calm, clear skin.
Oh, and one more important note. All three dermatologists say it has another less-than-ideal effect, and it has to do with the "peroxide" part of benzoyl peroxide. "Benzoyl peroxide can also bleach fabrics and hair, so it’s important to be careful with towels, pillowcases, clothing, and bedding," Shah says. To avoid this, Camp recommends making sure any spot treatments or leave-on products are 100% dry before changing your clothes or lying down on your pillowcase. Meanwhile, Oska recommends switching to white towel to avoid any permanent bleach stains.
As always, it's best to perform a patch test before using a new product, as allergies can occur. "People with very sensitive skin, eczema, or impaired skin barriers may find it difficult to tolerate," Shah says. "Rarely, some individuals experience allergic contact dermatitis and should discontinue use if severe swelling, itching, or blistering occurs."
The Best Benzoyl Peroxide Products
CeraVe
Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser 4% Benzoyl Peroxide
All three dermatologists recommend this drugstore cleanser for acne-prone skin. "This cleanser employs benzoyl peroxide as its active ingredient," Camp says. "[it's] helpful for treating acne on the chest and back."
Oska seconds this, saying it's particularly helpful for people who have acne and sensitive skin. "For sensitive-skin dealing with acne, the CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser can be better tolerated since it also contains humectants that hydrate and lower the risk of stinging or burning," she says.
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Gentle Clear Complexion-Clearing Bpo Acne Cleanser With 2.6% Benzoyl Peroxide, Creamy and Soothing for Sensitive Skin, Suitable for All Skin Types, 4.2oz
Shah also likes this cleanser. It's specially formulated for people who have both sensitive and acne-prone skin. The 2.6% benzoyl peroxide is on the lower end as far as concentration goes, and the addition of zinc and licorice root help soothe and prevent irritation.
PanOxyl
10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Foaming Wash
Shah, Oska, and Camp also all recommend this potent benzoyl peroxide cleanser. "PanOxyl makes, among other treatments, cleansers with different concentrations of benzoyl peroxide (4% and 10%) to unclog pores and prevent breakouts," Camp says.
Try the 4% for face wash. Or, opt for the 10% for body acne. "For patients dealing with body acne, stronger washes like PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 10% can be more effective," Oska says. "For patients who have tried and failed benzoyl peroxide alone, I like combination products that pair benzoyl peroxide with adapalene or topical antibiotics. Combination therapy like this usually yields the best results for inflammatory acne."
Neutrogena
On-The-Spot Acne Spot Treatment Cream With 2.5% Benzoyl Peroxide
Shah likes this spot treatment. It uses 2.5% benzoyl peroxide to shrink breakouts.
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar BPO Multi-Target Acne Treatment With 5.5% Micronized Benzoyl Peroxide
Both Camp and Shah like this pick from the iconic French pharmacy brand, La Roche Posay. "This acne spot treatment is formulated with benzoyl peroxide (5.5%), willow herb, and glycerin to target blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples all while protecting the skin barrier," Camp says.
Paula's Choice
Regular Strength Daily Skin Clearing Treatment With 2.5% Benzoyl Peroxide
"With a super-light lotion texture, this leave-on 2.5% BP treatment has an invisible matte finish, and can be worn under makeup," Camp says. "It is suitable for anyone prone to cystic acne, and is also available in an extra-strength 5% BP option."
Sofie Pavitt Face
5% Reset Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment With Glycolic Acid
For an editor's pick, look no further than this spot treatment, formulated by esthetician and acne expert, Sofie Pavitt. WWW beauty editors swear by so many of Pavitt's products, and this is no exception. It uses 5% benzoyl peroxide to kill acne-causing bacteria, kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, and glycolic acid to exfoliate the pores and smooth skin texture.
Neutrogena
Evenly Clear Acne Cleansing Mask With Benzoyl Peroxide
The same goes for this face mask. Neutrogena's Evenly Clear Acne Cleansing Mask uses 3.5% benzoyl peroxide and a blend of kaolin and bentonite clay to treat and prevent breakouts, while absorbing excess oil and reducing shine.
How We Chose
Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock has nearly a decade of experience testing and reviewing beauty products. She curated this list of the best benzoyl peroxide products by consulting three top dermatologists for recommendations. She also polled her fellow Who What Wear editors and read real-world reviews. At the end of it all, she had a robust, deeply researched list.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear, we know that beauty isn't one-size-fits-all. Over the years, our editors have tested thousands of products—including skincare, makeup, haircare, and nails—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned dermatologists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders. Together, this ensures every guide is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.